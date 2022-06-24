How to Block Attacks, Parry and Counter in Naraka: Bladepoint

Your combat skills in Naraka: Bladepoint matter a lot. You need to be fully focused while facing opponents in Naraka: Bladepoint. There are three aspects of combat in every action game which include blocking, parry, and counterattacking. This guide will help you improve your combat skills and explain how you can block, parry and counter in Naraka: Bladepoint.

Before we start, one thing you need to keep in mind is that all three attacks are related to each other in Naraka: Bladepoint. For instance, you can’t really counter properly without parrying your opponent’s attacks first.

How to Block Attacks in Naraka: Bladepoint

To block your opponent’s attacks in Naraka: Bladepoint, you need to make a habit of waiting for your enemy’s attacks. First study your enemy’s attacks. Usually, all the enemies use three-click attacks in Naraka: Bladepoint.

Most probably the third attack in this three-click attack will be a blue focus attack. To block this attack, press right click and left click simultaneously right before your enemy’s third attack. If you do this correctly, you will be able to block your enemy’s attack with ease.

How to Parry and Counter in Naraka: Bladepoint

As mentioned above, all these attacks are linked with each other. Similarly, to counter a blue focus attack, throw a parry which is executed by clicking the left mouse button and right mouse button at the exact same time. As a new player, you should start getting into the habit of waiting for your enemy to throw their third attack and then throwing out your own counter.

After an attack has been successfully parried, you can quickly follow it up with a counter of your own. Stick with light attacks for your counter so you can land a couple of hits before the enemy recovers.

In order to master the ability to parry and counter-attack in Naraka, you need to have a good grasp of your weapon combos so practice with a single weapon first before switching to another one.