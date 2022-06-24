Naraka: Bladepoint Best Glyphs

In Naraka: Bladepoint, you have the option to customize and optimize your playstyle using perks via the Talent Section. There are three talent slots for each player in this game. One is unlocked way earlier in the game, but the other two are unlocked later on.

There are a further three types of Talents in the game. They are Glyphs, Skills, and Ultimates. You have a wide variety of options to choose from the different types of Talents in Naraka: Bladepoint, and it may get confusing at times.

Glyphs are perhaps the most confusing and vastest category of Talents in this game. In this guide, we will be covering everything there is to know about Glyphs in Naraka: Bladepoint.

How To Unlock Glyphs In Naraka: Bladepoint

Before we look into the best Glyphs in Naraka: Breakpoint, we must first understand how Glyphs are unlocked in the first place.

Glyphs (Talents) are unlocked once your account reaches level 6. You can reach level 6 by gaining Experience Points (XP), which can be gained in several different ways in the game.

At the earlier stages of the game, it is very easy to gain XP as most of the players in your matches will be bots, which are very easy to kill. On top of that, the daily challenges will also be very simple and can be completed fairly easily even on Solo-mode.

As you progress through the game though, earning XP gets increasingly difficult as you encounter better players and the challenges you get will also get harder.

You can also get a lot of easy XP at the start of the game by completing tutorials, both regular and advanced ones.

Once you reach Level 6 and unlock Glyphs, the first Glyph board will be unlocked for all of your Characters/Heroes. The other two boards, however, come at a cost. These boards are to be bought, either with 120x Gold or with 6,000x Tae. These extra boards can be assigned to specific Characters, and are mainly used to create specific builds.

Glyphs can also be upgraded to increase/boost their effect. Each Glyph starts off at Level 1 and can be upgraded to a maximum of Level 5. You can upgrade Glyphs through Tae.

Naraka: Bladepoint Best Glyphs

Now that we have learned how to unlock Glyphs, let’s get into their details. There are 4 Categories of Glyphs in Naraka: Bladepoint:

Origin

Lunar

Omni

Solar

The total number of Glyphs in this game is over 100, which is a lot. The selection of Glyphs generally varies from player or player depending on their playstyle, but nonetheless, we have hand-picked some of the best Glyphs players use all over the world.

Best Origin Glyphs

Name Effect Wealth Allows you to gain Dark Coins over time Energetic Allows you to gain Dark coins over time and also increases luck slightly Spirit You recover energy faster Tenacity Increases the duration of the Cairn Savagery You recover rage faster

Best Omni Glyphs

Name Effect Rampage Your starting rage increases drastically, allowing you to activate your ultimate sooner Persuasion Offers discounts at the Rift Dealer while buying items Peddler Offers further discounts at the Rift Dealer, allowing you to gain Dark Coins. Mind Increases your maximum Energy capacity Warmth The rate at which you can rescue your allies in Cairn is increased

Best Lunar Glyphs

Name Effect Tether Increases the Grappling Hook speed Intuition Allows you to see enemy health bars for longer Agility Reduces the amount of energy required to dodge an attack Resolve Increases the rage gained when receiving damage from enemies Enrage Increases the rage gained when dealing damage to enemies

Best Solar Glyphs