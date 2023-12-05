Where To Get Sentry Guns In MW3 Zombies

In the violent world of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, Sentry Guns stand as a formidable weapon. They are capable of laying down suppressive fire and eliminating multiple enemies together. The main challenge lies in acquiring these Sentry Guns in MW3 Zombies.

There are multiple ways to get them. This guide will help you hunt down places to find the Sentry Gun.

Purchasing Sentry Guns from the Buy Stations

The most reliable method to obtain a Sentry Gun is through Buy Stations located in Medium Threat zones. A shopping cart icon on the minimap marks these stations. Farm up 2,000 Essence Points to purchase this ultimate grinding weapon!

To ensure getting your hands on the Sentry Gun, prioritize earning Essence early in the game (by completing contracts). Once you have done so, head to the Medium Threat zone and purchase your weapon.

Alternate Means of Acquiring the Sentry Gun

While purchasing the sentry guns seems the most consistent approach in MW3 Zombies, you can also use some of the following means:

Supply Crates

You have a slim chance of finding Sentry Gun in Supply Crates scattered across the Medium and High Threat zone areas.

Contracts

Completing contracts occasionally reward players with scorestreaks, including Sentry Guns.

Reward Rifts

While exceedingly rare, Sentry Guns can be obtained from Reward Rifts, which appear upon completing certain objectives.