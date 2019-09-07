NBA 2K20 MyCareer Builds Guide – Best Builds, Best Archetypes, Tips and Tricks

With every new NBA 2K game’s release, one of the most exciting things every player looks forward to is creating new MyCareer builds and the same is the case with NBA 2K20.

However, without having proper knowledge and understanding of what Physique, Stats and Archetype you should choose, coupled with the fact that NBA 2K’s build system is altered almost every year, it can be difficult to create the best build you can.

NBA 2K20 allows you to select your build from some given presets, but it is much better to make your own.

There have been many changes to the mode and although the core mechanics might be the same, it definitely helps to know what Physique, Archetype, and stats you should be using for your builds.

Our MyCareer Builds Guide takes into account all of the new changes in this year’s iteration of the game and gives you tips and tricks to get the right player in the game.

In this NBA 2K20 MyCareer Builds Guide, we’ll walk you through all the different stats you need to choose to build the right player, for each of the different positions in the game.

NBA 2K20 MyCareer Builds

As you might already know, when creating a build, you need to keep in mind what role you want your character to play on the court.

For this, you must carefully pick their height, weight, wingspan, attributes, skills, and badges in accordance with their position. Don’t worry, though. We have already delicately selected all the above stats for you, for each of the positions.

Best Point Guard Builds

The following are 3 builds I believe will help you create the strongest archetypes for this particular position. A Point Guard is essentially the player who directs the team’s offense, therefore you need builds that will help you complete your duties as a Point Guard.

Build 1 (Offensive Threat) :

Skill Breakdown : For this particular build, as you’ll need to lead the charge, select the pie chart that displays the most Shooting and Playmaking stats, greater than Finishing and Defense.

Physical Profile : As you’ll need to be in the front, having a Physical Profile that emphasizes agility over strength and Verticality will be the most beneficial. This will help you get past defenders more easily.

Attributes/Potential :

Finishing: Driving Layup: 77 Driving Dunk: 69 Close Shot: 85

Shooting: Mid-Range Shot: 84 3 Point Shot: 84 Free Throw: 90 Post Fade: 86

Playmaking: Post Control: 77 Ball Handling: 88 Pass Accuracy: 88

Defense: Perimeter Defense: 73 Lateral Quickness: 75 Steal: 75 Block: 38 Interior Defense: 34



Physical Properties:

Body Shape, for pretty much any build, is irrelevant. It does not affect your stats in the slightest bit. Therefore, you can go with whatever you want: Compact, Burly, whatever you want is perfectly viable for every archetype and build

Height: 6’3’’ – The perfect height for this build.

– The perfect height for this build. Weight : This one is actually irrelevant to this build. By having a skinnier player, you’ll slightly reduce your interior defense but increase lateral quickness; vice versa, having a bulkier player will increase your defense but reduce lateral quickness. Decide for yourself which you want to forego. You can, however, go for the middle road and choose something like 175 lbs. for your character.

: This one is actually irrelevant to this build. By having a skinnier player, you’ll slightly reduce your interior defense but increase lateral quickness; vice versa, having a bulkier player will increase your defense but reduce lateral quickness. Decide for yourself which you want to forego. You can, however, go for the middle road and choose something like for your character. Wingspan : 0’’ – The reason it’s better to have shorter arms is because it increases ball handling further, something that plays into your strengths (your skill breakdown favors Playmaking and Shooting).

Takeover:

Of the choices you’ll have, I recommend either going for Shot up Shooter – allows you to hit from deep in catch and shoot situations – or Shot Creator – More effective at shooting off the dribble and can more easily shake off defenders.

Shooting Badges:

Catch and Shoot (Gold)

Corner Specialist (Silver)

Deadeye (Hall of Fame)

Hot Start (Silver)

Quick Draw (Gold)

Range Extender (Hall of Fame)

Tireless Shooter (Silver)

Steady Shooter (Silver

Playmaking Badges:

Ankle Breaker (HOF)

Dimer (Silver)

Floor General (Silver)

Handles for Days (Hall of Fame)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Tight Handles (Hall of Fame)

Stop and Go (Silver)

Unpluckable (Silver)

Finishing Badges:

Acrobat (Bronze)

Consistent Finisher (Bronze)

Contact Finisher (Bronze)

Relentless Finisher (Bronze)

Defense Badges:

Clamps (Bronze)

Build 2 (God Build) :

Skill Breakdown : For this particular build, I recommend picking the pie chart that, like the previous build, emphasizes Playmaking and Shooting over Finishing and Defense!

