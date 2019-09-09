NBA 2K20 Best Archetypes Guide – Best Attributes, Tips

In our best archetypes guide for NBA 2K20, we recommend which attributes you should be maxing out in MyPlayer Builder in MyCareer mode of the game to get your desired archetype!
NBA 2K20 Best Archetypes
NBA 2K20 has introduced a MyPlayer builder system which is making every player very intrigued. Having a lot of possibilities and builds, it has become profusely difficult for the player to choose one. Our best archetypes guide, however, will help you decide which archetypes you should be playing the most.
Playmaking Shot Creator- Point Guard
Potential Setup:
In order to set up your potential regarding this build you need to increase all the attributes of shooting and playmaking due to which every respective skill will get 22 and 23 badges. If you max these out keeping in view the player you created above then you will get 88 3pt rating and 87 midrange rating, along with a ball handling of 87 while we know that the required preset for the speed boost is 86. If you want to polish your defense or rebounding, then you will have to maximize these five sections named:
- Perimeter defense
- Lateral quickness
- Steal
- Block
- Defensive rebound
Maxing out the above sections will make a two- way guard with very impressive abilities which will keep you ahead of everyone in the game.
Build Creation:
- Skill Breakdown; Playmaking/Shooting
- Physical Profile – #1
- Agility
Player Creation:
- Height: 6’5″
- Weight: 175 Pounds
- Wingspan: 77.0 inches
Takeover: Spot-Up Shooter
Badges:
You can get a total of 55 upgrades for your badges. You can also have 10 HOF, 4 gold, 1 silver and bronze badge. We recommend you to get the following:
HOF
- Deadeye
- Difficult shots
- Flexible Release
- Quick Draw
- Range Extender
- Ankle Breaker
- Dimer
- Handles for Days
- Quick First Step
- Space Creator
GOLD
- Tight Handles
- Clamps
- Intimidator
- Tireless Defender
Silver
- Volume Shooter
Bronze
- Showtime
Scoring Machine- Shooting Guard
Almost every player related to this franchise wished to be and play like Kobe Bryant. Well if not in real life this can happen in 2K20 cause with this setup you would get as close as you can to playing like the Black Mamba. Just max out everything when you set up your potential excluding accuracy, standing dunk, post hook, offensive rebounding and interior defense. You would be able to play almost just as Kobe did.
Build Creation:
- Skill Breakdown – #2
- Shooting/Finishing
- Physical Profile – #1
- Agility
Player Creation:
- Height – 6’5″
- Weight – 200 Pounds
- Wingspan – 79.8 inches
Takeover:
Shot Creating
Badges:
The number of badge upgrades you get with this build is a little less. You get 5 HOF badges, 7 golds along with 6 silvers. These are:
HOF:
- Contact Finisher
- Clutch Shooter
- Deadeye
- Difficult Shots
- Tireless Shooter
Gold
- Fancy Footwork
- Relentless Finisher
- Deep Fades
- Quick First Step
- Space Creator
- Tight Handles, Clamps
Silver:
- Acrobat
- Lob City Finisher
- Catch and Shoot
- Handles for Days
- Ankle Breaker, Intimidator.
Slasher- Small Forward
Speed, verticality and strength are the main attributes of this build. Just maximize all the playmaking which will allow you to get your moves past the defenders along with having 90-rated post moves and 73- rated ball handling. Maximize everything excluding post hook which is another key aspect for this build which allows you to perform a dunk on anyone who tries to cut you off. While your remaining attributes should be used to max out Mid-Range, Free throw, perimeter defense, Block, Lateral Quickness, Steal and Defensive rebounding.
Build Creation:
- Skill Breakdown – #1
- Finishing
- Physical Profile – #4
- Vertical/Agility
Player Creation:
- Height – 6’8″
- Weight – 180 Pounds
- Wingspan – 88.5 inches
Takeover:
- Slasher
Badges:
This build will get you 51 badge upgrades that include no HOF badges, 13 golds, 5 silvers and 2 bronze. These are:
GOLD
- Acrobat
- Consistent Finisher
- Contact Finisher
- Fancy Footwork
- Fast-break Finisher
- Relentless
- Pick ‘n Roller
- Ankle Breaker
- Downhill
- Tight Handles
- Space Creator
- Quick First Step
- Handles for Days
SILVER
- Lob City Finisher
- Showtime
- Slithery
- Chase Down Artist
- Clamps
BRONZE
- Slippery Off Ball
- Post Spin Technician
Glass Cleaning Lockdown- Power Forward
This could possibly be one of the most unstoppable builds of the game. It has the best rebounding and vertical stats even when compared to the other good builds.
Catching misses which get thrown up is not a problem for this build and neither is starting the fast break or even giving a put-back dunk to a slam down. The things you get with this build include a 95 standing dunk, rebounding and blocks both get 95s all across the board.
Maximize the first 4 finishing stats as well as each one of the shooting stats and all the other ones excluding perimeter defense which is for defense or the rebounding category and also leave steal.
Build Creation:
- Skill Breakdown – #10
- Rebounding/Defending
- Physical Profile – #5
- Balanced
Player Creation:
- Height – 6’11”
- Weight – 260 Pounds
- Wingspan – 93.0 inches
Takeover:
Rim Protecting
Badges:
The number of compatible upgrades with this build is 48 which include 4 HOF, 6 golds, 5 silver and 3 bronze badges. These are:
HOF
- Brick Wall
- Intimidator
- Rim Protector
- Rebound Chaser
Gold
- Box
- Interceptor
- Worm
- Contact Finisher
- Pick n Roller
- Relentless Finisher
Silver
- Catch n Shoot
- Pick Pocket
- Post Move Lockdown
- Fancy Footwork
- Put-back Boss
Bronze
- Pick & Popper
- Tireless Defender
- Drop-stepper
Stretch Five- Centre:
This could be called the simplest build in our guide. Classified as one of the most used builds in this game you would be able to stretch the floor along with knocking down shots. The reason for this overuse is that everyone wants to take advantage to being able to center away from the paint and who doesn’t want to knock down shots.
Just maximize every shooting attribute you got and get yourself an 84 and 87 3pt shot and mid-range attribute respectively. Maximize all the defensive stats as well which is make you a better player for both ends. If you have more upgrade points left pool them in for post hook, shot close and standing dunk.
These are all the best archetypes in NBA 2k20. If we missed anything let us know and have fun playing.
Build Creation:
- Skill Breakdown – #5
- Shooting
- Physical Profile – #1
- Agility
Player Creation:
- Height – 6’11”
- Weight – 275 Pounds
- Wingspan – 83 inches
Takeover:
Spot-Up Shooter
Badges:
You can have 47 badges with this build. These include 7 HOF, 3 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronze along with every shooting badge. These are:
HOF
- Catch ‘n Shoot
- Deadeye
- Pick ‘n Popper
- Quick Draw
- Range Extender
- Slippery Off Ball
- Green Machine
Gold
- Brick Wall
- Rim Protector
- Post Move Lockdown
Silver
Flexible Release
Bronze
- Quick First Step
- Tear Dropper