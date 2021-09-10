Chances are that you wanted to jump straight into NBA 2k22’s auction house when you first launched the game. However, the auction house is locked when you start off. No need to worry though, as unlocking it is pretty straightforward. In this guide, we will be explaining how to unlock the auction house early in NBA 2K22.

How to Unlock Auction House Early in NBA 2K22

To unlock the auction house, you must accomplish a challenge in Season Agenda mode of NBA 2k22.

Players will need to collect a total of 30 cards in their Lifetime Agenda. This isn’t a very hard challenge and it’s even easier if you have certain editions of the game

If you are playing the version that already starts you off with some card packs (digital deluxe bundle and anniversary edition), then you need to make your way to the Pack Market to claim those card packs.

However, with the NBA 2k22’s Standard Edition, you’ll either need to grind your way to 30 cards or purchase them with your purchased VC.

If you don’t want to spend money on VC then we got you covered. Below, we will be telling you some easy ways to collect the 30 cards, so you can unlock the auction house. Here is what you need to do.

Single Player Challenges

The players should take part in all of the single-player challenges. For example, they can take part in kill challenges, pick-up challenges, spotlight challenges, signature challenges, and activity challenges.

By playing these challenges, you can earn a reward of a minimum of 3 cards or a maximum of 5 cards for completing one challenge. So, by completing all of these challenges, you can easily earn 30 cards.

Triple Threat

If the players want to earn cards with little effort, then Triple Threat is also a good option to consider.

The players can earn up to five card packs or more easily with a little number of wins, so this means you can collect an ample amount of cards through Triple Threat.