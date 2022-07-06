How to Fix Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Crash on Startup

A game crash on startup can be one of the most frustrating things in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak for a gamer eagerly waiting to play the new DLC, and it can completely ruin the experience.

As the DLC is in its early release stages, a few errors and crashes are expected before the developers tweak a few things. Some Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak players are receiving errors on the startup, so the following guide will help them resolve the issue before a patch is done.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Crash on Startup

Crashing Reasons

There may be several reasons for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak either crashing, giving errors, lagging, or having a drop in framerates.

PCs not meeting the system requirements, outdated drivers for your graphic card, and older versions of Windows may be reasons for your game giving startup errors.

Some running applications and background tasks or security software and firewalls may also interfere with the execution of game files resulting in crashes.

How to fix Startup Crash

The following methods may help resolve the issue before patches or hotfixes are added by the game developers:

Checking System Requirements

PCs must always meet the system specifications of the game and should be considered before installing the game. Not meeting the game requirements results in crashes, errors, and stuttering.

Monster Hunter Rise isn’t as resource-intensive and does not require the highest of specifications. However, two requirements are a dedicated GPU and the ability to run DirectX 12. You’ll find the minimum and recommended system requirements below:

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) DirectX: 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 36 GB of free space

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) DirectX: 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 36 GB of free space

Closing Background Tasks

Certain applications and tasks running in the background take up many of your PC’s resources, adversely impacting its game running performance. Startup applications, unneeded Window functions, or Third-Party Overlays will throttle your processor and storage disks reducing their performance efficiency.

Closing such background applications could help resolve the error. To do so, open the Task Manager by pressing Ctrl+Shift+Esc and close all unneeded applications in Processes Tab by clicking End Task. You may restart your computer afterward.

Updating Drivers

Errors may persist if your graphic card drivers are outdated. Therefore, you must ensure the latest version of your GPU drivers. You can manually download the latest version of your GPU drivers from official websites or update existing ones.

To update your drivers, open the Device Manager from the Start Menu. Select Display adapters to fully show the list. Then select Update Driver by right-clicking on the dedicated graphics card option.

You can then either choose to download the updates manually or for the system to automatically update them.

After choosing Search automatically for drivers, your system will search for updates online and update the drivers if an update is available. Reboot your PC for the update to have an effect.

Updating Windows

Installing the latest system updates for Windows can help most games run smoothly. An OS updating in the background can use precious system resources, resulting in-game errors or crashes. Updating to the latest version of windows is also recommended.

Disable Firewall or Antivirus

While Disabling security software for your PC is an absolute no in most cases and must be seen as your last option. It is probably better for you to wait for the game devs to roll out patches before trying this.

However, if you don’t wish to wait at all, you can disable security features for a period by:

Opening the Update and Security option in the settings and selecting Virus and Threat Protection. Then you can turn real-time protection off in the Manage Settings. Try running your game to see if it works.

Verifying Integrity of Game Files

Corrupted or Missing game files could also lead to crashes and errors. This can occur while downloading the DLC since it is a large file. To ensure this is not the case, you must verify the integrity of game files.

This is done by scanning through all the files in your steamapps folder and redownloading the files in case of corrupted or missing files.

To do so, open steam and select Library. Then find and choose Monster Hunter Rise in the list and select Properties.

Then choose Local Files and click Verify Integrity of Game Files. Wait for the scan to take place and relaunch the game.

Reinstall DirectX and Redistributable files

Monster Hunter Rise requires DirectX 12 and the latest C++ redistributables to run normally. These files are usually installed by steam; however, you can reinstall them and check if the error is fixed.

Reboot and Clean Boot

Even though you can close most applications in the task manager, some services restricting your game may still be running. You can close them by Rebooting your PC or performing a Clean Boot.

To clean boot your PC, open the Run command dialogue box by pressing Windows+R, then open the System Configuration by typing MSConfig in the dialog box.

Then choose Services and enable the option Hide all Microsoft services. Select Disable All and apply and save changes. After which, open your Task Manager again and select the startup tab.

Then you should disable all the services that seem to have a large startup impact. Reboot your PC and relaunch your game.