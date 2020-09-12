NBA 2K21 MyCareer Walkthrough

For NBA 2k21, we have a brand new MyCareer story where you can build your own player and play through drafting and head towards big leagues. You will start with the player creation and then you debut where you will meet your first coach and start your career. We have prepared this detailed walkthrough for the complete MyCareer story so let’s get started.

NBA 2K21 MyCareer

You start NBA 2K21 MyCareer by creating your own base player. We recommend you to select a body weight that does not affect your speed so choose something in the middle, which is optimum. Keep the wingspan fairly average as well.

Memories

After player creation a cutscene will appear where you will be talked and recruited into your first contract by a coach.

That will be a motivational speech and then another cutscene will appear. This will be 3 years before today where we will see that your character had some serious issues with his father.

When the cutscene end, you can check all the things you have, you will start with zero VC and some few default animations.

High School Career

Now, you will start with your first high school match. It will be pretty easy match with low ratings so just keep pushing and keep getting as many points you can and you will be fine.

After you win the game, you will meet a guy Archie Baldwin and a cutscene will appear where he will tell you how good you are and if you keep this winning momentum, he can get you a scholarship.

Archie will tell you that he was your father’s friend. Now when you are done with the match, get back and use that earned VC to increase your ball handle ability.

In the first match you must have noticed your ball handling is very slow so it will be better to start spending on that right away.

After first big win, you will go from one-star prospect to two-star prospect.

In your second game, you need to go hard from the start and in the last couple of minutes you will be injured.

This is your first injury of the career and when you win the game you will once again meet with Archie outside.

Archie will again tell you that you have good moves and you can secure a scholarship, but you need to keep playing and keep showing good stuff.

The cutscene continues with you and archie going out to eat.

Archie will tell you about his story and then you guys will get to an agreement. Then a past cutscene will appear again.

Then your coach will tell you to sit through next game to get better. Use your earned VC to increase three-point shooting.

Now you will be at three-star prospect ranking. Then, you will see that your team is performing bad without you so in the break you will get an option to enter the game.

If you choose to enter, it will be an easy game even though you will be not at your 100% but you can win the game easily. And spend that VC on your shooting again.

Next you will be in the Barclays with Archie for the big game day.

There will be some dialogues and then you will see a heated conversation between Archie and your coach. The match ahead is a very tough one.

The opponents in front of you will have 3-point shooting stars as well and their speed will be unmatched as well.

Keep an eye on your stamina and play with full focus to win the game. The opponents will always go toe to toe with you so play with passing and shooting.

College Basketball Scholarship

This win will get you into the college with scholarship. You will get to the next cutscene with Archie one month later. And after the scene you will have to choose your college.

Next you will have your college debut, it will be the same no matter what college you choose.

Use the VC you earn to upgrade important skills. Upgrade your animations and moves in ‘My Animation’ menu.

Next you will have a cutscene before your debut for the college.

The first one will be a quarter of practice run and if you have been upgrading your skills and moves it will be a pretty easy game and if you are slacking behind it can get pretty competitive so keep up your upgrades.

After the win you will have some NBA teams that have their eyes on you.

Also, a cutscene will appear where you seem to have some chemistry with a girl. You will have small talk with a girl named Ellie over foosball match and you will be getting her number.

Ellie

When you win this next game, coach will talk to you about team and leadership in a cutscene. Then you will be texting Ellie about a meet up, basically your first date.

The next cutscene will be with your father from the past again.

You will have a match ahead and as you win matches, more and more NBA teams will become interested in you and your ratings will go higher.

After the match, you will have a long talk with your coach about your behavior as you win more and more matches. He just wants you to be humbler like your dad.

Next thing, you will be on date with Ellie and you guys will have a good time talking.

After this, you will be approached indirectly by this media lady who will challenge you for 20 points in the next game for positive media coverage or otherwise she threatens to give you bad coverage on her top show of basketball.

Accept the challenge and in the next match you have to score 20 points with your player, which is going to be easy if you are upgrading everything as you move forward.

After the match, you will see your draft stocks going sky high.

Politics in the Game

Next you will have a dialogue with your teammate about playing for rep and playing for the team, next day in college you will meet Archie.

You guys will talk about coach and archie’s relation and Archie will show you all the intel and your standing in the draft stocks.

Next you will meet Alex Williams herself in the bus. She will talk to you about some politics stuff and then will tell you to increase your scoring average as well as win next games.

We recommend you to upgrade your badges in the meantime as well.

Alex will tell you that a person who’s name rhymes with Ted (which is of course Red) is the one who told her about you and Ellie’s relation.

In the next match, go for scoring more and more. After the game you will have a little chat with Ellie and then with Alex who will again tell you that she got your number from same person.

After winning second game of Alex’s challenge you will be interviewed by Alex in a cutscene. Then you will text Ellie but she won’t reply.

Then you will get a text from Alex Williams, then you will take a look at your draft board again where you are going up after those games.

First Break-up

Then you will have some heated talk with reporters and coach before your next game. After the game you will get a text from Ellie and will be hanging out with her in the next cutscene.

You will have a big fight and then you will get a choice to either drop the college or keep it together with Ellie.

We recommend you to go with the second option and you will apologize to Ellie. Next thing, you will be talking to Red next morning about Ellie and the situation.

You will go to the train station for Ellie and you both will have a moment there before she leaves.

Last thing Ellie will ask you is to take down Hendrixx whom you will be facing in your next game.

NCAA Championship

You will have a dialogue with Hendrixx before the game. Now this game will be the toughest game you have played so far so keep your nerves up and play to your best.

Make sure you have everything upgraded, badges too.

Cobb is going to be your biggest and toughest opponent; you have played against him in the high school as well. After this big win, you will have a cutscene with Archie again.

Next up is coming that big NCAA championship game. The biggest game of your career so far.

The win in this game will lead you to the NBA drafts. This will be a big game and winning will get you a huge celebration and trophy.

Next, you will get a flashback with your dad telling you about draft system in NBA and what you gotta do to get selected.

Choosing the best Option

Next you will be talking to the agent Layla for the drafts and will meet Harper Dell from an agency for the pitch they put up for you. It will be a long cutscene.

They will make you choose between Archi and them. Then you get to talk to Archie about it before you make your decision.

After that you will get a choice between Archie and Harper and you will have to choose one to keep going.

For our game, we went with Harper, which seems a good decision considering a strong presence in the NBA and brand deals and good commission.

Well, that does not end here. The game will prompt you to reconsider if you choose Harper at first.

This is a usual play by the game, and this time we went with Archie Baldwin. This will get you an emotional dialogue between you and Archie.

Next up, Archie will be preparing you for an interview. Then you will have an interview for NBA drafts.

For the interview you will have multiple questions with multiple answers, we recommend you to go easy and do not sound corny at all.

Answer neutral and you will be fine. Your draft stocks will go up and down depending on your answers, so keep that in mind.

Next comes the media day, as the name implies, it will be about press and again, questions.

Answer with the natural instincts and you will get high stocks. Next you will go to the private workout and for that you will have to select the team you want to work out with.

The Night before Drafts

Next up you will be meeting and getting guidance from Damian Lillard. Then you will have a 2 vs 2 game where you will have to score 10 first.

Give this game your best. After the game you will be in your room when cobb comes and takes you outside.

You will be dragged into a game where you will have to make a choice if you want to play in front of all this media and fans.

The decision is all yours, if you want to stay back it will not hurt your drafts in any way.

But if you choose to play against Zion, it will be a big deal and you will have to put on a good show and win.

You will have to score 10 points first and do keep in mind that Zion will get speed boost during the match.

The NBA

After the win your draft stocks will be off the charts. And now, the time comes for the NBA Drafts, finally.

Archie will be there to cheer you up. First will be Hendrixx Cobb to be selected. You will be selected to a team in NBA and will have a warm talk with your high school coach.

Then you will get a flashback with your dad, teaching you about life ahead. Now is the time for your first big game in NBA.

So, make sure you have everything upgraded and you are ready to get into action.

Now the NBA matches are a bit different, the opponent defence will get lot better and faster now so you might have some problem shooting.

It will be hard game but you have to win it to get going in NBA.

This will be a long game, keep in mind that you cannot score 3s just yet. As you do dunks and assists you will unlock trophies and your fans will also keep on increasing.

After winning, you will also get your first endorsement from a brand as well.

You will chat with them to come to an agreement. Then you will have show brand to pick from, there are all the popular brands to choose from, so go with whatever you like.

Now as you keep taking on different teams in NBA you will get more and more badge upgrades and attributes upgrade.

From here, it is a straight ride, just keep winning for your team. And you will keep climbing the popularity ladder.

After a few matches you will get your first endorsement cheque which will give you 1300 VC.

Now is the time to get all the necessary upgrades. Now just keep playing and winning and upgrading, that is what NBA is all about now.

There will be no more cutscenes, just match after match and in those matches you will get your match against Stephen Currey. It will be a tough one.