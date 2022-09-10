How To Increase Team Chemistry In NBA 2K23

Developing good and high team chemistry is an important gameplay mechanic in NBA 2K23. It allows your players to bond together to be more friendly and cooperative on the court.

If you have good chemistry with a certain player, expect them to often pass you the ball. Such a bonding factor between the entire team is important to winning matches.

The following guide will show you all the ways through which you can raise your team chemistry in NBA 2K23.

How to achieve higher team chemistry in MyCareer

There are several ways to make players bond together. The easiest of which is to simply have them play on the court and win. There are a few other technical sides as well which you should know. Fair to say, achieving high team chemistry is not that hard in NBA 2K23. You just need to assemble a good squad.

Keep your main players together

You need to always focus on your main players in the game. Have the same players play together in the team. That way, the more matches they play, the more chemistry they will develop between themselves.

Hence, it reasons that you must avoid trading your main players because not only will you lose their team chemistry but also must start from scratch with new recruits.

Win matches

Winning matches increases your team’s chemistry and also unlocks more features that can be very useful. It is also important to remember that you can boost your team chemistry with GM upgrades.

Get rid of problematic players

Sometimes you might come across some players that are unhappy or are just generally causing problems on and off the court.

Such players have a negative effect on your team due to which your team chemistry will suffer. It is recommended to trade such types of players and get an experienced player instead.

Train new players

When you get new players, you can train those players along with the rest of the team during practice and it can help increase your team chemistry as well.

Sometimes when you trade a player it can decrease your team chemistry, but you can get it back by training your new players. Getting an A+ grade team is also a good way to boost your team’s chemistry.

Positive post-game feedback always works

Giving your team positive feedback during the post-game interviews will also increase their team chemistry. Whether you win or lose, if you are treating your players positively then this will boost their team chemistry.