Physical Profile : Similar to the previous build, Agility is of the utmost importance. However, Verticality is more important that Strength. Therefore, pick the pie chart that has Agility at the max, followed up with Verticality, Strength needs to be at the lowest.

Attributes/Potential :

Finishing: Close Shot: 80 Driving Layup: 77 Driving Dunk: 69

Shooting: Mid-Range Shot: 84 3 Point Shot: 84 Free Throw: 90 Post Fade: 86

Playmaking: Pass Accuracy: 88 Ball Handle: 88 Post Moves: 45

Defense: Interior Defense: 50 Perimeter Defense: 73 Lateral Quickness: 72 Steal: 75 Block: 58



Physical Properties:

Once more, the body shape is of no consequences, pick whatever you like.

Height : 6’4’’ – You’re able to retain a great deal of your agility without sacrificing too much of anything else.

: – You’re able to retain a great deal of your agility without sacrificing too much of anything else. Weight : 192 lbs. – This increases your Acceleration, something that plays into your strengths in Agility.

: This increases your Acceleration, something that plays into your strengths in Agility. Wingspan : 0” – The same reasoning as the previous build; it increases your ball handling capabilities.

Takeover : For this particular build, Shot Creator would be the takeover that makes the most of all your attributes.

Finishing Badges :

Contact Finisher (Bronze)

Relentless Finisher (Silver)

Defense Badges :

Intimidator (Gold)

Clamps (Silver)

Playmaking Badges :

Quick First Step (Hall of Fame)

Handles for Days (Gold)

Ankle Breaker (Gold)

Unpluckable (Silver)

Space Creator (Gold)

Dimer (Gold)

Shooting Badges :

Difficult Shots (Hall of Fame)

Range Extender (Hall of Fame)

Deadeye (Hall of Fame)

Quick Draw (Gold)

Steady Shooter (Gold)

Flexible Release (Gold)

Catch and Shoot (Bronze)

Build 3 (OP Build):

Skill Breakdown : Different from the previous two builds, for this build you are to pick the pie chart that emphasizes Finishing and Shooting over Playmaking and Defense!

Physical Profile : This is the same as the 2nd build; Agility needs to be greater than Verticality, which needs to be greater than Strength.

Attributes/Potential :

Finishing: Close Shot: 69 Driving Layup: 87 Driving Dunk: 82

Shooting: Mid-Range Shot: 81 3-Point Shot: 80 Free Throw: 88 Post Fade: 70

Playmaking: Pass Accuracy: 82 Ball Handle: 82

Defense: Interior Defense: 52 Perimeter Defense: 75 Lateral Quickness: 72 Steal: 77 Block: 59 Defensive Rebound: 63



Physical Properties:

Height : 6’2’’ – You’ll be able to Speed Boost after 2 shots.

: You’ll be able to Speed Boost after 2 shots. Weight : 188 lbs.

: Wingspan: 0’’ – Go for the lowest possible length because it significantly increases your stats, working in conjunction with every change you’ve made thus far.

Takeover : Shot Creator due to how easy it is to attain it during a match.

Finishing Badges :

Contact Finisher (Hall of Fame)

Relentless Finisher (Hall of Fame)

Giant Slayer (Bronze)

Playmaking Badges :

Quick First Step (Gold)

Unpluckable (Silver)

Ankle Breaker (Gold)

Space Creator (Silver)

Tight Handles (Bronze)

Dimer (Silver)

Shooting Badges:

Range Extender (Hall of Fame)

Deadeye (Hall of Fame)

Difficult Shots (Hall of Fame)

Quick Draw (Silver)

Flexible Release (Bronze)

Steady Shooter (Silver)

Defense Badges :

Intimidator (Gold)

Clamps (Gold)

Pick Dodger (Gold)

BEST SMALL FORWARD BUILDS

The Small Forward is someone who’s responsible for scoring points, defending, and acting as secondary or tertiary rebounders. Although not as tall or as hefty as a Center or Power Forward, Small Forwards are still considerably large in stature and width. The following 3 builds will show how to create the best archetypes that fit various playstyles – diverse in structure but all overpowered in their own right.

