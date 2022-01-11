Monster Hunter Rise Narwa the Allmother Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

Narwa the Allmother is an Elder Dragon Monster and is the final boss of the newly released update for MH Rise. This guide will let you know how to defeat Narwa the Allmother and the accompanying wind serpent, Ibushi, in Monster Hunter Rise by highlighting key strategies and tactics.

Monster Hunter Rise Narwa the Allmother

As the battle begins, you will first encounter Ibushi. After that, this battle will lead to the one where Narwa appears and will be simple. Keep dodging Ibushi’s attacks and stay close to it to inflict maximum damage. However, he is fairly easy to defeat relative to Narwa the Allmother, so you won’t have much trouble.

When you defeat Ibushi in MH Rise, he will fall off and go under the ground to a cavern. You will then see Ibushi giving his power to Narwa and then Narwa the Allmother will appear in all her glory. Now that is when the real fight begins.

Narwa the Allmother Locations

As compared to most of the monsters in MH Rise, Narwa the Allmother doesn’t have many locations where it’s encountered instead only has one habitat where you can find it; the Coral Palace.

Additionally, it has a high ranked location where its mostly found. Below is its location:

The Allmother – Urgent Hub Quest (Lvl 7)

Monster Hunter Rise Nawra the Allmother Weaknesses

With powers in their arsenal, they also possess weaknesses that you can use against them. Below we’ve detailed how each damage affects a particular part of Allmother’s body.

Head

Cut: 70

Blunt: 75

Ammo: 45

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 15

Dragon: 20

Neck

Cut: 35

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 10

Fire: 0

Water: 0

Thunder: 0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Torso

Cut: 20

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 5

Fire: 0

Water: 0

Thunder: 0

Ice: 0

Dragon: 5

Chest (Charged)

Cut: 55

Blunt: 50

Ammo: 35

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 15

Abdomen

Cut: 90

Blunt: 90

Ammo: 55

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 20

Dragon: 25

Wingarm

Cut: 35

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 10

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 10

Wingarm (Charged)

Cut: 70

Blunt: 65

Ammo: 45

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 20

Back (Charged)

Cut: 50

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 35

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 15

Leg Fin

Cut: 20

Blunt: 20

Ammo: 5

Fire: 0

Water: 0

Thunder: 0

Ice: 0

Dragon: 5

Tail

Cut: 30

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 10

Fire: 0

Water: 0

Thunder: 0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 10

Narwa the Allmother Ailment Effectiveness

Below we’ve listed down all Allmother Ailments. The higher the stars, the more will be the damage inflicted.

Poison

0 Stars

Initial Resistance: 0

Next Resistance Threshold: 0

Maximum Resistance: 0

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 1/4

Stun

0 Stars

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 0/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 1/4

Paralysis

0 Stars

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 0/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 0/4

Sleep

0 Stars

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 0/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Blast

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Damage: 3/4

Exhaust

0 Stars

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 0/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 0/4

Stamina Loss: 0/4

Fireblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Waterblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Thunderblight

0 Stars

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 0/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 1/4

Iceblight

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 3/4

Narwa the Allmother Attack Pattern

Knowing your opponent’s attacks can really aid you when it comes to battle against a monster like Narwa the Allmother. Below we’ve gives all the attacks used by this monster in Monster Hunter Rise.

Spinning Lightning Coils: A coil attack used by Narwa the Allmother, however, what makes this attack different from other Narwa coils is that it rotates making it even harder to avoid.

A coil attack used by Narwa the Allmother, however, what makes this attack different from other Narwa coils is that it rotates making it even harder to avoid. Thunder Tail Slam Attack: Similar to a standard Narwa tail attack, Allmother uses a Tail Slam as well but with its extra linear lightning attack, making it even more dangerous.

Similar to a standard Narwa tail attack, Allmother uses a Tail Slam as well but with its extra linear lightning attack, making it even more dangerous. Wind and Thunder Combo: Using this attack, Allmother slams itself on the ground causing a wind wave in front followed by a lightening straight.

Using this attack, Allmother slams itself on the ground causing a wind wave in front followed by a lightening straight. Double Dragon’s Maw: This attack sees Allmother bite its opponent leaving them open for a combo attack.

This attack sees Allmother bite its opponent leaving them open for a combo attack. Allmother Annihilation: The most dangerous Narwa the Allmother attack in its arsenal. A two phased attack, also its ultimate attack used for summoning Dragonators followed and finished by a star fall; which further expands and causes huge destruction throughout the arena.

How to Defeat Narwa the Allmother in Monster Hunter Rise

So, while Narwa the Allmother is flying in round circles and draining power out of Ibushi, keep attacking her to deal solid damage. After she has totally drained Ibushi of his power, some of her parts, including the head, arms and tail, will start glowing.

Keep your focus on these glowing parts while you attack her and maintain a safe distance from her since the cavern is not a colossal battlefield. Narwa the Allmother will then induce a heavy wind along with thunderstorms and fire blazing all around. Keep dodging and stay off the ground if you can. But also keep attacking her so that her move may end quickly.

Soon after this, Magnamalo will intrude and will start attacking both of you. Narwa the Allmother will focus on Magnamalo, so it is a good time to dish out maximum damage. You can try to mount the Nagnamalo, so fill the mounting bar and mount the monster to deal maximum damage to Narwa.

Magnamalo will soon leave, and once again, Narwa will unleash her deadly moves upon you. Various items will spawn upon the battlefield during the fight, so make sure you take maximum advantage of them.

Now, Narwa will keep emitting glowing circles towards you. You have to dodge them at any cost since they deplete a good amount of health if you come in the way.

Narwa will also keep attacking you using her glowing tail. The tail is apparently powered with thunder and hence you must dodge it and the follow-up thunder attack. So, keep attacking her until her health depletes, and eventually, she will drop dead.

A cutscene will be shown in which all of her energy will leave her body and vanish into the sky.

Monster Hunter Rise Narwa the Allmother Item Drops

High-Rank Drops