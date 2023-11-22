MW3 Zombies 3-Plate Armor Vests Locations Guide

Playing under-protected in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is frustrating when you’re trying to mow down hordes of undead. But as long as you are on the battlefield, you should be able to get your hands handy with items to help you survive. One such item is the 3-Plate Armor Vests in MW3 Zombies.

These vests increase your defense and give you a better chance to stand against the undead hordes and mercenaries. This guide is your go-to solution if you need help searching for them.

Buy Stations

Buy Stations are the best place to get these vests in the game, but you’ll need points. You will need to get around 10,000 or more points. Once done, go to a nearby buy station in the medium threat zone and purchase the MW3 Zombies 3-Plate Armor Vests and exfil.

Merc Stronghold Safe

You need a Stronghold Keycard to get your hands on these vests. Move to a Mercenary Stronghold location and focus on eliminating nearby threats. Clear out the area before opening the safe for an additional bonus. The Stronghold Safe guarantees a 3-Plate Armor Vest.