Build 1:

Skill Breakdown : For this particular build, I would recommend starting out by picking the pie chart that displays the most Finishing and Playmaking, as oppose to Shooting and Defense. As you are responsible for scoring points, it makes sense to have those two be your strong points.

Physical Profile : A balanced profile will benefit you the most; you’ll need the Agility to get through defenders, you’ll need the strength for Playmaking, and you’ll need the Verticality for the Finishing.

Attributes/Potential :

Finishing: Close Shot: 90 Driving Layup: 86 Driving Dunk: 85 Standing Dunk: 71 Post Hook: 77

Shooting: Mid-Range Shot: 72 3 Point Shot: 62 Free Throw: 80 Post Fade: 82

Playmaking: Pass Accuracy: 86 Ball Handle: 78 Post Moves: 92

Defense: Interior Defense: 50 Perimeter Defense: 71 Lateral Quickness: 66 Steal: 40 Defensive Rebound: 41



Physical Properties:

Height : 6’7’’ – Just the right amount to maintain all your stats.

: Just the right amount to maintain all your stats. Weight : 223 lbs.

: Wingspan: 8’’

Takeover : Slasher – Posturize defenders, provides you with high agility which is good for momentum, and gives you high Finishing abilities which makes it easier to go up against defenders.

Defense Badges :

Clamps (Bronze)

Playmaking Badges :

Ankle Breaker (Hall of Fame)

Dimer (Hall of Fame)

Downhill (Hall of Fame)

Handles for Days (Silver)

Quick First Step (Hall of Fame) – Helps in Speed boosting.

Stop and Go (Hall of Fame)

Post Spin Technician (Bronze)

Unpluckable (Silver)

Finishing Badges :

Acrobat (Hall of Fame)

Backdown Punisher (Gold)

Contact Finisher (Hall of Fame)

Dropstepper (Gold)

Fancy Footwork (Hall of Fame)

Fastbreak Finisher (Gold)

Lob City Finisher (Bronze)

Shooting Badges :

Catch and Shoot (Silver)

Corner Specialist (Bronze)

Deadeye (Silver)

Difficult Shots (Gold)

Quick Draw (Silver)

Range Extender (Gold)

Build 2:

Skill Breakdown : For this build, select the pie chart that has Shooting equal to Defense; both should be greater than Playmaking and Finishing.

Physical Profile : The physical profile for this character will be the same as the previous one; a balanced build where Verticality, Strength and Agility are equal to one another.

Attributes/Potential :

Finishing: Close Shot: 84 Driving Layup: 70 Driving Dunk: 70 Standing Dunk: 64

Shooting: Mid-Range Shot: 79 3-Point Shot: 77 Free Throw: 85 Post Fade: 59

Defense: Interior Defense: 72 Perimeter Defense: 78 Lateral Quickness: 74 Steal: 79 Block: 82 Offensive Rebound: 77 Defensive Rebound: 86



Physical Properties:

Height : 6’9’’ – Will reduce your agility a bit but will raise your defensive stats.

: Will reduce your agility a bit but will raise your defensive stats. Weight: 220 lbs. – Will further reduce agility but will increase Strength.

Will further reduce agility but will increase Strength. Wingspan: 7’’

Takeover : Lockdown Defender.

Shooting Badges :

Catch and Shoot (Gold)

Corner Specialist (Silver)

Green Machine (Silver)

Range Extender (Silver)

Pick and Popper (Gold)

Quick Draw (Gold)

Defense Badges :

Brick Wall (Gold)

Clamps (Gold)

Pick Pocket (Gold)

Pick Dodger (Gold)

Intimidator (Hall of Fame)

Interceptor (Silver)

Rim Protector (Silver)

Rebound Chaser (Bronze)

Playmaking Badges :

Quick First Step (Bronze)

Finishing Badges :

Acrobat (Silver)

Contact Finisher (Silver)

Relentless Finisher (Silver)

Build 3:

Skill Breakdown : This build is all about enhancing your Shooting capabilities, we want you to be the kind of Small Forward that can make all the best shots; with that in mind, pick the pie chart that displays Shooting as greater than the rest.

Physical Profile : To augment your Shooting skills, you’ll need the physique of someone who can quickly get into position to make the shots, get around defenders or anyone else in the way – pick the pie chart that displays Agility as greater than Strength and Verticality.

