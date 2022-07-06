How to Get Royal Order Weapons in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak DLC is the latest expansion pack for the game coming with various extra content including the addition of new monsters, areas, and missions. It also gives players extra gear to play around with like the Royal Order Weapons.

Equipment and weapons crafted using a Royal Order Certificate are called Royal Order weapons. The following guide will tell you everything you need to know about Royal Order Certificates and crafting Royal Order weapons in Monster Hunter Rise.

How to Get Royal Order Certificate in MH Rise Sunbreak

Royal Order Certificates are brand new crafting materials added in the Sunbreak DLC. These unique items can be obtained as a reward for completing certain follower quests. You may also find them by looting the surrounding environment or by carving certain monsters. They come in three variants Royal Order Certificates I, II, and III.

After collecting this material, you may use it to craft or upgrade weapons and equipment like the Royal Order weapons and armor in MHR Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Royal Order Weapons

To forge Royal Order Weapons in Monster Hunter Rise, you first need to obtain their blueprints which can be done by completing specific Follower Quests. You may then craft each weapon by collecting the necessary ingredients from their recipes.

You’ll find ways to obtain certain Royal Order Weapons in MH Rise below:

Royal Order’s Sword

The Royal Order’s Sword can be unlocked by completing Fiorayne’s M2 follower quest An Audience With the Queen and Reaching MR2. You can then craft the sword using:

18000 zenny

Royal Order Certificate I x1

Eltalite Ore x5

Orangaten Talon x2

Awegite x3

Royal Order’s Bowgun

The Royal Order’s Bowgun can be unlocked by completing Luchika’s M2 follower quest Fruit Vs. Firearms and Reaching MR2. You can then craft the bowgun using:

18000 zenny

Royal Order Certificate I x1

Eltalite Ore x5

Mystic Harfang x3

Meldspar Ore x3

Royal Order’s Crossbow

The Royal Order’s Crossbow can be unlocked by completing Luchika’s M3 follower quest A Tough Lesson, Reaching MR3, and clearing the Fruit Vs. Firearms quest. You can then craft the Crossbow using:

27000 zenny

Royal Order Certificate I x1

Barioth Lash x2

Ultimas Crystal x1

Eltalite Ore x5

Royal Order’s Glaive

The Royal Order’s Glaive can be unlocked by completing Rondine’s M3 follower quest A Muddy Revival and clearing the Keep it Busy quest. You can then craft the Royal Order’s Glaive using:

27000 zenny

Royal Order Certificate I x1

Auroracanth Iceclaw x2

Sapphiron Ore x3

Eltalite Ore x5

Royal Order’s Bludgeon

The Royal Order’s Bludgeon can be unlocked by completing Arlow’s M3 follower quest Enshrined Resentment and clearing the Keep it Busy quest. You can then craft the Royal Order’s Bludgeon using:

27000 zenny

Royal Order Certificate I x1

Purecrystal x1

Royal Artillery Corps armor set

Eltalite Ore x5

Amber Hardfang x2

Royal Order’s Battle Axe

The Royal Order’s Battle Axe can be unlocked by completing Jae’s M3 follower quest Basarios Buzzkill and clearing the Keep it Busy and White Knight vs New Knight quests. You can then craft the Axe using:

18000 zenny

Royal Order Certificate I x1

Anjanath Hardfang x2

Meldspar Ore x3

Eltalite Ore x5

Royal Order’s Guard

The Royal Order’s Guard can be unlocked by completing Minoto’s M4 follower quest Cherry Blossoms in Battle and reaching MR4. You can then craft the Royal Order’s Guard using:

39000 zenny

Twisted Stouthorn x 2

Royal Order Certificate II x1

Goldlite Ore x 3

Eltalite Ore x5

Royal Order’s Bow

The Royal Order’s Bow can be unlocked by completing Hinoa’s M4 follower quest Not Your Average Picnic and reaching MR4. You can then craft the Bow using:

54000 zenny

Royal Order Certificate II x1

Mizutsune Silkfin x2

Allfire Stone x2

Eltalite Ore x5

Royal Order’s Rapiers

The Royal Order’s Rapiers can be unlocked by completing Utsushi’s M4 follower quest An Ace Idea! and clearing the In Search of the Doctor quest. You can then craft the Royal Order’s Rapiers using: