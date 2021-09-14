NBA 2K22 Offense Controls Guide

Good offense in NBA 2k22 is layered in the mastery of movement, dribbling, passing and eventually shooting to score. In this guide, we will be telling you the controls to master each element of the offense in NBA 2K22 so that you can really bring your best onto the court.

NBA 2K22 Offense Controls

We all know that defense is important in NBA 2k22 but defend too much and eventually your opponent will breakthrough.

What you need is a strong offense to compliment the defense. You need to learn the ins and outs of NBA 2k22’s offense controls so that you can truly play the perfect game.

Pro Stick Controls

Pro Stick Controls are essential to performing shots in NBA 2K22. You can think of it as the control behind your shots.

NBA 2k22s pro stick mechanics has a whole new meter now. This meter has a sizing window that indicated the quality of the shot.

A bigger window means a better shot that’s likely not very contested and a shorter window means a bad shot (could be because a player is fatigued, or the shot is highly contested).

Here are some basic pro stick controls you need to keep in mind:

Jump Shot: Hold Right Stick/Square and then release.

Dribble/Shooting: Press and hold the Right Stick

Passing: Press R1 + RS

General Offense Controls

Now that we’ve covered the important controls for the Pro Stick, we will be diving into the controls for performing other important functions in the game.

Note that the controls are the same for XBOX and Play Station, so you just need to press corresponding buttons on XBOX to perform the function.

For example, RT for R2, RB for R1, LT for L1, LB for L2, B for Circle, A for Cross, Y for Triangle, X for Square, and Back Button for Touch Pad.

So, just press the mentioned corresponding buttons according to the Play Station buttons below to perform the same function on XBOX.

Shooting Controls

Euro Step Layup Move and hold down the RS Dominant Dunk R2 + move & hold RS up left or right in close range Flashy Dunk R2 + move & hold RS down when driving, release to finish dunk Free Throw Press & hold square then release or hold RS then release Hop Gather Tap Square while dribbling with L deflected or move and hold RS Jump Shot Press & hold Square then release or move and hold RS Normal Layup Move & hold RS up when driving Pump Fake Tap Square or move and release RS Reverse Layup Move & hold the RS right while driving along the baseline Runner/Floater Move & hold RS down while driving. Spin Gather Rotate RS clockwise then hold while driving with the ball in the right hand. Or Hold R2 +Double tap Square Half Spin Gather Rotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then hold while driving with the ball in the right hand Two-Hand Dunk R2 + move & hold RS up while driving to the basket Step-Through Near basket, pump fake, then press & hold square Putback Dunk Press square when attempting an offensive rebound

Dribbling Controls

Behind the Back Move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Step Back R2 + move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Behind the Back Wrap Escape R2 + move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Between Legs Cross Move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Crossover When dribbling with the right hand. Move RS up left then quickly release Crossover to Hesitation Escape R2 + move RS up left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Hesitation Escape R2 + hold RS when dribbling with right hand Hard Stop Tap L2 while driving for a quick change of speed Hold off Defenders Hold L2 In and Out R2 + Move RS right then quickly release Triple Threat Side Jab Move RS right then quickly release with left pivot foot established Spin Rotate the RS clockwise then quickly & release when dribbling with the right hand Half Spin Rotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Stepback R2 + Move RS down then release quickly Triple Threat Side Hesitation R2 + move RS right then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand Triple Threat Pump Fake Move and hold RS down then release quickly Stepback Move RS down then quickly release Triple Threat Attack Hesitation R2 + move RS down then quickly release Triple Threat Front Jab Move RS up right then quickly release with left pivot foot established Triple Threat Quick Jab Move RS up then quickly release Triple Threat Mid-Stepover Move RS up left then quickly release with left pivot foot established Triple Threat Full-Stepover Move RS left then quickly release with left pivot foot established Triple Threat Side Hesitation R2 + Move RS left or right then quickly release Triple Threat Start Dribble R2 + Move RS up then quickly release Triple Threat Stepback R2 + Move RS down then quickly release Triple Threat Spin-Out Rotate RS clockwise then quickly release with left pivot foot established Triple Threat Cross Spin-Out Rotate RS counter-clockwise then quickly release with left pivot foot established

Passing Controls

Alley-Oop Pass Double tap Triangle. Left Stick used to select the reciever Alley-Oop to Self Double tap triangle + move LS to the hoop Bounce Pass Press Circle. LS used to select the reciever Fake Pass Triangle + Circle while standing or driving to the basket Flashy Pass Double tap Circle. LS used to select the reciever Give and Go Press & hold X until the receiver catches the ball. Hold X & use LS to move the initial passer. Release X to get the ball back Icon Pass Press R1 then press the icon button of the desired receiver Jump Pass Square + X while standing or driving to the basket Lead to Basket Pass Press & hold triangle to make the selected receiver cut to the basket. Then Release to pass Normal Pass Press X and use LS to select the reciever Rolling Inbound Press triangle during baseline inbounds Fake Pass Hold X to target a receiver further away Touch Pass Press X before the first receiver gets the ball. Use LS to select the second receiver Pro Stick Pass Press & hold R1 + move RS in the desired pass direction Full Receiver Control Press & hold Circle to freely move the selected receiver with LS. Release Circle to pass.

Post Offense Controls

Dropstep Hold LS to the left or right toward hoop, then tap Square Spin or Drive Rotate RS to either shoulder Post Fade Move & hold RS left or right away from the hoop Post Shimmy Fade With LS neutral, hold R2 + move & hold RS down left or down right Post Hook With LS on neutral, move & hold RS up left or up right Post Shimmy Hook With LS neutral, hold R2 + move & hold RS up left or up right Post Hop Move & hold LS left, right or down then tap square Up and Under Use RS to pump fake, then let go of L2 and quickly move & hold RS again before the pump fake ends Spin or Drive Rotate RS to either shoulder Straight Stepback Hold R2 & move RS down then quickly release Jab Stepback Hold R2 & move RS up then quickly release Dunk Attempt Hold R2 & move LS + RS up Enter/Leave Post Press and hold L2 to post up, release L2 to faceup Post Pivot Press and hold L2 to post up. Move LS in any direction then quickly release while keeping the ball Drive to Key Hold L2 to post up. Hold R2 + LS toward the key then quickly release L2 Aggressive Backdown Hold L2 to post up. Hold R2 + LS toward the defender Avoid Steal Hold L2 to post up. Move RS down and quickly release while holding the ball Post Layup Hold L2 to post up. Move LS toward the hoop + hold RS up left or upright

That covers all the offense controls for NBA 2k22. We hope this takes your game to the next level!