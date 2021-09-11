NBA 2K22 MyTeam Guide

With the release of NBA 2K22, fans have been eager to play the most anticipated mode, NBA 2K22 MyTeam. There have been a few changes in the franchise with the addition of new modes that we’ll be discussing in this guide.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam

NBA 2K22 has added multiple new features and modes this year. Below we’ll be discussing the entire MyTeam in detail.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Modes

Starting off with the modes that were introduced as a part of previous NBA Games and are fortunate enough to be a part of this year’s NBA 2K22: MyTeam Limited and MyTeam Unlimited.

MyTeam Limited

Not many changes have been made to the MyTeam Limited mode since its addition in NBA 2K21. The mode is available each Friday-Saturday and just like last year, there will be restrictions (line-ups) each week that will change the meta of the game.

MyTeam Limited is a standard 5v5 multiplayer mode where you’ll take on different MyTeam players to earn a Championship Ring.

There will be a new Championship Ring every week. A prize will be rewarded to you once you’ve scored a victory in a MyTeam game.

Now, it’s totally up to you to decide whether you want to keep your prize to yourself or trade it with multiple Mystery Prizes.

The Mystery Prizes can either contain a Championship Ring or you can get something even worse than what you originally got in your official prize. Therefore, choose wisely!

MyTeam Limited Rewards feature the likes of Aaron Gordon, Jaylen Brown, Ralph Sampson, Damon Stoudamire, Jimmy Butler, and the one and only LeBron James.

MyTeam Unlimited

MyTeam Unlimited is a feature that was first introduced in NBA 2K19. With that said, this year a total of $500,000 are at stake.

There are two tournaments being held with a total of 64 qualified teams and only two winners who take the $200,000 prize and two-runner ups being rewarded with a $50,000 prize.

It’s the same formula as last year, you enter a tournament and will have to make your way to the top of the league.

Those who’ll be participating in the $250,000 tournament, they’ll be given an opportunity to take part in the cross-progression.

This means that you’ll be qualifying for the Emerald Tier then moving forward to being a part of both console generations, opening an opportunity for you to become a double champion in 2K22 MyTeam.

Triple Threat Online

This mode can also be referred to as the 100-point mode. Triple Threat Online is a 3v3 mode that grants 100 points to players at the beginning of each run.

However, once the match has ended, the number of points your opponent scored will be at your expense since you’ll start losing points from your 100 points.

The number of deducted points depends upon the number of points your opponent scored against you, whether you won the match or lost it.

Pick-Up and Skills Challenges

With the newer additions in NBA 2K22, Pick-Up and Skills Challenges have been introduced into the game replacing the usual Weekly and Moment Challenges.

With this addition, instead of getting weekly challenges, you’ll take part in daily challenges against AI with almost the same stats as your team (for a fair play). Winning the game rewards you a gift once per day.

Basically, the difficulty of the game depends upon your own skills. If you’re a pro player then your opponents will be as good as you.

MyTeam Draft

Another Fresh addition to the NBA 2K22 list of additions.

MyTeam Draft is a newly added multiplayer mode in 2K22 that provides you with a full lineup of cards and seven packs from which you’ll select your 13 players along with a coach.

However, you’re only allowed to pick two players per position pack.

Additionally, the game also offers you a Featured Pack containing a total of three cards included in your drafted lineup.

Your main focus should be on the League Pack. As each Draft provides the player with a League pack along with a selection from the Draft-exclusive Ascension. More victories equal more Ascension picks.

Ascension

Ascension is a feature that was added last year. This prize mechanism rewards you with exclusive prizes along with a Grand Prize Player at the very end of your season.

This year’s first season of MyTeam rewards you with the Legendary Big Dog, a Pink Diamond Glenn Robinson.

The gameplay is really simple. During each Draft run in MyTeam, either win 10 games or lose 3 to restart the draft and get rewarded with Ascension prizes all over again.

