Best Perks and Tips For Tom & Jerry In MultiVersus

Tom and Jerry are one of the strongest and most unique characters in MultiVersus. The duo acts as a single character where they both nicely complement each other’s attacks. Using the best perks here is important in order to further boost the damage done.

In this guide, we will list the best perks for Tom and Jerry in MultiVersus and tips on how to play these characters best.

Best Perks For Tom & Jerry In MultiVersus

Signature Perk: Dynamite Split

This improves Tom’s dynamic stick into 3 sticks when he hits them using his racket. This will be a really highly damaging attack when used with the character’s other combos. Dynamite Split can be used to perform long-range attacks to hit multiple enemies at once.

Perk Slot 1: Make It Rain, Dog!

This perk increases the speed of projectile attacks. As Tom and Jerry’s attacks are heavily reliant on projectile attacks, this perk provides a significant boost to their attacks.

Perk Slot 2: Shirt Cannon Sniper

This perk also boosts projectile attacks but in a different manner from the first perk. Shirt Cannon Sniper increases the damage of long-range projectile attacks. Hence, make sure to choose the right attacks to make the most out of this perk.

Perk Slot 3: I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

This perk decreases the teams’ ability cooldown whenever an attack is successfully dodged. This perk is really useful for the overall team as it will decrease the ability cooldown, allowing you to reuse the abilities more quickly.

Tom & Jerry Tips