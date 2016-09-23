NBA 2K17 MyTeam Best Budget Players, Recommended Cheap Players To Build Great Team

NBA 2K17 MyTeam mode is back this year with a host of different features and improvements over the past iteration. Once again, players will be creating their own teams to compete with the finest of NBA 2K17.

Getting decent players on your team requires your to spent VC or grind to earn MT points. The later is the way to go if you don’t wish to spend VC or your money to get extra VC.

You’ll start with lower level players and work your way up to highly skilled ones to create a stronger team. Baller, for example, play a vital role in your team and it is essential to you have a decent roster of players lined up at the beginning.

For more help on NBA 2K17, read out our MyCareer Builds Guide, Easy VC Farming, andBadges Unlocks Guide.

Starting off in MyTeam mode your should first add contract cards to the auctions house and use MT to buy newer ones you like. It is suggested that you stack your cards to earn collector level.

82 Overall Jay Williams is a solid point guard to carry you through Domination. Also be on the lookout for a scoring guy, Brook Lopez is cheap and effective.

NBA 2K17 MyTeam Best Budget Players

Jared Bayless – Philadelphia 76ers

Brook Lopez – Brooklyn Nets

Marcin Gortat + Danny Green Dynamic Duo

Devin Harris – Dallas Mavericks

Cory Joseph – Toronto Raptors

Serge Ibaka – Orlando Magic

Alex Burks – Utah Jazz

Eric Gordon – Houston Rockets

Rajon Rondo + KG Dynamic Duo

Note: This guide is a work in progress.

If you have any questions or inquiries, feel free to let us know in the comments below!