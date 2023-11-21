MW3 Zombies Mother of Invention Mission Walkthrough

With Zakhaev on the loose with vials of Aetherium, containing the undead hordes has become more challenging. You must now strive hard to stop Zakhaev’s plans to boost the production of Aetherium. As the first act ends, Dr. Jansen joins the squad to eliminate the undead infection spreading all across the city. And now the Second Act of MW3 Zombies titled Mother of Invention begins.

This will be more challenging, with 14 missions and a final story mission. You must prepare for the worst and keep an open eye for a sniper hiding on the roof or a zombie sneaking up from behind.

This comprehensive guide will cover all the missions and rewards you will encounter in “Act Two: Mother of Invention.”

Tier 1 Mission

Call of Duty MW3 Zombie’s Mother of Invention begins with the first challenge: “Same-day delivery.” This mission will have you complete a cargo contract: destroy the enemy helicopter chasing the cargo delivery vehicle and then destroy it after.

Get on an LTV with a good gun along with a team player, as it’s going to the challenge is going to get complicated.

Rewards: Refined Aetherium Crystal and 3000 XP

Tier 2 Missions

After completing the same-day delivery challenge, the game proceeds to tier 2 missions. This tier has six different challenges. Let’s go through them one by one.

Safe Cracker

Complete a raid weapon stash contract.

weapon stash contract. Kill 30 zombies attracted by a safe drill.

attracted by a safe drill. Don’t let the safe drill pause.

Exfil with Cryo Freeze formula.

Rewards: Quick Revive and 2000 XP

Ascension

You must use a Redeploy drone to free fall or parachute into different threat zones.

Rewards: Pistol partner emblem and 2000 XP

Merc Cleanup

Just as the name suggests, head to the mercenary camp, kill 30 mercenaries, and loot three merc caches.

Rewards: Deadshot daiquiri and 2000 XP

Reaper

Collect 15 items from Harvest Orbs.

from Harvest Orbs. Destroy three harvest orbs.

Rewards: PhD flopper and 2000 XP

Guardian Angel

Heal the operators 20 times using the healing aura field upgrade.

Rewards: Epic Aether Tool 2000 XP

Shocked

Stun 25 zombies with dead wire ammo mod. Stun 5 special zombies with dead wire ammo mod.

Rewards: madness sticker 2000 XP

Tier 3

More Firepower

Upgrade a pack-a-punch weapon to level two.

Kill 25 zombies with an upgraded pack-a-punch weapon.

Kill a special zombie with an upgraded pack-a-punch weapon. High-threat areas will have many special zombies, so better to use a bounty contract.

Rewards: Survivor calling card and 2000 XP

Bounty Hunter

Complete bounty contracts for a mangler, disciple, and mimic.

Rewards: Dead wire ammo mod and 2000 XP

Essence of Aether

Collect essence of Aether from containers in Hamza Bazaar, Rostova shops at Levin Resort, and Quadri shopping center in Zaravan city.

Rewards: Speed cola can and 2000 XP

Tier 4

Once done with tier four, then it’s time to begin The Heist. To complete this mission in the Mother of Invention quest in MW3 Zombies, do the following:

Complete an Aether extractor contract.

Collect a filled Aether container from an Aether extractor contract.

Rewards: Cranial adjustment weapon charm and 3000 XP

Tier 5

Mind Control

Turn 25 zombies with brain rot ammo mod.

with brain rot ammo mod. Let turned zombies kill regular zombies.

Rewards: Elemental pop can and 2500 XP

Frost Bite

Stun 50 zombies and 5 mimics with frost bite field upgrade.

Rewards: Double XP token and 2500 XP

Exterminator

Complete spore control contract in under 2 minutes and 30 seconds .

in under . Exfil with rare Aether tool schematic.

Rewards: Bad biker calling card 2500 XP

Mother of Invention Final Story: Sheperd

As the act finally hits a conclusion, one final mission remains, Shepherd. The goal here to neutralize the test site and successfully test the neutralizer. This act delivers a Warmageddon vehicle skin 5000 XP.