Attributes/Potential :

Finishing: Close Shot: 75 Driving Layup: 60 Driving Dunk: 60 Standing Dunk: 57

Shooting: Mid-Range Shot: 93 3-Point Shot: 93 Free Throw: 92 Post Fade: 95

Playmaking: Pass Accuracy: 65 Ball Handle: 65

Defense: Interior Defense: 63 Perimeter Defense: 68 Lateral Quickness: 60 Steal: 69 Block: 63 Offensive Rebound: 45 Defensive Rebound: 59



Physical Properties:

Height : 6’8’’

: Weight: 185 lbs.

Wingspan : 8’’

Takeover : Spot Up Shooter

Shooting Badges :

Catch and Shoot (Hall of Fame)

Deadeye (Hall of Fame)

Difficult Shots (Hall of Fame)

Green Machine (Gold)

Hot Zone Hunter (Gold)

Quick Draw (Hall of Fame)

Range Extender (Hall of Fame)

Slippery Off-Ball (Hall of Fame)

Defense Badges :

Clamps (Silver)

Playmaking Badges :

Handles for Days (Bronze)

Finishing Badges :

Relentless Finisher (Bronze)

BEST SHOOTING GUARD BUILDS

A position I’m sure many of you are familiar with, it’s the position that the MVP of Basketball, Michael Jordan, played as. The objective of the Shooting Guard, as implied by the name, is to score points and to steal the ball while defending. For those two purposes, certain elements of the following 3 builds will be obvious.

Build 1 :

Skill Breakdown : What we’re going for is a sharpshooter, focusing less on the defensive aspect of the Shooting Guard and more on the scoring side of things. For this purpose, select the pie chart that displays the most Shooting.

Physical Profile : Agility will benefit a sharpshooter the most, therefore it would be in your best interest to select the pie chart that displays the most Agility, greater than Verticality and Strength.

Attributes/Potential :

Finishing: Close Shot: 70 Driving Layup: 52

Shooting: Mid-Range Shot: 94 3-Point Shot: 95 Free Throw: 95 Post Fade: 95

Playmaking: Pass Accuracy: 83 Ball Handle: 75 Post Moves: 74

Defense: Interior Defense: 59 Perimeter Defense: 73 Lateral Quickness: 70 Steal: 74 Block: 69 Defensive Rebound: 70



Physical Properties :

Height : 6’7’’

: Weight : 180 lbs. – The lowest possible weight for this position.

: – The lowest possible weight for this position. Wingspan : 8’’

Takeover : Spot Up Shooter to raise your Shooting stats even further.

Shooting Badges :

Catch and Shoot (Hall of Fame)

Deadeye (Hall of Fame)

Quick Draw (Hall of Fame)

Range Extender (Hall of Fame)

Green Machine (Hall of Fame)

Difficult Shots (Gold)

Hot Zone Hunter (Gold)

Tireless Shooter (Silver)

Slippery Off-Ball (Silver)

Playmaking Badges :

Handles for Days (Gold)

Tight Handles (Gold)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Space Creator (Silver)

Stop and Go (Silver)

Unpluckable (Silver)

Defense Badges :

Clamps (Gold)

Intimidator (Gold)

Pick Dodger (Bronze)

Finishing Badges :

Acrobat (Bronze)

Build 2: (Slashing Playmaker)

Skill Breakdown : As the name implies, this is a Playmaking build, so pick the pie chart that displays Playmaking as more than all other facets.

Physical Profile : Like the previous build, Agility is what will benefit you the most, therefore select the pie chart that displays the most Agility.

Attributes/Profile :

Finishing: Close Shot: 86 Driving Layup: 86 Driving Dunk: 80

Shooting: Mid-Range Shot: 79 3-Point Shot: 75 Free Throw: 83 Post Fade: 78

Playmaking: Pass Accuracy: 88 Ball Handle: 95 Post Moves: 80

Defense: Interior Defense: 59 Perimeter Defense: 75 Lateral Quickness: 72 Steal: 71 Block: 69



Physical Profile:

Height : 6’6’’

: Weight: 205 lbs.

