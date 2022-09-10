NBA 2K23 Face Scan Tips For Accurate Results

The new NBA 2k23 is finally here and so are its popular MyPlayer and MyCareer modes for basketball enthusiasts to sink their time in.

While playing as your favorite character is what pulls fans every year, the ability to actually scan your face into the game is something everyone has to do once. It is one of those steps you will eventually take to feel what it is like to be a professional basketball player.

The following guide will tell you how to scan your face alongside a few related tidbits in NBA 2K23.

How to scan your face for the best results in NBA 2K23

The first thing you need to do is download the MyNBA2K23 app on your iOS/Android device and then sign in with your PSN/Xbox/Nintendo/Steam account. If you find any problem while logging in, contact the 2K support panel.

Once you have signed into the app, find the Face Scan option on the home screen and accept the terms and conditions to start scanning yourself into NBA 2K23.

The app will give you important information about how to scan your face for the best accuracy. The whole scanning process takes around 30 seconds to complete but there are several factors that you must consider to improve the final results.

For example, you are advised to remove any caps or glasses so that your face is clear to scan. Make sure there is a sufficient amount of light. It is preferable to scan your face during the daytime for natural light exposure. Also, make sure that the shadow is minimum and your face gets enough light exposure from the front.

Keep your head straight and look right at the camera of your device. Then in the oval, center your face. At a 30-degree angle, rotate your face slowly. Keep the device steady, move your head only.

You are required to capture 13 different types of face angles. You have to mark all of these angles as green. When done, it will make a sound and present you with an image. If you find any trouble or are not satisfied with the scan results, you can return to do another scan.

Once satisfied, you can go ahead to upload your mug into NBA 2K23.

Your face scan will appear in the game as an avatar just like when you are creating a character in MyPlayer. From here, you can edit your hair, body type, and other facial or body features.

You also have the option of decking out yourself in new outfits and accessories from the in-game store.

How to change Scanned Face in NBA 2K23?

If you find your in-game face a bit odd or not satisfactory at any point during gameplay, you can head back to edit your appearance.

Go to the main menu and then head into MyCareer. Find the existing MyPlayer face and then navigate to the Appearance option below the MyPlayer tab. You can Scan Your Face again from here.