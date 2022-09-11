How To Trade Players In NBA 2K23 MyCareer

Everyone always has a specific team to be part of in NBA 2K23 MyCareer. However, you will not get that privilege at the start. Only the best players do and even then, there is a lot of luck involved.

If you are feeling confident though, you can put in a request to be traded during the season. You can also force your management to trade you for someone else, in case you are not happy with your current team.

The following guide will tell you how to do both in NBA 2K23.

How to request a trade in NBA 2K23 MyCareer

The first step that you need to do to make a trade in NBA 2k23 MyCareer is to prove that you need to be traded or must be traded. You can show this by your performance in the game.

One thing that you can do is intentionally play badly. If you continue to play badly, you’ll be traded to some other team but here you will not get the liberty to choose the team that you want to be in.

To get noticed by your favorite team, you need to play exceptionally. Hence, there is no chance that the Lakers are going to pick you just because of your jersey number. To be in that race, you will have to be rookie of the year at the minimum if you are playing your first season.

Another thing that you should carry along while trading to another team is you don’t pick a position that is already performing very well in the host team. This reduces the chances that you will get traded.

For example, if you are planning to join the Lakers, you should not be aiming at getting into Power Forward and replacing Anthony Davis. What you can do here is to trade yourself at the shooting guard position.

You can also put in a request to be traded. To do that, go to the menu and then head into your career to spot the Request a Trade option. Once you have clicked on the icon, you’ll receive a notification after three 2K days which is actually 5 real minutes.

After requesting the trade, you’ll be good to go if you’ve selected the team and position keeping the tips given above into consideration. If your plan is to replace a certain player in a good team, you’ll have to work for it. You would have to be an absolute Superstar to do that and you’ll have to have at least three seasons of experience well invested.