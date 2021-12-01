How to Level Up Fast in Myth of Empires

If you’re looking to level up as fast as possible in Myth of Empires, then we’ve got you covered with this guide, where we’ll be showing you the best tips you can use to farm XP in the game.

Myth of Empires Fast Level Up

To help you level up as quickly and efficiently as possible in Myth of Empires, this level up guide will be divided into three sections. The first section will help you get from level 1 to 16. The next section will then be level 16 to 25, and the final section will be leveling up from level 25 and beyond.

Level 1-16

When you initially start out in your journey to level up quickly, the first thing you need to do is complete as many quests as you possibly can.

These quests will help you level up from level 1 to level 16. You don’t need a crazy amount of XP to reach level 16, so this won’t be that time-consuming for you.

A great thing about leveling up this way is that not only will you farm XP. You’ll also be farming a variety of resources through these quests as you complete them. And furthermore, you’ll also be learning the game and improving your gameplay as you level up.

When you reach level 16, you’ll be able to enter the PvP server, which is where you’ll be leveling up further.

Level 16-25

The reason you have to enter the PvP server to level up further is the fact that you’ll be able to obtain much more resources here, which will give you significantly more XP.

Another reason is the two Blessings that you can acquire from the boundary marker of your guild in the server. These Blessings will give you extra XP for 1 hour.

If you buy both Blessings, you can get up to a 300% increase in your XP gain for the hour. These Blessings come with a relatively high cost, but they are more than worth it if you’re trying to power level in Myth of Empires.

After buying these Blessings, you can also buy the Blessings that give an increase to your gathering rate and carry weight. This will help you acquire and carry more resources during this hour, allowing for more XP to be gained.

Now that you’re all set for Blessings, it’s time to go outside and gather resources like a maniac. Gather as much stone, iron, copper, wood, and every other gather-able resource that you find. The more resources you gather, the more XP you’ll accumulate during this hour.

Another great way to maximize XP gain during this hour is to pre-save quests before you buy the Blessings. And then, once you start the hour, you can turn these quests in to get significantly more XP from them.

In this way, you’ll be able to quickly level up from level 16 to level 25.

Beyond Level 25

To level up beyond level 25, you can continue buying the Blessings and farming XP during that hour in an aforementioned way, but there’s another tip that you need to follow now.

Use the materials that you’ve gathered during these XP farming sessions to queue up items on crafting benches that have long queue times like armor, more crafting benches, etc. Make sure to do this while the Blessings are still active.

And while you’re doing that, queue up items that have a short queue time like ingots, ropes, and planks. So now you have two sets of items. One of these is crafting quickly, while the other is taking a much longer time to finish crafting.

Now, what you need to do is go over to each of these crafting benches, hold the E button while looking at them and click the “Use” option that pops up.

What this will do is give you the bonus XP from the Blessings when the items finish crafting, even if the duration of the Blessings has finished.

So, try to craft as many items using several crafting benches while the Blessings are active. In this way, you’ll be able to farm an insane amount of XP without doing any work yourself, allowing you to level up incredibly quickly.