NBA 2K14 Signature Skills Guide – How To Do



Signature Skills have always been an integral part of NBA franchise and it is good to see that these skills have been drastically improved in NBA 2K14. Along with introducing new Signature Skills; a few changes regarding certain skills have been featured.

There are a total of seven new skills that have been introduced this year; namely:

Pick & Roll Maestro

Screen Outlet

Flashy Passer

Tenacious Rebounder

Pick Dodger

One Man Fastbreak

LeBron Coast to Coast

In case, you’re new to the game; you must know that each player can’t have more than five skills at a given time. Read on to know more about these skills:

LeBron Coast to Coast

Takes the ball coast to coast and finishes through contact. Speed, Quickness and Ball-Handling attributes are boosted 4 points and the shot penalty enforced for hitting a defender is decreased when taking the ball coast to coast on a fastbreak following a change of possession.

One Man Fastbreak

A player known for his ability to take the ball coast to coast on a fastbreak; speed, quickness and ball-handling attributes are boosted 6 points if this player takes the ball from one end of the court to another on a fastbreak following a change of possession.

Pick Dodger

A player that does not get caught up on screens very easily. He counters the Brick Wall Signature Skill, and when hitting a screen set by a regular player, the screen often fails to be effective.

Tenacious Rebounder

This player is known for his relentlessness when going for rebounds. During rebound situations, he receives up to a 50% increase in winning boxout battles and poking balls loose on rebounds.

Flashy Passer

This player is known for accurate flashy passes. When throwing a flashy pass, the penalty enforced will be reduced by up to 60%.

Screen Outlet

A player who excels as the receiver in the pick & roll/pop game, if this player shoots immediately following a screen he set, he receives up to a 4 point boost to his shooting attribute.

Pick & Roll Maestro

A ball-handler who excels at orchestrating the pick & roll; as the point man in a pick & roll, immediately following a screen this player receives a 3 point boost to his shooting attribute and is more accurate than most when passing to the screener.

Posterizer

A player known to dunk on defenders whenever possible; getting higher priority for contact dunks versus contact layups. This player must have an energy level of 80 or higher and once the dunk is completed, his teammates are given a small energy boost.

Highlight Film

A player always looking to perform the most spectacular dunk possible; this player must have an energy level of 80 or higher and once the dunk is completed, his teammates are given a small energy boost.

Finisher

A player adept at finishing contact layups and dunks. The host penalty enforced for making contact with a defender is decreased by up to 25%.

Acrobat

A player adept at changing his shot mid-air with little consequence. The shot penalty enforced for changing a shot in the air is decreased by up to 40%.

Catch and Shoot

A player known for being a knock-down shooter while shooting off a catch. When shooting a jumper immediately after a catch, 12 feet or further from the hoop, the penalty for bad timing is decreased by up to 50%.

Shot Creator

A player who is exceptional at creating space for a shot. When taking a shot that creates more space from a defender than was originally there, the initial defense penalty caused by the defender is reduced by up to 100%.

Deadeye

A shooter who is barely affected by late arriving defenders. The typical penalty enforced by the defense on the release of the shot, as opposed to the defense on the start of the shot, is reduced up to 100%.

Corner Specialist

A specialized shooter known for his ability to knock down threes from the corner. If the shooter is standing still and the defense is soft, up to 5% is added to the shot % chance when taking a three point shot from the corner.

Post Proficiency

A player known for his high level of offensive skill when performing moves and shots in the post. Post shot percentage increases up to 5%, moves are more effective and defenders fall for pump fakes up tp 50% more often.

Ankle Breaker

A great ball-handler adept at breaking a defender’s ankles with dribble moves. The ball-handler has up tp 30% increase in forcing ankle-breaking defensive falls, stumbles and recoveries.

Post Playmaker

A player who, when passing out of the post excels at hitting open guys in the correct position to score. The post pass will have no error and will add up to 8% to the receiver’s shot percentage if the potential mode shot would result in an assist.

Dimer

A player who excels at hitting open guys in the correct position to score. The pass, which must not be made from the post, will have no pass accuracy error and will add up to 8% to the receiver’s shot percentage if the potential made shot would result in an assist.

Break Starter

A player known for starting the fast breaks with accurate outlet passes. As the defensive rebounder, when throwing an outlet pass following a missed shot, the pass accuracy error will be reduced by up to 50%.

Alley-Ooper

A player known for accurate alley-oop passes. When throwing an alley-oop pass, this player will have up to 50 attribute, increasing the likelihood of an accurate alley-oop pass by 50%.

Brick Wall

A player adept at setting screens difficult for opposing players to get through. Players are either knocked to the ground or are forced to work harder to get around screens set by a player with this skill.

Hustle Points

A player known for sticking back hosts coming from offensive rebounds. After pulling down an offensive rebound, shot chance is increased for a small amount of time if shooting near the basket.

Lockdown Defender

A player known for his perimeter defensive prowess. While playing defense, this player automatically neutralizes the offensive Signature Skill of the player he’s actively guarding.

Charge Card

A player adept at winning charge calls. When attempting to take a charge, the call bias is skewed towards this player up to 50%, and if the charge call is favorable, teammates are given a small boost of energy.

Interceptor

A player adept at stealing passes. When attempting a pass lane steal, Steal and Vertical attributes are given a boost.

Pick Pocket

A player adept at stripping the ball from players attempting dribbles moves. Up to a 100% increase in strip probability is given to this player when attempting to strip the ball from an opponent that is in dribble move.

Active Hands

A player adept at stripping the ball from players attempting shots and layups. Up to a 100% increase in strip probability is given to this player when attempting to strip the ball from an opponent that is attempting a shot or layup.

Eraser

A player known for emphatic blocks. When blocking a shot, this player boost teammate energy and decreases the shooting abilities of the player whom he blocked for a short amount of time.

Chasedown Artist

A player known for chasing players down and blocking their shots from behind. While on a fastbreak, this player is given a speed, quickness, and vertical boost when attempting to block a player from behind.

Floor General

A player known to make his teammates better, offensively, while he is on the court. Teammates are given attributes boosts to their offensive abilities while player is on the floor.

Defensive Anchor

A player known to make his teammates better, defensively, while he is on the court. Teammates are given attributes boosts to their defensive abilities while player is on the floor.

Bruiser

The physical nature of this player drains energy from his match-up. When contact occurs during the boxouts, post backdowns, off-ball bumps, off-ball rides and contact shots, the energy of his opponent is drained at a higher rate than normal.

Scrapper

A player known for battling for and saving loose balls. This player receives an attribute boost of 15 to Speed and Quickness and will dive 30% further than other during loose ball situations.

Anti-Freeze

A player that rarely gets cold. When this player starts to miss shots, it takes much longer for him to get cold than most.

Microwave

A player known to heat up quickly. It takes fewer made shots for this player to get hot than most. Once hot, various offensive and defensive attributes are given a boost for a period of time.

Heat Retention

A player known to retain his hot streak through the various game breaks. Timeouts, as well as quarter and halftime breaks, do not cool this player down.

Closer

A player known for stepping up his game in clutch situations. In the last few minutes of the 4th quarter and all overtimes of a close game, this player gets a boost to various offensive and defensive abilities.