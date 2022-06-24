Naraka: Bladepoint is an action-adventure-themed battle royale game in which 60 players go up against each other for bragging rights. While most of the action takes place during a match, the game also has a gleamy cosmetic shop, from which you can purchase different items for your character.

Buying some items from the cosmetic shop requires Tae currency. This currency can only be obtained by playing the game. In this guide, we will explain how to get Tae in Naraka: Bladepoint.

How To Get Tae In Naraka: Bladepoint

There are several different ways to obtain Tae while playing the game. The easiest way to obtain it is through daily quest completion. Every day, players will get three daily quests to complete, and the reward for completing them will be some amount of Tae.

In the same vein, you can obtain Tae by completing daily challenges via Journey’s Dawn. Logging in daily is another great method of getting your hands on some Tae currency.

Another good method of getting Tae in Naraka is through leveling up your battle pass. Some of the free tiers of the battle pass also give out Tae as a reward. You can get the extended battle pass by purchasing the paid-for version to get even more Tae after you have hit the maximum tiers.

The fastest way to obtain Tae in Naraka: Bladepoint, however, is by leveling up weapons’ proficiencies. In the game, all melee and ranged weapons have multiple proficiency levels. When you upgrade to an upper level, you will receive some Tae as a reward.

Lastly, if you complete Cultivation Quests of the different characters, you will also be awarded Tae. Tae can then be used to purchase Immortal Treasures, which cost 4000x Tae each.

Tae can also be used to purchase cosmetics of Rare and epic rarity. The price of these cosmetics ranges from 2000 – 8000 Tae depending on the rarity.