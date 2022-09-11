Customizing your play experience is one of the major attractions for people when it comes to sports games and NBA 2K23 is no different. In order to truly tailor the experience how you want it, NBA 2K23 offers players various options including changing the starting lineup of their team.

In this guide, we will show you how to tweak and change the starting lineup of your team in NBA 2K23 so you can send your weak players first and save the best for the late game or vice versa.

How to change starting lineup in NBA 2K23 MyCareer

NBA 2K23’s most important element is MyCareer, which allows players to experience regular season and playoff experiences like never before. Altering the starting lineup of your NBA team is part of that custom experience.

MyCareer does not feature customizable rosters like NBA 2K22 MyTeam, but instead allows you to trade players and change the teams to a degree. As these are current NBA teams, trades and drafts are the only ways to change the roster significantly.

In the main menu, click on the coaching tab or the pause menu to change your starting lineup. To change your lineup, navigate to the Coach Gameplan section of the coaching section.

The starting lineup can be changed prior to the match start in NBA 2K23 MyCareer. Choose the match you want to play and press the options button on your controller.

Your roster will now be available for you to review. In addition to Starter and Bench lineups, there is also Three-point shooting, Defender, and so forth.

As well as picking your own starting lineup, you can also change it. From the Pause menu, choose Substitutions to change your starting lineup. Put in the replacement of the player you want from your roster.