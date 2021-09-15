NBA 2K22 MyTeam Evolution Cards Guide

In this guide, we will be covering some important details regarding the MyTeam Evolution Cards in NBA 2k22. We will be explaining the evolution cards in the simplest way possible. We’ll cover, how to get Evolution cards, how to use them and how to customize your evolution cards.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Evolution Cards

Evolution Cards in NBA 2k22’s MyTeam are cards that get better with time. The Evolution cards transform into upgraded versions of themselves by achieving certain targets. The bolts on the side of the cards are indicators of the levels that can be upgraded.

To constantly monitor the requirements and the progress of Evolution Cards, you can head to MyTeam under the main menu option. From here, you need to select the Card Evolution menu to see the details of their progress up to that level.

The following are the details for the Evolution Cards that you can see on the menu.

You can see the evolution cards on the left menu.

To keep an eye on the required points for each card, you can check the center menu.

The attributes and the upgradable badges can be checked on the right menu.

How to Get Evolution Cards

You can get Evolution Cards through the packs, rewards, and NBA 2k22’s auction house.

The best way to get cards is by playing in Domination mode. You need to play and win the highest difficulty level in Domination mode to get the Evolution Cards.

Wining the Triple Threat mode will also get you Evolution Cards as a reward.

Customized Evolution Cards

Evolution Cards can also be customized, so you can use them to your utmost advantage as well.

As the evolution card tiers up to reach the choice tier, you will have the choice to select any of the two badges. This will provide you with an extra advantage and improve their performance.

How to Use Evolution Cards

You can also the features of the cards yourself. One can apply shoes to serve the purpose. You cannot change the color or the basic attributes of the card, but this doesn’t apply to the evolution cards.

You can make amendments to their color, skill ratings, and even get access to the badge. The number of times these cards can be upgraded depends on the different cards.

The limit ranges from one to five times, so there are flexible options available.

Initially, you will get only one card, but with the progress of the game, the cards upgrade through different levels to reach the highest Level five upgrade.

Best Evolution Cards

Name Overall Type of Rewards Darryl Dawkins 93 Collector Rewards Slick Watts 90 Collector Rewards Dee Brown 90 Triple Threat Offline Rewards Channing Frye 88 Collector Rewards Derrick White 85 Domination Rewards Monte Morris 85 Domination Rewards Derrick Jones Jr 85 Triple Threat offline rewards Matt Bonner 85 Domination Rewards Mike Miller 85 Domination Rewards Miles Bridges 85 Domination Rewards Jim Jackson 85 Domination Rewards Daniel Gibson 85 Domination Rewards Harrison Barnes 85 Domination Rewards Chris Boucher 85 Domination Rewards Mason Plumlee 85 Domination Rewards Maurice Lukas 85 Domination Rewards Charles Oakley 85 Domination Rewards Reggie 80 Domination Rewards Tyresse Maxey 80 Domination Rewards Randy Wittman 80 Domination Rewards James Edwards 80 Domination Rewards Matt Burnes 80 Domination Rewards Jaden McDaniels 80 Domination Rewards Maxi Kleber 80 Domination Rewards Jeremy Lamb 80 Domination Rewards Jordan Poole 80 Domination Rewards Mario Elite 80 Domination Rewards Olyeka Onkugwo 80 Domination Rewards Jamario Moon 80 Domination Rewards Zion Williamson 80 Starter Donnovan Mitchell 80 Starter Jayson Tatum 80 Starter Nikola Jokic 80 Starter

We hope that this guide helps you understand the mechanism of Evolution Cards. So, gear up to enhance your MyTeam experience and improve your overall performance with these evolution cards.