Wingspan: 0’’

Takeoever : Shot Creator

Finishing Badges :

Acrobat (Silver)

Contact Finisher (Gold)

Fancy Footwork (Silver)

Giant Slayer (Silver)

Shooting Badges :

Deadeye (Silver)

Difficult Shots (Gold)

Green Machine (Gold)

Hotzone Hunter (Silver)

Quick Draw (Gold)

Range Extender (Silver)

Playmaking Badges :

Ankle Breaker (Gold)

Dimer (Silver)

Handles for Days (Hall of Fame)

Quick First Step (Hall of Fame)

Space Creator (Hall of Fame)

Stop and Go (Gold)

Tight Handles (Hall of Fame)

Unpluckable (Silver)

Defense Badges :

Clamps (Silver)

Intimidator (Silver)

Pick Dodger (Bronze)

Build 3:

Skill Breakdown : For this build, I recommend that you select the pie chart in which Playmaking is equal to Shooting, and both are greater than Finishing and Defense.

Physical Profile : As to be expected from the Shooting Guard builds by now, you’re physical profile needs to be one in which your Agility is greater than the rest – it needs to be greater than your Strength and Verticality.

Attributes/Potential :

Finishing: Driving Layup: 75 Driving Dunk: 40

Shooting: Mid-Range Shot: 83 3-Point Shot: 84 Free Throw: 90 Post Fade: 86

Playmaking: Pass Accuracy: 87 Ball Handle: 84 Post Moves: 57

Defense: Interior Defense: 59 Perimeter Defense: 73 Lateral Quickness: 70 Steal: 74 Block: 58 Offensive Rebound: 57 Defensive Rebound: 72



Physical Properties:

Height : 6’5’’

: Weight : 175 lbs.

: Wingspan : 0’’

Takeover : Shot Creator

Finishing Badges :

Acrobat (Bronze)

Shooting Badges :

Deadeye (Gold)

Difficult Shots (Hall of Fame)

Green Machine (Hall of Fame)

Quick Draw (Hall of Fame)

Hot Zone Hunter (Silver)

Range Extender (Gold)

Tireless Shooter (Silver)

Playmaking Badges :

Ankle Breaker (Silver)

Dimer (Silver)

Handles for Days (Hall of Fame)

Quick First Step (Hall of Fame)

Space Creator (Bronze)

Tight Handles (Hall of Fame)

Unpluckable (Silver)

Defense Badges :

Clamps (Gold)

Intimidator (Gold)

Pick Dodger (Silver)

BEST POWER FORWARD BUILDS

The position of a Power Forward is an offensive one, entailing several duties, including rebounding. They also have a defensive role, protecting the basket from the opposing team’s Power Forward. Understandably then, the defense is a key component of this build, 2 of the 3 builds will heavily feature defense, whereas one will not, but will make up for it in other fields.

Build 1:

Skill Breakdown : This build will differ from the other two the most, in that there will not be as much of a focus on Defense; instead, when selecting the Skill Breakdown, pick the pie chart that displays the most Finishing.

: This build will differ from the other two the most, in that there will not be as much of a focus on Defense; instead, when selecting the Skill Breakdown, pick the pie chart that displays the most Finishing. Physical Profile : The Physical Profile for all 3 builds will be fairly diverse – prolific, even. In the case of this build, you’ll need Agility and lots of it. So select the pie chart that gives you the most Agility, at the cost of everything else.

: The Physical Profile for all 3 builds will be fairly diverse – prolific, even. In the case of this build, you’ll need Agility and lots of it. So select the pie chart that gives you the most Agility, at the cost of everything else. Attributes/Potential :

: Finishing:

Close Shot: 92

Driving Layup: 87

Driving Dunk: 91

Standing Dunk: 95

Post Hook: 94

Shooting:

Mid-Range Shot: 84

Free Throw: 65

Post Fade: 80

Playmaking:

Pass Accuracy: 74

Post Moves: 91

Defense:

Interior Defense: 74

Block: 75

Offensive Rebound: 52

Defensive Rebound: 78

Physical Properties :

Height : 6’11’’

: Weight : 240 lbs.

: Wingspan : 0’’

Takeover : Slasher

Finishing Badges :

Acrobat (Gold)

Backdown Punisher (Hall of Fame)

Contact Finisher (Hall of Fame)

Dropstepper (Hall of Fame)

Lob City Finisher (Hall of Fame)

Pick and Roller (Hall of Fame)

Putback Boss (Gold)

Relentless Finisher (Hall of Fame)

Shooting Badges :

Slippery Off-Ball (Gold)

Playmaking Badges :

Downhill (Gold)

Break Starter (Gold)

Bail Out (Bronze)

Dream Shake (Gold)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Unpluckable (Gold)

Defense:

Intimidator (Silver)

Rim Protector (Bronze)

Build 2: (Team Build)

Skill Breakdown : This build will most benefit your team, in other words this isn’t a lone wolf build, hope you understand. For this build, your Skill Breakdown will be twofold; select the pie chart that emphasizes Shooting and Defense over Playmaking and Finishing.

