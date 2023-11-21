MW3 Zombies Reactor Weapons And Items Locations

Reactor is the third and newest open combat mission of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This mission begins with landing in a heavily armed Konni facility surrounded by four helicopters. You must destroy the helicopters before making your way into the reactor room. The orange crates across the facility contain field upgrades, weapons, and other valuable items you can use in the Reactor mission in MW3 Zombies.

Here is a comprehensive guide containing the secret access and locations of all reactor items and weapons scattered across the map to help you quickly gather items.

Location 1: Silenced Holger 556

As the game begins and you land on the west end of the map, you will see a metal trailer building next to a truck. Jump on the truck and get the trailer’s roof. You will see a hole; get inside to find the Silenced Holger 556; this will be the first crate you will find as the mission begins.

Location 2: Incendiary MCW

Go clockwise around the map and stick in the middle; exit the building after acquiring the Silenced Holger. Head eastward, climb to the rooftop using the ascender zipline of the next building, and you will find the Incendiary MCW.

Location 3: Sidewinder

Go eastward up the road, and it will eventually lead you in front of a small warehouse. Ascend to the rooftop to get the Sidewinder weapon in the Reactor mission in MW3 Zombies.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Location 4: Silenced Cor-45

Make your way to the circular building on the western side of the map, a bit north of the helicopter location. You will see the Silenced Cor-45 in some wooden boards.

Location 5: RGL-80

You will find RGL-80 on the eastern side of the helicopter found on the western area of the map.

Location 6: Incendiary Sakin MG38

Head to the southwestern area of the map and enter the first floor of an empty building just a few steps to the west of the helicopter. You’ll find the Incendiary Sakin MG38 weapon in the Reactor mission in MW3 zombies in a corner.

Location 7: KV Inhibitor

Ascend to the snipper’s nest using a zipline in the southwestern corner of the map to get your hands on the KV Inhibitor.

Location 8: Minigun

When you get to the fire station, the head southern side, you must unlock the entrance door from here to get Minigun. Climb through the window and enter a small room marked X. Look down the hole and shoot a red barrel. It will open the locked door so you can collect the minigun.

Location 9: Snapshot Pulse

In the southern area, you will see a fire station; use the northern entrance to get inside and find the Snapshot Pulse crate stacked behind the green boxes at the door.

Location 10: Incendiary Haymaker

On the same circular building, head to the open path to the south. You will find the HCR 56 weapon right next to the Incendiary Haymaker weapon in MW3 Zombies.

Location 11: HCR 56

HCR 56 and Incendiary Haymaker are found south of the circular building.

Location 12: Heartbeat Sensor

Head up the yellow-painted stairs in the middle of the circular building and stay on the same floor.

Location 13: Silenced Expedite 12

Once at the circular building, move to the northern edge towards the middle of the map. Right across the zipline found at Silenced Cor-45 next to heartbeat sensor.

Location 14: Incendiary FJX Imperium

Use the ascender zipline to get above the crane above the circular building. Walk on the edge to find Incendiary FJX Imperium.

Location 15: Munitions Box

Head up to the southeastern corner of the circular building via stairs to get Munition Box.

Location 16: Silenced Vel 46

On the southeast side of the map, get on top of the trailer overlooking the large white pipes and yellow railings.

Location 17: Armor Box

You need to get inside a locked office trailer on the southeast side of the map. To unlock the door, throw a grenade from the window to the chair.

Location 18: Holger 26

On the southeast side of the map and at the helicopter’s location, you will find a Holger 26 weapon with a Cronsen Squall.

Location 19: Cronen Squall

Just next to Holger 26, you will find Cronsen Squall on the southeast side of the helicopter.

Location 20: Fennec 45

Get Fennec 45 weapon from the small rectangular warehouse next to the southeast side of the helicopter in the Reactor mission in MW3 Zombies.

Location 21: Incendiary Bryson 800

You will find Incendiary Bryson 800 inside the building leading to the main reactor.

Location 22: Silenced Lachmann Sub

Get to the reactor building; in the small sidepath of the door, you will find the Silenced Lachmann Sub weapon in the Reactor mission in MW3 Zombies.

Location 23: Signal 50

Get on the southwest side of the roof beneath the dome of a circular building on the east side of the map, and use an ascender zipline to get to the top to find Signal 50.

Location 24: Explosive Crossbow

Stay on the northwest edge of the roof, and use the ascender zipline to get on the top to get an explosive crossbow.

Location 25: Incendiary MTZ Interceptor

Move to the northeast side of the map, and you will find a truck beside some trailers in a large circular building in the middle of the map.

Location 26: Anti-Armor Rounds

Head to the northeast side of the map, and you will see a small building. Enter and find anti-armor rounds on a wooden pallet.

Location 27: PILA

On the map’s northern side and the helicopter’s eastern side, you will find PILA beside wooden boxes.

Location 28: Hybrid STB 556

Stick on the northern area of the map; you will see a truck on the west of the helicopter. There, you will find Hybrid STB 556 beside the green containers.

Location 29: Basilisk

Go to the northern area of the map and get inside a small office building. Climb the roof and shoot the glass below to unlock the entrance door. Get inside the building to get the Basilisk weapon in the Reactor mission in MW3 Zombies.

Reactor Weapons and Item Types

There are 24 weapons and 5 field upgrades found in the reactor mission. Let’s take a quick look at the types obtained: