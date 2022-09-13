NBA 2K23 Best Defense And Rebounding Badges For Your Backline

Defense is the backbone of any team and this NBA 2K23 guide focuses on the Defense and Rebounding badges which will boost the defensive ability of your team. In this NBA 2K23 guide, we will explain all the defense badges along with the best badges as well.

Best Defense and Rebounding Badges in NBA 2K23

Defensive attributes don’t get much attention in NBA 2K. Players are usually focused on attacking and shooting attributes and forget about the defensive abilities of their team.

There are seven Defense and Rebounding badges in NBA 2K23. Picking the best one can be a tough ask but don’t very, below we have listed the best defense and rebounding badges for you:

All Defense and Rebounding badges

Below is the list of all defense and rebounding badges available for you in NBA 2K23.

Boxout Beast

The ability to box out for rebounds and secure solid positions is improved.

Chase Down Artist

Enhances a player’s ability to sprint and leap when trying to catch up with an offensive player in case of an attempt to block them.

Off-Ball Pest

Players can grab and hold their opponents off the ball and don’t get hurt as often when they play off-ball.

Pogo Stick

After landing, players can immediately get up and jump again. You can do this after rebounding, blocking and after jumping as well. He can immediately get up and jump again. You can do this after rebounding, blocking and after jumping as well.

Post Lockdown

Improves a player’s post-defense and increases his chance of dismantling opposing players.

Rebound Chaser

Tracks rebound better from longer distances.

Work House

It enables the player to retrieve loose balls over opponents faster and more effectively.