NBA 2K22 MyTeam Evolution Cards Guide

In this guide, we will be covering some important details regarding the MyTeam Evolution Cards in NBA 2k22. We will be explaining the evolution cards in the simplest way possible. We’ll cover, how to get Evolution cards, how to use them and how to customize your evolution cards.
Evolution Cards in NBA 2k22’s MyTeam are cards that get better with time. The Evolution cards transform into upgraded versions of themselves by achieving certain targets. The bolts on the side of the cards are indicators of the levels that can be upgraded.
To constantly monitor the requirements and the progress of Evolution Cards, you can head to MyTeam under the main menu option. From here, you need to select the Card Evolution menu to see the details of their progress up to that level.
The following are the details for the Evolution Cards that you can see on the menu.
- You can see the evolution cards on the left menu.
- To keep an eye on the required points for each card, you can check the center menu.
- The attributes and the upgradable badges can be checked on the right menu.
How to Get Evolution Cards
You can get Evolution Cards through the packs, rewards, and NBA 2k22’s auction house.
The best way to get cards is by playing in Domination mode. You need to play and win the highest difficulty level in Domination mode to get the Evolution Cards.
Wining the Triple Threat mode will also get you Evolution Cards as a reward.
Customized Evolution Cards
Evolution Cards can also be customized, so you can use them to your utmost advantage as well.
As the evolution card tiers up to reach the choice tier, you will have the choice to select any of the two badges. This will provide you with an extra advantage and improve their performance.
How to Use Evolution Cards
You can also the features of the cards yourself. One can apply shoes to serve the purpose. You cannot change the color or the basic attributes of the card, but this doesn’t apply to the evolution cards.
You can make amendments to their color, skill ratings, and even get access to the badge. The number of times these cards can be upgraded depends on the different cards.
The limit ranges from one to five times, so there are flexible options available.
Initially, you will get only one card, but with the progress of the game, the cards upgrade through different levels to reach the highest Level five upgrade.
Best Evolution Cards
|Name
|Overall
|Type of Rewards
|Darryl Dawkins
|93
|Collector Rewards
|Slick Watts
|90
|Collector Rewards
|Dee Brown
|90
|Triple Threat Offline Rewards
|Channing Frye
|88
|Collector Rewards
|Derrick White
|85
|Domination Rewards
|Monte Morris
|85
|Domination Rewards
|Derrick Jones Jr
|85
|Triple Threat offline rewards
|Matt Bonner
|85
|Domination Rewards
|Mike Miller
|85
|Domination Rewards
|Miles Bridges
|85
|Domination Rewards
|Jim Jackson
|85
|Domination Rewards
|Daniel Gibson
|85
|Domination Rewards
|Harrison Barnes
|85
|Domination Rewards
|Chris Boucher
|85
|Domination Rewards
|Mason Plumlee
|85
|Domination Rewards
|Maurice Lukas
|85
|Domination Rewards
|Charles Oakley
|85
|Domination Rewards
|Reggie
|80
|Domination Rewards
|Tyresse Maxey
|80
|Domination Rewards
|Randy Wittman
|80
|Domination Rewards
|James Edwards
|80
|Domination Rewards
|Matt Burnes
|80
|Domination Rewards
|Jaden McDaniels
|80
|Domination Rewards
|Maxi Kleber
|80
|Domination Rewards
|Jeremy Lamb
|80
|Domination Rewards
|Jordan Poole
|80
|Domination Rewards
|Mario Elite
|80
|Domination Rewards
|Olyeka Onkugwo
|80
|Domination Rewards
|Jamario Moon
|80
|Domination Rewards
|Zion Williamson
|80
|Starter
|Donnovan Mitchell
|80
|Starter
|Jayson Tatum
|80
|Starter
|Nikola Jokic
|80
|Starter
We hope that this guide helps you understand the mechanism of Evolution Cards. So, gear up to enhance your MyTeam experience and improve your overall performance with these evolution cards.