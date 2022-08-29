How Cross-Play and Cross-Platform Progression Work In MultiVersus

MultiVersus is a free-to-play crossover fighting game that features characters from a variety of Warner Bros. franchises. This is the only way you can duel Batman while playing Tom & Jerry unless you are other ideas for bizarre matchups.

Thankfully, MultiVersus supports cross-play so that you can play with or against your friends without needing to use the same platform.

The following guide will provide more detail on how cross-play and cross-platform play works in MultiVersus.

How To Play Online In MultiVersus

MultiVersus is an online game by default, so you will be able to play online without having to toggle any feature or setting. The only thing you need is a stable and good internet connection.

That being said, there are a few caveats that might possibly stop you from playing online.

The first thing here is the age restriction. The online mode of MultiVersus will be disabled if you selected the incorrect age during the booting sequence. You need to be 18 years old or more to play online.

If you entered an incorrect age, do not panic. There is a solution, albeit a tedious one. You need to delete your save file and launch the game to be able to select your age again.

To find the “firstlaunch_save.sav” file: Open File Explorer > This PC > Users > Win10 > AppData > Local > MultiVersus > Saved > SaveGames.

How To Enable/Disable Cross-Play

Like the online mode, cross-play is also enabled by default in MultiVersus. However, you might want to disable cross-play if you are playing on a console. The reason is because of cheaters wreaking havoc on PC. You simply do not want to ruin your experience by matching against them.

To disable cross-play, head into Settings and then open the Online/Legal tab. Select Cross-Platform Matchmaking and disable the feature to limit yourself to your own platform. Be warned though, you might face longer matchmaking times.

How To Carry Progression To Another Platform

In addition to supporting cross-play on every platform, MultiVersus also supports cross-platform progression so that you can switch over to another platform without losing your hard-earned characters and progression.

All of your progress in the game is tied directly to your Warner Bros. account. Hence, it is very important that you remember your Warner Bros. credentials.

When starting MultiVersus on a new platform, simply log into the same Warner Bros. account to download all of your progression automatically. This works seamlessly across all platforms.