NBA 2K22 Cards

There’s a 15-card mural on Day 1 to get a chance of earning a Luka Dončić’s NBA 2K22 cover. Simply complete the mural, collect all 15 Event cards to earn the cover.

Another great addition to the roster is the Holo cards. Though they don’t provide extra abilities, they still are rare cards that can come in handy in certain challenges. So, keep an eye on these rare cards.

With the introduction of a new card grading system, you can now send all your player cards to professionals who’ll grade them. Once they’re graded, you’ll get in-game coins as a reward.

MyTeam Starter

You’ll be given a few cards to pick from at the start of the game in MyTeam. These cards are called the Starter Pack. Below we’ve given the best 2K22 MyTeam starters.

Trae Young (PG)

Donavan Mitchell (SG)

Jayson Tatum (SF)

Zion Williamson (PF)

Nikola Jokic (C)

This is probably the first time in the history of NBA 2K where you’re able to get all 5 of these starter cards for an All-Star Line-up.

To do so, start off with evolving a Starter Pack to the max which will eventually unlock a new Lifetime Agenda allowing you to get all the 5 starter packs.

Evolving the fifth starter to the max unlocks Emerald Phil Jackson, the first historic coach of the year.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Locker Codes

Locker Codes make a return in NBA 2K22 and you can redeem them in the Community Hub section of the game. Keep in mind that locker codes are only available for a limited time before they expire.

WELCOME-TO-MyTEAM-CALL-TO-BALL: Using this code unlocks 5 Gold Shoe boosts, 5 Gold Shoe bases, a draft ticket and a Deluxe Colossal pack.

2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM: Using this code unlocks a Diamond Driving Dunk card, Diamond Shoe and a Free Agent from either LeBron James, Russel Westbrook and Zack LaVine.

Leveling Up Rewards in MyTeam

Similar to last year, there are 40 XP levels with 40 different rewards. Below is a list of rewards you’ll get on each level of Season 1, along with some tips to level up fast in MyTeam.

Rewards

Level 1: Call to Ball Tee

Level 2: Call to Ball Basketball

Level 3: New Player Indicator

Level 4: New Banner Options

Level 5: MyTEAM Intro Pack

Level 6: New Green Release Animation

Level 7: Battle Ready Emotes

Level 8: Skill Boosts (5 Games)

Level 9: 2XP Coin “30 Minutes”

Level 10: New Player Indicator Shape

Level 11: Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)

Level 12: New Dancing Emotes

Level 13: New Banner Background Options

Level 14: +1 Defensive Rebounds

Level 15: MyTEAM Team Customization Pack

Level 16: New Playful Emotes

Level 17: 2XP Coin “1 Hour”

Level 18: Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)

Level 19: New Banner Options

Level 20: New Crazy Emotes

Level 21: Call to Ball Jersey

Level 22: Skill Boosts (10 Games)

Level 23: New Breakthrough Gear

Level 24: MyTEAM Player Customization Pack

Level 25: New Party Emotes

Level 26: VIP Wheel Access

Level 27: New Banner Options

Level 28: 2XP “1 Hour”

Level 29: Call to Ball Backpack

Level 30: New Inline Skates

Level 31: New Breakthrough Gear

Level 32: 2XP Coin “2 Hours”

Level 33: Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)

Level 34: New Banner Options

Level 35: MyTEAM Promo Bundle

Level 36: Skill Boosts (10 Games)

Level 37: Call to Ball Custom Suit

Level 38: 2XP “2 Hours”

Level 39: +1 Badge Point

Level 40: New Go-kart

MyTeam Leveling Up Tips

In MyTeam, you’re given certain objectives to complete. These objectives are called Agendas. Completing these Agendas gives you a great number of XPs.

Once you’re close to ending the season, you’ll get tasked with several challenges which provide you with XP per minute.

Therefore, start off with finishing the easy challenges, this way you’ll complete the tasks on time and get rewarded with more XP.