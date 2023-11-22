MW3 Zombies Reviving Dead Players Explained

In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you will need to keep your teammates on their feet to complete missions fast. They can keep you covered and help you take out enemies quicker. But sometimes, the tide of the undead gets too much even for your teammates and they’ll go down. In this case, you’ll need to revive the dead players in MW3 Zombies.

The process is rather simple and you must ensure that you’re in a safe place before doing so. This guide will tell you more.

Reviving Team Players

You need to be close to the body of your team place in order to revive them. To do so, go to the place they died or gave up and interact with the body to bring them back. You will need to press the correct button input as well. For PC users, this will be F. Whereas PS users will press Square and XBox users will press the X Button.

Also, you need to ensure that you’re away from harm while you’re reviving your dead team players in MW3 Zombies. You won’t be able to fight and will be vulnerable. So if you get attacked along the way, you’ll die too.

Self Reviving

Get yourself a self-revive kit to bring yourself back independently if you have been shot at. But keep in mind, that regardless of the method of revival, you will lose all your armor. So you will need to reapply your armor or find new one in MW3 Zombies as you revive players.