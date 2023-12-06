How To Get Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod In MW3 Zombies 

The Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod proves helpful when you are trying to grind out multiple enemies. It slows them down temporarily and gains a strategic advantage. This unique Ammo Mod can be obtained through different means. You can craft the Cryo Freeze via crafting, looting Aether Caches, and consuming Elemental Pop Perk-a-Cola in MW3 Zombies.

This guide will help you uncover the locations to hunt down the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod.

Complete Operation Deadbolt Mission

The most straightforward approach to get your hands on Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod is to complete the “Take Up Arms” mission within Operation Deadbolt. Once the mission is completed, players will be rewarded with a supply of Cryo Freeze Ammo accessible from the acquisition stash.

Crafting Schematics

The most reliable way of getting Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod is by crafting it using the Cryo Freeze Schematics. These schematics can be found randomly scattered through the map and often within the Aether Caches or as a reward for completing contracts. Once you have obtained the schematics, craft your Ammo in your rucksack.

Looting Aether Caches

The mysterious chests often found within infested Strongholds hold a chance of containing Cryo Freeze Ammo. Infested Strongholds are marked on the map by distinct green smoke fumes emitting from their entrances. Before breaking into these strongholds, equip a gas mask to protect yourself from the toxic fumes.

Purchasing from Elemental Pop Stations

Despite being the most unreliable method, there are chances you can obtain Cryo Freeze Ammo from Elemental Pop Stations in MW3 Zombies.