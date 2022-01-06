Monster Hunter Rise Apex Zinogre Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

Monster Hunter Rise has many interesting and engaging monsters for players to hunt, but how to hunt them is not always straightforward or easy. This Monster Hunter Rise Apex Zinogre guide will help you hunt down the newly added Apex Zinogre in MHR by outlining some key strategies and attack patterns.

Monster Hunter Rise Apex Zinogre

Zinogre is a mighty monster in the world of Monster Hunter Rise, and a Zinogre designated as the Apex is bound to be the biggest and baddest of them all. Apex Zinogre is a huge, lightning spewing beasty that players need to hunt down.

Apex Zinogre Location

You can find the Apex Zinogre at the Shrine Ruins & Infernal Springs. Other than that, you will also encounter the Apex Zinogre during multiple High-Level quests.

High-Level Quests

During the following High-Level quests, you will encounter this monster:

Heart of Rivalry– Event Quest (Level 7)

The Voltaic Apex Zinogre – Hub Quest (Level 7)

Advanced: Those Crowned Apex – Hub Quest (Level 7)

Monster Hunter Rise Apex Zinogre Weaknesses

Listed below is all type of damage you can cause to Apex Zinogre’s different body parts. This information will help you figure out which element is it the weakest against and which weapons cause it the most damage.

Head

Cut: 65

Blunt: 65

Ammo: 45

Fire: 10

Water: 10

Thunder: 0

Ice: 15

Dragon: 5

Torso

Cut: 25

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 25

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 5

Hip

Cut: 44

Blunt: 44

Ammo: 20

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Foreleg

Cut: 25

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 15

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 15

Back

Cut: 45

Blunt: 40

Ammo: 25

Fire: 10

Water: 20

Thunder: 0

Ice: 25

Dragon: 5

Hindleg

Cut: 45

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 15

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Tail

Cut: 30

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 20

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 5

As you can see from the information above, the Apex Zinogre is weak against both Sharp and Blunt weapons, and Ice elemental attacks deal massive damage as well.

Apex Zinogre Ailment Effectiveness

The list below shows the effectiveness of different ailments on Apex Zinogre. The effectiveness rating is based on the number of stars. The more stars an ailment has, the more effective that ailment is against Apex Zinogre.

Poison – 1 Star

1 Star Stun – 1 Star

1 Star Paralysis – Immune

Immune Sleep – Immune

Immune Blast – 2 Stars

2 Stars Exhaust – Immune

Immune Fireblight – 1 Star

1 Star Waterblight – 1 Star

1 Star Thunderblight – 1 Star

1 Star Iceblight – 2 Stars

Apex Zinogre Attack Patterns

You have to study Apex Zinogre’s attack patterns before taking it on in combat. We have listed all of its moves below to make things easier for you.

Dash Attack: A charge attack that hits hunters with lightning.

A charge attack that hits hunters with lightning. Lightning Mines: Scatters mines across the arena that contain electric charges.

Scatters mines across the arena that contain electric charges. Thunderous Somersault: A somersault attack that throws hunters in the air and allows the Zinogre to follow up with more attacks.

A somersault attack that throws hunters in the air and allows the Zinogre to follow up with more attacks. Stomping Light Show: Stomps the ground to create pillars of electricity that travel in a straight line.

Stomps the ground to create pillars of electricity that travel in a straight line. Pillars of Light: Conjures 3 electricity pillars that throw anyone caught up in the air.

Conjures 3 electricity pillars that throw anyone caught up in the air. Thunderlord’s Stomp (DANGER): Apex Zinogre stomps the ground with a ton of force.

Apex Zinogre stomps the ground with a ton of force. Thunderlord’s Judgement (DANGER): Surrounds the arena with lightning pillars and then charges at the hunter to attack and instantly kill them.

Surrounds the arena with lightning pillars and then charges at the hunter to attack and instantly kill them. Lord of All Lightning (DANGER): Destroys all hunting equipment in the area and launches a powerful attack at the gates.

How to Defeat Apex Zinogre in Monster Hunter Rise

Set up Defenses Beforehand

Apex Zinogre will run away after it first spots any hunters through the first gate. Instead of following him, it’s better to break open the final gate after he busts through the first gate and set up your defenses and traps. This will immensely help you throughout the battle.

Machine cannons and Wyvern fire artillery deal loads of damage, so these are the best choice for this fight. Set these up as you get through the Final Gate. Other hunter installations are not as effective as these.

Counter Gongs

Ringing a Counter Gong greatly increases the attack power of all hunters present, granting them a fighting chance. These can be game-changers in the battle, and players should use any opportunity they get.

To avoid Apex Zinogre’s attacks, Wirebug dashes works wonders. However, you need to anticipate the beast’s attacks and make sure you jump out at the right time; otherwise, his attacks will home on you and catch you.

Keep in mind that the attack can be done between 2 to 5 times at once in a row, so don’t go on the offense after the first attack and watch out for follow-ups.

Mind the Stomps and Pillars

Also, as Apex Zinogre jumps and spins, he knocks away any player in close vicinity to him, rendering them defenseless against the first attack.

Another one of Apex Zinogre’s devastating attacks has him first jump some distance away from the player and then stomps back towards and all over the player. Each of his stomps has a blast of lightning, dealing stun damage. After the stomp, lightning falls from above straight to where he had stomped, again dealing damage.

Apex Zinogre Item Drops

Here is the list of Item Dropped by Apex Zinogre along with their percentages and means of acquisition.

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Zinogre Tail 80% 50% 90% 27% 39% Zinogre Carapace 36% 48% 70% 20% 32% Zinogre Electrofur 29% 30% 70% 18% 12% Zinogre Claw 22% 15% 30% 14% 5% Apex Shockshell 9% 12% 7% 10% 5% Zinogre Plate 7% 2% 3% 8% 4% Zinogre Jasper 5% – 20% 3% 3% Fulgurbug – – – – 15%

Apex Zinogre Armor Set

Upon capturing an Apex Zinogre, you can acquire its armor set in either the male or female versions. It will have the following skills: