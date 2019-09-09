NBA 2K20 Best Archetypes Guide – Best Attributes, Tips

In our best archetypes guide for NBA 2K20, we recommend which attributes you should be maxing out in MyPlayer Builder in MyCareer mode of the game to get your desired archetype!

NBA 2K20 Best Archetypes

NBA 2K20 has introduced a MyPlayer builder system which is making every player very intrigued. Having a lot of possibilities and builds, it has become profusely difficult for the player to choose one. Our best archetypes guide, however, will help you decide which archetypes you should be playing the most.

Playmaking Shot Creator- Point Guard

Potential Setup:

In order to set up your potential regarding this build you need to increase all the attributes of shooting and playmaking due to which every respective skill will get 22 and 23 badges. If you max these out keeping in view the player you created above then you will get 88 3pt rating and 87 midrange rating, along with a ball handling of 87 while we know that the required preset for the speed boost is 86. If you want to polish your defense or rebounding, then you will have to maximize these five sections named:

Perimeter defense

Lateral quickness

Steal

Block

Defensive rebound

Maxing out the above sections will make a two- way guard with very impressive abilities which will keep you ahead of everyone in the game.

Build Creation:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Skill Breakdown; Playmaking/Shooting

Physical Profile – #1

Agility

Player Creation:

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 175 Pounds

Wingspan: 77.0 inches

Takeover: Spot-Up Shooter

Badges:

You can get a total of 55 upgrades for your badges. You can also have 10 HOF, 4 gold, 1 silver and bronze badge. We recommend you to get the following:

HOF

Deadeye

Difficult shots

Flexible Release

Quick Draw

Range Extender

Ankle Breaker

Dimer

Handles for Days

Quick First Step

Space Creator

GOLD

Tight Handles

Clamps

Intimidator

Tireless Defender

Silver

Volume Shooter

Bronze

Showtime

Scoring Machine- Shooting Guard

Almost every player related to this franchise wished to be and play like Kobe Bryant. Well if not in real life this can happen in 2K20 cause with this setup you would get as close as you can to playing like the Black Mamba. Just max out everything when you set up your potential excluding accuracy, standing dunk, post hook, offensive rebounding and interior defense. You would be able to play almost just as Kobe did.

Build Creation:

Skill Breakdown – #2

Shooting/Finishing

Physical Profile – #1

Agility

Player Creation:

Height – 6’5″

Weight – 200 Pounds

Wingspan – 79.8 inches

Takeover:

Shot Creating

Badges:

The number of badge upgrades you get with this build is a little less. You get 5 HOF badges, 7 golds along with 6 silvers. These are:

HOF:

Contact Finisher

Clutch Shooter

Deadeye

Difficult Shots

Tireless Shooter

Gold

Fancy Footwork

Relentless Finisher

Deep Fades

Quick First Step

Space Creator

Tight Handles, Clamps

Silver:

Acrobat

Lob City Finisher

Catch and Shoot

Handles for Days

Ankle Breaker, Intimidator.

Slasher- Small Forward

Speed, verticality and strength are the main attributes of this build. Just maximize all the playmaking which will allow you to get your moves past the defenders along with having 90-rated post moves and 73- rated ball handling. Maximize everything excluding post hook which is another key aspect for this build which allows you to perform a dunk on anyone who tries to cut you off. While your remaining attributes should be used to max out Mid-Range, Free throw, perimeter defense, Block, Lateral Quickness, Steal and Defensive rebounding.

Build Creation:

Skill Breakdown – #1

Finishing

Physical Profile – #4

Vertical/Agility

Player Creation:

Height – 6’8″

Weight – 180 Pounds

Wingspan – 88.5 inches

Takeover:

Slasher

Badges:

This build will get you 51 badge upgrades that include no HOF badges, 13 golds, 5 silvers and 2 bronze. These are:

GOLD

Acrobat

Consistent Finisher

Contact Finisher

Fancy Footwork

Fast-break Finisher

Relentless

Pick ‘n Roller

Ankle Breaker

Downhill

Tight Handles

Space Creator

Quick First Step

Handles for Days

SILVER

Lob City Finisher

Showtime

Slithery

Chase Down Artist

Clamps

BRONZE

Slippery Off Ball

Post Spin Technician

Glass Cleaning Lockdown- Power Forward

This could possibly be one of the most unstoppable builds of the game. It has the best rebounding and vertical stats even when compared to the other good builds.

Catching misses which get thrown up is not a problem for this build and neither is starting the fast break or even giving a put-back dunk to a slam down. The things you get with this build include a 95 standing dunk, rebounding and blocks both get 95s all across the board.

Maximize the first 4 finishing stats as well as each one of the shooting stats and all the other ones excluding perimeter defense which is for defense or the rebounding category and also leave steal.

Build Creation:

Skill Breakdown – #10

Rebounding/Defending

Physical Profile – #5

Balanced

Player Creation:

Height – 6’11”

Weight – 260 Pounds

Wingspan – 93.0 inches

Takeover:

Rim Protecting

Badges:

The number of compatible upgrades with this build is 48 which include 4 HOF, 6 golds, 5 silver and 3 bronze badges. These are:

HOF

Brick Wall

Intimidator

Rim Protector

Rebound Chaser

Gold

Box

Interceptor

Worm

Contact Finisher

Pick n Roller

Relentless Finisher

Silver

Catch n Shoot

Pick Pocket

Post Move Lockdown

Fancy Footwork

Put-back Boss

Bronze

Pick & Popper

Tireless Defender

Drop-stepper

Stretch Five- Centre:

This could be called the simplest build in our guide. Classified as one of the most used builds in this game you would be able to stretch the floor along with knocking down shots. The reason for this overuse is that everyone wants to take advantage to being able to center away from the paint and who doesn’t want to knock down shots.

Just maximize every shooting attribute you got and get yourself an 84 and 87 3pt shot and mid-range attribute respectively. Maximize all the defensive stats as well which is make you a better player for both ends. If you have more upgrade points left pool them in for post hook, shot close and standing dunk.

These are all the best archetypes in NBA 2k20. If we missed anything let us know and have fun playing.

Build Creation:

Skill Breakdown – #5

Shooting

Physical Profile – #1

Agility

Player Creation:

Height – 6’11”

Weight – 275 Pounds

Wingspan – 83 inches

Takeover:

Spot-Up Shooter

Badges:

You can have 47 badges with this build. These include 7 HOF, 3 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronze along with every shooting badge. These are:

HOF

Catch ‘n Shoot

Deadeye

Pick ‘n Popper

Quick Draw

Range Extender

Slippery Off Ball

Green Machine

Gold

Brick Wall

Rim Protector

Post Move Lockdown

Silver

Flexible Release

Bronze