Physical Profile : To both augment your Defense stats and your Shooting, you’ll need greater Verticality and Strength, so select the chart that gives you the most of those two.

Attributes/Potential :

Finishing:

Close Shot: 84

Driving Layup: 67

Driving Dunk: 58

Standing Dunk 72

Post Hook (72)

Shooting:

Mid-Range Shot: 78

3-Point Shot: 75

Free Throw (83)

Post Fade (80)

Defense:

Interior Defense: 77

Lateral Defense: 66

Block: 84

Offensive Rebound: 78

Defensive Rebound: 86

Playmaking: No changes.

Physical Properties:

Height : 6’10’’

: Weight : 268 lbs.

: Wingspan : 0’’

Takeover : Spot Up Shooter

Finishing Badges :

Acrobat (Bronze)

Contact Finisher (Gold)

Pick and Roller (Gold)

Relentless Finisher (Gold)

Shooting Badges :

Catch and Shoot (Hall of Fame)

Corner Specialist (Gold)

Deadeye (Hall of Fame)

Green Machine (Gold)

Pick and Popper (Hall of Fame)

Playmaking Badges :

Bailout (Bronze)

Defense Badges :

Defensive Leader (Hall of Fame)

Intimidator (Bronze)

Post Move Lockdown (Hall of Fame)

Rebound Chaser (Hall of Fame)

Rim Protector (Hall of Fame)

Build 3:

Skill Breakdown : Different from the other two, this build is about increasing your Finishing and Defensive capabilities and stats, so select the pie chart that emphasizes those two traits as oppose to the rest.

Physical Profile : You can go any direction you want for your physical profile, but if you were to ask me, I think a Balanced Profile will be the most suitable.

Attributes/Potential :

Finishing:

Close Shot: 88

Driving Layup: 77

Driving Dunk: 87

Standing Dunk: 88

Post Hook: 72

Shooting: No changes.

Playmaking:

Pass Accuracy: 74

Ball Handle: 61

Post Moves: 76

Defense:

Interior Defense: 81

Lateral Defense: 68

Steal: 48

Block: 85

Offensive Rebound: 85

Defensive Rebound: 86

Physical Properties:

Height : 6’7’’

: Weight : 255 lbs.

: Wingspan : 8’’

Takeover : Slasher

Finishing Badges :

Acrobat (Hall of Fame)

Contact Finisher (Hall of Fame)

Fancy Footwork (Gold)

Lob City Finisher (Gold)

Putback Boss (Hall of Fame)

Relentless Finisher (Hall of Fame)

Shooting Badges :

Slippery Off-Ball (Bronze)

Playmaking Badges :

Bail Out (Bronze)

Downhill (Gold)

Post Spin Technician (Gold)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Unpluckable (Silver)

Defense Badges :

Chase Down Artist (Hall of Fame)

Clamps (Hall of Fame)

Intimidator (Hall of Fame)

Pick Pocket (Silver)

Post Move Lockdown (Gold)

Rim Protector (Gold)

BEST CENTER BUILDS

The Center can be regarded as the strongest asset of the team; often the tallest player with the most body mass and strength, they play in close proximity to the basket, some even scoring from outside the 3-Point range. Then it should come as no surprise that the builds here will focus on those particular elements.

Build 1:

Skill Breakdown : For this build, it would work to your advantage to pick the pie chart that emphasizes Finishing over everything else.

Physical Profile : A Balanced pie chart, that’s what you need for this one. Agility, Strength and Verticality, all need to be equal to one another.

Attribute/Potential :

Finishing:

Close Shot: 95

Driving Dunk: 78

Standing Dunk: 95

Post Hook: 95

Shooting:

Post Fade: 85

Playmaking:

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 51

Post Moves: 92

Defense:

Interior Defense: 80

Block: 77

Offensive Rebound: 76

Defensive Rebound: 69

Physical Properties:

Height : 6’11’’

: Weight : 279 lbs.

