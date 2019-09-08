A returning feature in NBA 2K20 is MyPlayer builder. Let’s say you want to craft your ultimate dream team but don’t just want the Lebron James or Michael Jordon, you want something a bit more original, something more suited to your tastes; how does one craft their own player or archetype? Simple, with the MyPlayer Builder!

NBA 2K20 MyPlayer Builder Tips

NBA 2K20 MyPlayer Builder provides you with everything you’ll need in creating the most perfect and elite player that suits all of your preferences and strengths.

Players can then help their creations develop and grow via the My Career mode. However, people unfamiliar with this system (arguably even people who are familiar with the earlier installments’ system) may find the plethora of choices a bit much to take in. Our guide helps you understand what you should focus on and elucidate the most effective way in creating the ultimate player!

Something to note: start off by having your character be balanced. There’s a lot of options available to you and it’s not so black and white that you’ll know right off the bat what it is you need. Don’t try to focus on a single attribute, try to diversify and find out for yourself what works best.

NBA 2K20, unlike previous games, has assigned each position a set of pre-defined builds; each build affects each of your attributes differently, so you’ll have to be wary of this as well when crafting your player.

Player Positions

Do you want your player to be a Point Guard, Shooting Guard, Small Forward, Power Forward or Center? The answer to this question is dependent on how exactly you want to play. If you want to be the one headlining the play, then being a Point Guard or Shooting Guard will suit your desires.

If you want to go toe-to-toe with your opponent near the basket, or have the ability to hit the board or play defensive down, then being a Point Forward or Center is the way to go.

Or perhaps you like moving off the ball and taking the shot while dribbling the ball – you can be a Shooting Guard or Small Forward for this.

As you can see, there’s a lot to consider from the outset. Knowing what kind of player you are, how you can grow, what you want out of your experience playing this game, all of this needs to be accounted for even before you get into creating your player. But if you’re clear on what you want, how you play, and are knowledgeable of your own potential, then it’s time for you to mosey on over to the next stage.

Classes and Skills

Now that you’ve picked a position for your player, you’ll be presented with 4 skills: Finishing, Shooting, Playmaking, and Defense/Rebounding.

Once you’ve selected a position, the game will provide you with pie charts that breakdown your attributes. From here, you can choose which particular skill or attribute you want to focus on.

If you’re a Shooting Guard and give your Defense/Rebounding skills some more flourish, then perhaps you should focus on that. Or perhaps, if you’ve chosen a Shooting Guard, maybe you’ll want to focus on increasing your Shooting skills.

It all comes down to what you feel is your strength or your weakness. Perhaps you feel that your Shooting Skill is good enough and you feel you need to focus on other areas as you’re not as proficient, then do it.

Be warned: your choice will determine the cap (maximum and minimum stats for your player) for your various attributes.

If you decide to put all your stock into Finishing, then that attribute will have a higher cap than the rest. These areas can be considered as being your strength, your bread and butter. And it’s in these areas that you should focus on gaining Badges.

The other areas, the ones that fell to the wayside, will have a lower ceiling cap and possibly a very low bottom cap as well.

Simply put: your player is comprised of these 4 attributes; visually displayed through a pie chart, this is the point where you decide your character’s strengths or weaknesses.

Building Your Physical Profile

At this point, you have a lot to take into account when making your decision. Not only do you have to take into consideration your position and playstyle, but also the attributes you’ve chosen to focus on. With all that in mind, you must now determine what kind of physical attributes you wish for your player to have.

Your choice will affect your character’s Speed, Strength, Acceleration, and Vertical capabilities. Depending on your position, you’ll need to give weight to one attribute over the other.

If you’re a Point Forward with a focus on Shooting and Defense, then focusing on Vertical and Strength would be the most appropriate. On the other hand, if you’re a Shooting Guard with a leaning towards Playmaking, then you want to have greater Speed and Agility.

To reiterate, you NEED to look at everything you’ve done so far and take all of that into account when deliberating on your character’s physical profile. Don’t just spontaneously decide to focus on one attribute for no discernable reason; really think about it!

But the physical profile doesn’t just stop there. Of course, with any character building mode, character customization is always a treat – this game is no exception.

You can alter your character’s body shape and have it be whatever tickles your fancy. However, what’s interesting is that your character’s height, weight, and wingspan can actually change certain attributes, more accurately, they can increase or decrease the cap for your player’s attributes.

For example, a long wingspan is likely to decrease your post control, lessen your control of the ball, and negatively affect your ability to score 3 Pointers or shooting from mid-range; conversely, it increases your ability to Steal the ball (it’s also reported that an increased wingspan has hidden benefits, but take this tidbit with a grain of salt).

If you were to increase your character’s height, it’s set to lower the cap for driving layup, reduce your mid-range capabilities and ability to score 3 Pointers, lowers pass accuracy and ball handling skills; but significantly increases interior defense. You’ll have a character that won’t be much use in offense but incalculably useful in a defensive position.

You can tell from these two examples that your physical attributes, no matter which way you go, will have certain benefits and drawbacks.

Your Player’s Potential

The game provides you with an adequate amount of Attribute Points at the start, it’s now your job to accord these points to your character’s various attributes. As stated above, what skills you choose for your character will determine the cap for them, here’s where that decision pays off.

Here, you can choose to make a very balanced players, with similar attributes across the board, or you can put everything into a single attribute. Again, it really depends on every choice you’ve made thus far. Your decision here should be based on your position, your skills, and your physical attributes.

One thing to really consider: what are your strengths and weaknesses? If you feel your character is already quite proficient in a certain area, then why not allocate points to a weaker skill of yours?

You have to keep in mind the caps of your skills. This cap can be seen as your potential – this is how far your player can go, so do you want one particular aspect of your character to get there as soon as possible or do you want to leave some room to grow while simultaneously bring other attributes up to the level necessary to craft a well-balanced character?

Badges

Badges are an indispensable asset that will help improve your playstyle tremendously. Badges help give your character special abilities; these abilities, in concurrence with your playstyle, position, and physical features, can turn you into an insurmountable juggernaut.

The only thing I can suggest is that you experiment. Go through all the decisions you’ve made so far, take into account all of your attributes and ask yourself, “What badge will help my character the most?”

What should be noted is that the more attribute points you allocate to a certain skill, the more badge upgrade points you’ll be given. How many points needed to upgrade your badge is as follows:

1 for Bronze Badge;

2 for Silver Badge;

3 for Gold Badge;

4 for Hall of Fame Badge.

Takeover

Takeover is a system in My Career Mode. It’s a meter that can be filled up during a match, when completely filled it provides you with certain buffs and abilities that are mighty useful to say the least. The 4 Takeover options available to you are:

Playmaker: This can freeze defenders with supplementary ball handling abilities; it can also increase your teammates’ shot making off assists.

Slasher: You’re given more effective gathers to get past the opponent’s defenses; and are given extra boosts to finish at the rim.

Spot Up Shooter: You’ll have an easier time in getting a 3 Point Shot with this ability.

Shot Creator: You’ll become more adept at shaking off defenders; will also be able to shoot off of a dribble.

I’ve repeated this ad nauseam but it really must be said so as to not understate its value. All your choices are dependent on what you picked previously!

Deciding which Takeover you should pick should correlate with your playstyle, skills, physical attributes, and how all of it can be supplemented by badges.

Ruminate on all of this as much as you can, then make your decision with conviction. Once done, you’ll have created your character, one you can develop over at My Career.