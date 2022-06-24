Tweaking a game’s settings to create the perfect balance between visuals and FPS is an art form, but it takes a lot of time and effort to perfect. If you’re looking to tweak the settings of Naraka: Bladepoint to get the highest FPS without sacrificing the visual quality too much, we’re here to make your life easier with this guide where we’ll be showing the best settings for FPS in Naraka: Bladepoint.

Naraka: Bladepoint Best Settings For FPS

Before we take a look at the best settings for FPS in Naraka: Bladepoint, it’s important to first go over the minimum and recommended system requirements to see how your PC stacks up.

If your PC falls below even the minimum requirements, there is not much you can do to get a playable experience with the game. And on the other hand, if your PC meets the recommended requirements or is even above it but you’re still experiencing lag, stutters, crashes etc, then the issue may not be the game settings.

Now if your PC meets the system requirements, follow the Best Settings list we’ve prepared below to squeeze the most FPS out of Naraka: Bladepoint without sacrificing too much graphic detail.

Medium Settings

Graphics API: DirectX 11

Render Scale: 100%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: Native Monitor Resolution

Max Framerate: Monitor Refresh Rate

HDR: Off

Vsync: Off

Antialiasing Algorithm: Off

Checkboard Rendering: Off

Nvidia DLSS: Super Performance

Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

Highlights: Off

Graphics Settings

Modelling Accuracy: Low

Effects: Low

Textures: Medium

Shadows: Medium

Volumetric Lighting: Low

Volumetric Clouds: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Low

Screen Space Reflections: Low

Anti-Aliasing: Low

Post-processing: Medium

These are overall the best settings for a great balance between FPS and visuals. Now to help you with tweaking the settings further to tailor them to your PC’s specs, let’s talk about what the most important settings actually do and what kind of impact they have on Naraka: Bladepoint’s visuals and performance.

Render Scale/Resolution

The Render Scale allows you to downscale the resolution of the game to increase performance. It has a significant increase on performance, but it comes at a massive cost to visuals.

In a game like Naraka: Bladepoint, being able to see enemies from far away is very important to the gameplay. The more you lower the Render Scale, the harder it will be to see distant enemies. This is why you should keep this setting at 100%.

The resolution on the other hand is self-explanatory. If you lower the resolution too much, it will have the same effect, so it’s best to keep it at or close to your monitor’s native resolution.

Nvidia DLSS and Reflex

If you have an RTX graphics card, you should use DLSS without even thinking twice about it. This technology allows you to upscale the resolution of your game, meaning that you can play at lower resolutions without sacrificing any visual quality, but gain massive performance boosts.

Nvidia Reflex decreases the system latency, making your game feel much more responsive. You should always have this setting on.

Vsync/Max Framerate

Vsync matches the framerate of your game to the refresh rate of your monitor, but it significantly increases game latency while doing so.

Instead of using Vsync to do this job, you can just set the max framerate option to the refresh rate of your monitor. You’ll want to do this as keeping your FPS uncapped can cause stutters and freezes.

Modelling Accuracy

Modelling Accuracy basically governs the realism of the object models in the game. The more you turn it up, the better the models will look. But this will have a big impact on performance.

The increase in the realism of the models is not even that significant, so you can keep this setting low without worrying about ruining the visuals.

Textures

Increasing texture quality does not seem to have that big of an impact on FPS, so you can keep it at High or Medium.

Shadows

The shadows in Naraka: Bladepoint are very well optimized, so increasing shadow quality will not decrease your FPS too much. And setting the shadows to low makes them look very distracting and jarring, so you should keep this setting at Medium or High.

Volumetric Lighting/Clouds

Volumetric Lighting/Clouds have a big impact on performance, but they do not make that big of a difference in visuals. You’ll only see the difference in the lighting and clouds if you really look for it. Therefore, you should keep Volumetric Lighting and Clouds at Low.

Ambient Occlusion

Ambient Occlusion will have a very noticeable impact on the visuals of the game, but it also has a relatively high impact on FPS. If you only care about FPS, set it to Low. But if you have a place in your heart for the graphics, set it to Medium.

Screen Space Reflections

Screen Space Reflections is one of the most important settings on this list as it can decrease your frame rate by up to 25% while having only a small impact on the visuals. Ergo, make sure to always keep this setting at low.

Anti-Aliasing

Out of all of the settings on this list, Anti-Aliasing has the biggest impact on performance. It can cut your FPS by 40% or more if you go from Low Anti-Aliasing to High. Keeping it at low will cause jagged edges, but it’s a price you have to pay for the performance.

Post-Processing

Post-Processing has a very small impact on both visuals and performance, so you can keep it at Medium or High if you want, or leave it at Low if you need a tiny bit more FPS.