Monster Hunter Rise Jungle Relic Record Locations Guide

In Monster Hunter Rise you can find a total of 80 Relic Records throughout the biomes. Now players might be wondering where they can find the Jungle Relic Records in Monster Hunter Rise. In this guide, we will tell you about the location of all the Relic Records that can be found on the newly added Jungle biome in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise Jungle Relic Record Locations

There are a total of 10 Relic Records that can be found scattered throughout the map of the Jungle in MHR Sunbreak. A few of them can be spotted easily but some can be difficult as well.

Once you have collected 5 Jungle Relic Records you can go to the Oboro the Merchant at the Outpost and he will give you a Daimyo Hermitaur Statue. After collecting all 10 Jungle Relic Records he will give an Astalos Statue as a reward.

Below you will find the details about the location of all 10 Jungle relic records in MH Rise Sunbreak so you can find them easily.

Jungle Relic Record #1

Staring from the main camp location turn left and run along the beach till you see the cave on the right side of the mountain. Enter the cave and go down all the way to a pool. There you will find the jungle relic record #1 in the middle of the pool.

Jungle Relic Record #2

From the Jungle Relic Record #1 location head outside using the path in front of you. To reach the highest level of Area 7 start climbing the mountain right above the passage you came out from.

After reaching the top look for a hollow tree and you will find the Jungle Relic Record inside it.

Jungle Relic Record #3

Now again start from the location of the Jungle Relic Record #2 and go towards the north to find the massive branches that you can climb.

After climbing you will find the Relic Record in the middle of two branches on a rock that can be seen in the image above as well.

Jungle Relic Record #4

Start from where you find the previous Relic Record and head to the topmost area which can be seen on the map above as well.

Climb the building there and get to its back side to find the Jungle Relic Record #4.

Jungle Relic Record #5

To find this Relic Record you have to reach a hole in the mountain on the top left side of area 4. You can find this by heading north till you get to the end of the beach.

After that, you will need to head up to spot the hole in the mountain which can be seen in the image above as well. Inside it, you will find the Jungle Relic Record #5.

Jungle Relic Record #6

To find the Jungle Relic Record #6 get to the location shown on the map above and climb the hill. After climbing to the top you will find the Relic Record in between some bushes and flowers.

Jungle Relic Record #7

Get to the location of Jungle Relic Record #3 and you will see some vines on the left side. Now use the Vines to fall down and you will spot a hole in the mountain right in front of you.

Enter that to collect the Jungle Relic Record #7.

Jungle Relic Record #8

Finding this one can be a little tricky. Go to the area just below Area 3 and above Area 8 and find the tiny crawl space that can be seen in the image below.

Crawl through and drop down to find another hole right below where you fall from. Enter this small area to find the Jungle Relic Record #7.

Jungle Relic Record #9

Get out from the previous Relic Record location and start to climb. Get to the location shown on the map above and you find a huge tree there.

Use your Wirebug to reach the area on the big tree with the Jungle relic record #9. This can be seen in the image above as well.

Jungle Relic Record #10

Get down from the tree and reach the location right between areas 1 and 2. There you have to climb to reach the highest point. Here you will see a pile of rocks and you have to use the explosive barrel to find the hidden path right below these rocks.

In the hidden area, you will find a great Wirebug that you have to use to get to the hidden Island. While flying through the air continue to press A so you can reach the Hidden Island.

On the edge of this Hidden Island, you will find the Relic Record and some other useful items.