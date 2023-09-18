NBA 2K24 Best Shooting Guard (SG) Builds For Current And Next-Gen

Shooting Guard is one of the important positions in a basketball game. Having some skills to basket the ball from a long distance or facing the opponents by becoming the defender is the basic role for this position. This means the NBA 2K24 Shooting Guard player must have some good dribbling skills along with ranged offense as well.

For any of the 2K franchise games, first, you must the role of the player in the game starting on the MyCareer journey in the game. NBA 2K24, being no exception allows you to build your own characters with a base position assigned to them. With this position assigned, you need to vary their different attribute potential levels to take out what you need from that particular player.

Following are some of the best NBA 2K24 Shooting Guard builds available for the SG position.

Floor Spacing Slasher Shooting Guard build

Body Settings

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 168lbs

Wingspan: 6’8’’

Finishing

Close Shot: 47

Driving Layup: 72

Driving Dunk: 82

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 77

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 75

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

Ball Handle: 92

Speed With Ball: 88

Defense/Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 76

Steal: 85

Defensive Rebound: 31

Physicals

Speed: 83

Acceleration: 89

Strength: 45

Vertical: 63

Stamina: 96

Finishing Badges

Rise Up

Slithery

Precision Dunker

Shooting Badges

Guard Up

Green Machine

Space Creator

Playmaking Badges

Blow-By

Handles for Days

Killer Combos

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Glove

Interceptor

Right Stick Ripper

Shooting Guard build 2

Body Settings

Height: 6’6’’

Weight: 181lbs

Wingspan: 6’8’’

Finishing

Close Shot: 52

Driving Layup: 72

Driving Dunk: 82

Standing Dunk: 27

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 72

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 77

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

Ball Handle: 92

Speed With Ball: 83

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: –

Perimeter Defense: 85

Steal: 85

Block: –

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: 40

Physicals

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 85

Strength: 50

Vertical: 63

Stamina: 96

Finishing Badges

Fearless Finisher

Bulldozer

Backdown Punisher

Shooting Badges

Free Points

Post Fade Phenom

Deadeye

Playmaking Badges

Blow-By

Speed Booster

Hyperdrive

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Brick Wall

Clamps

Work Horse

Shooting Guard build 3

Body Settings

Height: 6’6’’

Weight: 181lbs

Wingspan: 7’0’’

Finishing

Close Shot: 52

Driving Layup: 72

Driving Dunk: 90

Standing Dunk: 35

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 71

Three-Point Shot: 86

Free Throw: 73

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

Ball Handle: 92

Speed With Ball: 83

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: –

Perimeter Defense: 85

Steal: 85

Block: 27

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: 40

Physicals

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 82

Strength: 50

Vertical: 82

Stamina: 96

Finishing Badges

Fearless Finisher

Giant Slayer

Pro Touch

Shooting Badges

Post Fade Phenom

Blinders

Spot Finder

Playmaking Badges

Bail Out

Dimer

Break Starter

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Glove

Interceptor

Right Stick Ripper

2-Way 3PT Combo Guard build

When it comes to versatility to perform for different positions, Combo Guards comes into play. Being a combined version of the Point Guards and Shooting Guards, these lightweight short short-heighted players can play for both the playmaking and the offensive shots.

Our 2-Way 3PT Combo Guard build for Shooting Guard in NBA 2K24 invests hugely in attributes such as Ball Handling, Pass Accuracy, and Stamina making these players unbeatable, especially for the playmaking roles. Additionally, this build also makes the player capable of playing for the defensive roles as well.

2-Way Inside-Out Scorer build

Irrespective of the positions, when the game involves a player who can rule the whole court, this build can you get one for sure. The 2-way inside-out Scorer build helps you makes a player good at pretty much everything. With the capabilities of scoring from the paint or the three-point line, or defending the ball back at the rim, this player can be your lucky charm for the whole game.

Having mediocre height and weight, a good investment in perimeter defense, and a 3-point shot, he can adapt to any position and be ready for every possible scenario in the game.

Best Badges for Shooting Guard

In NBA 2K24, the character-building process is not only dependent on the player’s physical attributes but also on the badges that are associated with these attributes as well. Following are some of the best badges for SG that you can use with any NBA 2K24 Shooting Guard build

Interceptor

Interceptor is among the best bags available for the role of NBA 2K24 Shooting Guard. With this badge, you can significantly increase the ratio of successfully intercepted passes. With this high frequency, the chances of opponent players to reach the rim and score and reduced by a significant amount.

Spot Finder

Being a Shooting Guard, the player must have ranged offense along with defensive skills. Spot Finder only helps with the former one. It allows the player to receive a speed boost helps in finding and reaching an open space to attempt the basket.

Bulldozer

As mentioned earlier, keeping in mind the role of the Shooting Guard, we need to make up a player who has good ball-handling skills to overcome and have an upper hand on overpowering defenders.

Break Starter

When it comes to the defending job, this badge helps you quickly pass the ball ahead near the paint area with great accuracy. This is very useful, especially in rebounding scenarios where you need to turn up the focus from your rim to the basket.