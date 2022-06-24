Naraka: Bladepoint Combos Guide

Knowledge of combos is a vital requirement in melee-based games. Since the different weapon classes in Naraka: Bladepoint have different combos with different inputs and different mix-ups, changing from one weapon class to another can be daunting because of the completely different combo mix-ups.

This guide is aimed at all the players who wish to either choose their first weapon, or are changing weapon classes to use in the fight. We will help you learn the combos for all the weapon classes in Naraka: Bladepoint.

Naraka: Bladepoint General Combos

All the weapons do share some common combos that are more or less the same for every weapon. These are the most basic combos and attacks that you can do and are almost always basically understood by the player base. They are not any specific mixups that you can do only with a specific weapon and are generally used as openers in a fight, to kill a weakened enemy or to just troll.

The first and most basic of these combos is the two-hit light attack combo. All the weapons (except the greatsword) have access to this combo. As simple as it gets, all you need to do is two attacks, and it doesn’t matter whether they are horizontal or vertical. Just two light attacks.

Any raw light attack will guarantee a second light attack as well, also, the third light in the chain will be a focus attack, but it isn’t guaranteed and can be parried. It is good when multiple players are ganking on one but in a 1v1 scenario, it will be parried most of the time.

The second general combo would be any crouching or sliding vertical attack, followed by another vertical attack. The first attack will launch the enemy into the air and you get another guaranteed attack in the air. Keep in mind that this combo is only possible with vertical attacks and crouching or sliding horizontal attacks cannot be used for this combo.

Lastly, you can follow up all your single light attacks with a crouched vertical attack, launching your enemy up, which can then again be followed by another vertical attack. This three-hit combo can be used on the Katana, Longsword and Daggers and is not an option for Greatsword or Spear used as the player can dodge away before getting hit by the crouching vertical attack.

We will be using this key to explain all the combos for each weapon

H – Horizontal Attack

V – Vertical Attack

Cr – Crouch

Sl – Sliding

Ar – in Air

Gr – Grapple

D – Dodge

P – Parry

Combo Inputs G. Combo 1 H/V + H/V G. Combo 2 Cr. V + Ar. V G. Combo 3 H/V + Cr. V + Ar. V

Now that the general combos are out of the way, let us look at special combos for different weapon types in Naraka.

Naraka: Bladepoint Greatsword Combos

The first combo for Greatsword is a variable of the G. Combo 2. With the greatsword, you have the option to add an additional attack in the combo in the air. After you launch your enemy into the air with a crouching vertical attack, you have the option to do a horizontal attack before you do the vertical attack in the air and slam your enemy down.

The second combo for Greatsword starts with a grapple attack but requires precise timing to pull off. You grapple onto your enemy and zipline towards him. Just as you are about to land, do a horizontal attack from the air, then simply follow this combo with the same combo as above, crouching vertical, jumping horizontal, and then a vertical.

In this combo, if you manage to land the first jump horizontally, all the subsequent hits are guaranteed, and we need all the hits we can get with Greatswords.

The next combo we bring again requires precise timing. What you need to do is a simple horizontal or vertical attack, then follow it up with another attack. The second attack needs to be charged, but just before you get to the point of Focus attack, you will release your hit.

Basically, it is a delayed attack that’s supposed to make your enemy think that you are going to use a focused attack and when it’s released before that, they won’t be able to react in time and avoid the attack.

These are three combos for Greatsword. Following is a summary table of these combos:

Combos Inputs GS. Combo 1 Cr. V + Ar. H + Ar. V GS. Combo 2 Gr + Ar. H + Cr. V + Ar. H + Ar. V GS. Combo 3 H/V + [H/V]

Naraka: Bladepoint Longsword Combos

Longswords are one of the most commonly selected weapons due to their versatility. Longswords have some of the most extensive combos in the game.

The basic combos all apply to Longsword. The GS. Combo 1, where you can do an additional hit after launching your opponent in air is available for Longswords as well. You can also use this same combo, but you have the option to start it with an additional neutral horizontal or a neutral vertical. You can follow any neutral with a crouching vertical, horizontal in air followed by a vertical.

Next, we bring a spamming technique for you. The logic is that Longsword has good hit stun, and if you hold the dodge button, you have a better recovery time and can attack faster, rather than just tapping the attack button. For this, all you do is a vertical attack followed by a dodge and repeat. You can repeatedly do this attack as long as you have stamina. This combo can be followed up by any of your other combos at any time following your vertical attack.

The best variation of this combo has you spamming the enemy, until you have just enough to launch them in the air and use the air horizontal attack to throw them away. If they are low on health, you can use the vertical attack finisher to kill them or don’t follow up the attack to make sure you have some distance between you and your opponent.

These are three combos for Longsword. Following is a summary table of these combos:

Combo Inputs LS. Combo 1 H/V + Cr. V + Ar. H + Ar. V LS. Combo 2 V + [D] + V + [D] Hold LS. Combo 3 V + [D] + V + [D] + Cr. V + Ar. H + Ar. V

Naraka: Bladepoint Spear Combos

Spears are the weapon of choice due to the range of benefit that they provide. However, Spear has some of the least impressive combos. Only two combos are available for the spear.

The first is again, the same as for Greatsword and Longsword, you have the option to use a third attack after you launch your enemy into the air with a crouching vertical.

The second combo requires you to launch your enemy into the air, and instead of hitting him in the air, simply hold W or forward analog on the controller and land, then immediately follow with a horizontal and then a vertical attack from the ground.

These are the two combos for Spears, Following is a summary table of these combos:

Combo Inputs S. Combo 1 Cr. V + Ar. H + Ar. V S. Combo 2 Cr. V + Land + H + V

Naraka: Bladepoint Katana Combos

Katana has a large variety of combos allowing for some fast and effective combos. The most basic combo for Katana requires you to do a simple vertical attack, followed by a jumping vertical.

The second combo is a launching combo. Use Crouching Vertical to launch your enemies in the air, then land and hit a horizontal attack. After this, again use a Crouching Vertical and ten another vertical attack in the air to finish it off. You can start this combo with an initial neutral horizontal or vertical as well.

This combo starts with a focused attack. Use a charged horizontal or vertical, then grapple onto your enemy. Your character will kick your opponent down and after you kick him down, simply follow up with two vertical attacks. You have the option to further chain into a second focused attack and repeat the combo.

The last combo is basically a follow-up to your counterattack. After you use a counter-attack after a parry, you can follow up the attack with a jumping horizontal attack.

These are the four combos for Katanas. Following is a summary table of these combos:

Combo Inputs K. Combo 1 V + Ar. V K. Combo 2 H/V + Cr. V + Land + V + V K. Combo 3 P + Ar. H K. Combo 4 [H/V] + Gr + V + V

Naraka: Bladepoint Dagger Combos

The first dagger combo starts with crouching vertical, followed by horizontals in the air twice, then as soon as you land, again jump and follow up with two more aerial horizontals and a horizontal-vertical to end the combo. You can enter this combo from another neutral attack or even a focus attack as the dagger’s focus attack will also launch your enemy into the air.

You can also use the spamming combo with daggers, that require you to horizontal attack, a dash, and another horizontal and repeat.

These are the two combos for Daggers. Following is a summary table of these combos:

