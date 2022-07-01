Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Shogun Ceanataur Weaknesses, Weapons, Armor and Drops

The Shogun Ceanataur is one of the most challenging monsters that have been with the release of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. This hermit crab-like monster may seem weak at first glance, but it packs quite the punch.

To help you with defeating the Shogun Ceanataur, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be walking you through every bit of information you need to know about this beast, including its stats, moveset, strengths and weaknesses and how you can defeat the Shogun Ceanataur in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

Where Can I find Shogun Ceanataur in MH Rise Sunbreak?

The Shogun Ceanataur can be found in the Flooded Forest in MH Rise Sunbreak. This location is a large and dense jungle, so you’ll have to look very carefully to find the Shogun Ceanataur.

Shogun Ceanataur Weaknesses

In the list below, we have shown how the different types of damage affect each of Shogun Ceanataur’s body parts in MH Rise Sunbreak. This will help you understand what type of damage you should do to him and where you should aim your attacks.

Head

Cut: 50

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 45

Fire: 10

Water: 5

Thunder: 10

Ice: 20

Dragon: 0

Torso

Cut: 35

Blunt: 35

Ammo: 25

Fire: 10

Water: 5

Thunder: 20

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Shell

Cut: 25

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 25

Fire: 20

Water: 5

Thunder: 25

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Right Claw

Cut: 25

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 15

Fire: 35

Water: 5

Thunder: 20

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Right Leg

Cut: 35

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 30

Fire: 15

Water: 5

Thunder: 15

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Left Claw

Cut: 25

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 15

Fire: 35

Water: 5

Thunder: 20

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Left Leg

Cut: 35

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 30

Fire: 15

Water: 5

Thunder: 15

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Arm

Cut: 25

Blunt: 35

Ammo: 25

Fire: 15

Water: 5

Thunder: 15

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Shogun Ceanataur Ailment Effectiveness

The list below shows the effectiveness of different ailments on Shogun Ceanataur in MH Rise Sunbreak. The higher the star rating of the ailment, the more damage it’ll do to Ceanataur.

Poison – 1 star

– 1 star Stun – 1 star

– 1 star Paralysis – 1 star

– 1 star Sleep – 1 star

– 1 star Blast – 2 star

– 2 star Exhaust – 1 star

– 1 star Fireblight – 2 star

– 2 star Waterblight – 1 star

– 1 star Thunderblight – 2 star

– 2 star Iceblight – 1 star

How to Defeat Shogun Ceanataur in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Bring Thunder-Based Weapons

The Shogun Ceanataur’s biggest weakness is Thunder element attacks. So to deal the most damage to the Shogun Ceanatur in MH Rise Sunbreak, you need to bring weapons that have skills that deal Thunder damage.

The Shogun Ceanataur’s head takes the most damage among all of its body parts, so you should try to aim all of your attacks at its head. If you’re struggling to land attacks on its head, the next best options are its feet and torso.

Bring Water Resistant Armor

The Shogun Ceanataur’s attacks are based on Water damage and inflict Waterblight on the player. If you don’t know already, the Waterblight ailment decreases the stamina of its target.

To be able to dodge the Ceanataur’s massive claws, you’ll need to dodge constantly throughout this fight. Ergo, you need to bring armor that is highly resistant to Water damage and Waterblight to be able to defeat the Shogun Ceanataur.

On top of that, you should also bring Nulberrys to the fight. When eaten, Nulberrys get rid of the Waterblight ailment, so they’ll help you out a lot during this fight.

Crouch to Remove the Bleeding Effect

The Shogun Ceanataur has the ability to inflict Bleed on the player if it hits them with its claws several times.

While you’re Bleeding, every action you perform will fill up your Bleeding Buildup Gauge. The more the gauge gets filled up, the more damage you’ll take from the Ceanataur’s attacks.

To remove the Bleed effect from yourself, all you need to do is crouch. However, you’ll need to do this with perfect timing or you’ll be attacked by the Ceanataur as you’re crouching.

Watch Out for its Claws

Since the Shogun Ceanataur is a relatively small monster compared to the other monsters in MH Rise Sunbreak, it may seem like it has a very small range.

However, that is far from the truth. The Ceanataur can extend its claws to twice the length its entire body, allowing to land attacks on you from very far away.

This means that you need to first get familiar with the Ceanataur’s moveset before you try to attack so you don’t get caught off-guard.

Destroy Its Shells

Once you deal enough damage to the Shogun Ceanataur, its shell will be destroyed. It will then go into the ground and run away from you.

When you find it at its next location, it will have another shell that you will have to break. Once you’ve broken both shells, you’ll finally be able to deal proper damage to the Shogun Ceanataur.

Once both of its shells are down, go all in and try to land as many attacks on it as you can. Since the Ceanataur will be defenseless, you’ll be able to quickly take it down.

Shogun Ceanataur Item Drops