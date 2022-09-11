Where To Buy Accessories In NBA 2K23 MyCareer

You cannot be a professional NBA start player without wearing top-notch accessories. NBA 2K23 gives you that choice by featuring dozens of branded outlets to choose from.

There is a large list of accessories to go through as well. You will have to decide between shoes, tops, headbands, socks, bottoms, compression pants, rubberbands, backpacks, headphones, arm wears, wrist tapes, undershirts, and a lot more.

The following guide will get you started on your shopping spree as long as you have the cash (and will) to spend in MyCareer.

Where to buy the best branded accessories in NBA 2K23

A large number of real-world brands have opened shop in the City for your pleasure. When roaming the City to either meet and play players off the court, you can visit any of the several shops to see their wares and if interested, purchase something special for yourself.

You can get fitted with the following brands in NBA 2K23:

Adidas

Converse

Jordan

NBA Store

New Balance

New Era

Nike

Puma

State Farm

Under Armour

That being said, the City also has a number of new brands that are purely fictional. These are obviously fake compared to say Nike and New Balance. However, if you are pressed for cash, visit any of the following outlets for jewelry, tattoos, or any other accessory.

Alter Ego

Decks

Drip Brothers

Embellish

Finders Keepers

JT’s Sporting Goods

Specs

Swags

Tattoo Envy

Wheels

After finding your favorite downtown store, all you need to have is enough credits to buy the accessory of your choice. To buy anything in the store, head up to the counter and press your action button and you’ll have a view of what is on sale in that store.

Make sure you are all updated and keeping with the latest fashion by buying clothes to wear and roaming around The City. While not losing focus from the game, find the required gear that you need to have better odds on the court.

Also, when you are fully decked out, remember to get yourself a custom name and jersey number for others to immediately recognize you.