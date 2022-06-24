Lagging in Online PvP games is infuriating and it is no different for Naraka: Bladepoint. Lag in Naraka: Bladepoint is, fortunately, an addressed issue and a few ways have been put forward to help reduce it. Here, we are presenting the ways in which you can reduce or completely fix lag issues for Naraka: Bladepoint.

How to Fix Lag in Naraka: Bladepoint

Naraka: Bladepoint’s lag issue can be divided depending on whether it is due to Server Issues or GPU performance issues.

Server Lag Issue Fixes

The Server Issues, though not completely under your own control, can be reduced by changing around a few settings on your PC and managing the running programs.

Reduce PC Load

Make sure you close all the programs running in the background, that you are not using. If you are using programs such as Discord that you need, you should turn off their Overlays before starting the game. You can close these programs from your Task Manager.

Up-to-date OS Drivers

Make sure your device drivers are up to date, and that all the Windows updates have been downloaded and installed. If you have any pending updates, you should finish them before playing. You can check for pending updates from the Windows Security icon in the Taskbar.

Save Game on SSD

If it’s possible for you, put or move your game into an SSD rather than an HDD. You can use an external SSD if you have one to play. If your game is on steam, you can easily change the game drive from the downloads tab in steam settings.

NAT Type Issue

Check your NAT type. Sometimes, NAT type differences can also result in a laggy game. You can contact your Service Providers to change your NAT type from restricted to Open.

GPU Lag Issue Fixes

GPU Issues resulting in lag can be easily controlled and managed. You can check the following steps to control your GPU Lag issues.

Up-to-date GPU Drivers

Update your GPU drivers. You can get check if your GPU drivers are due an update using the GPU Overlays, or simply use the following links to get the latest GPU Drivers:

DirectX11

The game is highly unstable on DirectX12, so we recommend that you play the game on DirectX11. This is the most common issue for performance lag in Naraka: Bladepoint.

Disable Overlays and Recordings

Turn off your recording features, both from the Windows (or the OS you are using) and your GPU overlays as well. You also should turn off the Instant replays. You also should try turning off all the overlays that you use, for example, Discord.

Max Performance Settings

It is possible that your GPU is not getting enough power to run the game. You can easily fix this issue by entering the Performance tab in your Program Settings and set the Power Management for Naraka: Bladepoint to “Prefer Maximum Performance”.

Graphic Settings

You can lower the graphic settings of Naraka: Bladepoint to enhance performance. You can either set the overall graphic settings to Low or individually change all the settings.

If you decide to change all the settings individually, we recommend that you focus on the following settings to get the best results:

Render Scale

Unlimited Frame Rate

HDR – Off

VSync – Off

Cherkerboard Rendering – Off

Modelling Accuracy – Medium

Shadow Quality – Low

Volumetric Clouds – Off

Ambient Occlusion – Off

These settings will reduce GPU load without reducing the graphics to garbage. You can play the game smoothly whilst also enjoying it.