: Wingspan : 0’’

Takeover : Rim Protector – you’ll intimidate all who dare come in the vicinity of your rim.

Finishing Badges :

Backdown Punisher (Hall of Fame)

Contact Finisher (Hall of Fame)

Deep Hooks (Hall of Fame)

Dropstepper (Hall of Fame)

Fancy Footwork (Hall of Fame)

Pick and Roller (Hall of Fame)

Relentless Finisher (Hall of Fame)

Playmaking Badges :

Bail Out (Gold)

Break Starter (Gold)

Dream Shake (Gold)

Post Spin Technician (Gold)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Unpluckable (Gold)

Defense Badges :

Box (Bronze)

Intimidator (Gold)

Post Move Lockdown (Gold)

Rebound Chaser (Gold)

Shooting Badges :

Slippery Off-Ball (Bronze)

Build 2: (Defensive Center)

Skill Takeover : To make full use of your stature and girth, it would make sense to have a Center that plays a bit more defensively, someone capable of blocking and rebounding easily. Therefore, select the pie chart that displays the most Defense.

Physical Profile : Similar to the first build, you’ll want to have everything balanced, however, if you wish to put stock into something else, that works too.

Attributes/Potential :

Finishing:

Close Shot: 83

Driving Layup: 54

Driving Dunk: 72

Standing Dunk: 95

Post Hook: 66

Shooting:

Free Throw: 71

Playmaking:

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 47

Post Moves: 61

Defense:

Interior Defense: 95

Block: 93

Offensive Rebound: 93

Defensive Rebound: 92

Physical Properties:

Height : 6’11’’

: Weight : 252 lbs.

: Wingspan : 0’’

Takeover : Glass Cleaner is great at getting rebounds, further augmenting this build.

Finishing Badges :

Backdown Punisher (Gold)

Contact Finisher (Gold)

Dropstepper (Gold)

Pick and Roller (Gold)

Relentless Finisher (Gold)

Putback Boss (Bronze)

Shooting Badges :

Slippery Off-Ball (Bronze)

Playmaking Badges :

Post Spin Technician (Gold)

Unpluckable (Bronze)

Defense Badges :

Brick Wall (Hall of Fame)

Clamps (Hall of Fame)

Intimidator (Hall of Fame)

Post Move Lockdown (Hall of Fame)

Rebound Chaser (Hall of Fame)

Rim Protector (Hall of Fame)

Pogo Stick (Gold)

Defensive Leader (Gold)

Build 3:

Skill Breakdown : For this final build, we’re looking at the Center’s ability to make some insane shots, hence why you have this op build that’s meant to heighten that skill to the uppermost limit. Therefore, when selecting the pie chart, it would work to your advantage to pick the one that that has the most Shooting capability.

Physical Profile : To augment your Shooting, you’ll need Agility to get past defenders, and Strength to make some precarious shots. Therefore, select the pie chart that emphasizes Agility and Strength over Verticality (you’re already really tall).

Attributes/Potential :

Finishing:

Close Shot: 74

Standing Dunk: 74

Post Hook: 71

Shooting:

Mid-Range Shot: 87

3-Point Shot: 84

Free Throw: 78

Post Fade: 95

Defense:

Interior Defense: 73

Perimeter Defense: 54

Lateral Quickness: 49

Steal: 54

Block: 75

Offensive Rebound: 61

Defensive Rebound: 76

Physical Properties:

Height : 6’11’’

: Weight : 275 lbs.

: Wingspan : 0’’

Takeover : Spot Up Shooter.

Finishing Badges :

Tear Dropper (Bronze)

Shooting Badges :

Catch and Shoot (Hall of Fame)

Deadeye (Hall of Fame)

Green Machine (Hall of Fame)

Pick and Popper (Hall of Fame)

Quick Draw (Hall of Fame)

Range Extender (Hall of Fame)

Slippery Off-Ball (Hall of Fame)

Flexible Release (Silver)

Playmaking Badges :

Quick First Step (Bronze)

Defense Badges :

Brick Wall (Gold)

Rim Protector (Gold)

Post Move Lockdown (Gold)

There you have it; a set of 3 builds for each position and archetype. Hopefully this is of some use to you, but just know, you don’t have to follow it to a T. If you don’t like something, then change it to fit your own playstyle, these are just what we believe to be the best builds possible, but perhaps there’s something even better that you’ll find for yourself!