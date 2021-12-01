Myth of Empires is a new multiplayer sandbox-type game, which puts the players into a world of many beasts where you have to survive and conquer different empires. In this guide, we will give you some tips and tricks that will make you good at Myth of Empires and understand it better.

Myth of Empires Tips

Since Myth of Empire is a survival multiplayer, the beginner players will face more difficulty and die multiple times at the hands of the players that are already good at the game.

Below are some tips and tricks that you can learn to get better at the game:

Keep Collecting Until Level 14

When you begin your journey, make sure to keep collecting whatever you can find instead of focusing on other stuff. The game rewards you with many experience points during the early stages.

Use this to your advantage in reaching up to Level 14 in no time. Take this time to collect materials and do not engage in any fights or start building a base.

Play with Friends

To survive in Myth of Empire, you need to have a strong team that focuses on teamwork. You can enter the game on your own, but you will not be able to survive for much longer without help from your teammates.

You will be constantly getting raided by the enemies or keep dying from nature. It is better to find other players that you can party with or get your friends to join you instead of going out on your own.

Use Bow and Arrows

The best weapon to use at the start of the game is the Bow and Arrows that you can craft easily. These will give you many advantages over your prey and enemies, such as you can easily win against enemies with melee weapons by engaging from afar.

You will learn the crafting recipe for Bows and Arrows once you are close to reaching Level 20.

Choose the Server with Low Ping

To get the most out of your PvP battles, you need to have a good internet connection and low ping on the server that you are playing on.

From the servers list, choose the server that is in your region or closest to your region with low ping. Another thing to keep in mind while choosing a server is to make sure that there is no barrier language between you and the other players.

If you don’t understand the Chinese language and end up on a Chinese server, the other players will not be able to communicate with you and will engage in a conflict.

Character Customization

Many of the good players have suggested creating a character that is short in height by moving the height slide all over to the left.

By doing so, your character’s hitbox will get shorter as well. Due to your short height and hitbox, it will be difficult for the enemies to aim at you or hit you with a melee weapon.