Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Daimyo Hermitaur Weaknesses, Weapons, Armor and Drops

Large monsters like Daimyo Hermitaur are a common target for hunts as they are hostile and aggressive. With a crab-like appearance, Daimyo Hermitaur might not look too frightening but it can be a challenge. This guide will help you fight and defeat Daimyo Hermitaur in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

Where Can I Find Daimyo Hermitaur in MH Rise Sunbreak?

Daimyo Hermitaur is found around coastal areas and sandy environments. You can find Daimyo Mermitaur in Flooded Forest, Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains and the Jungle.

Daimyo Hermitaur is as of yet not featured in a specific quest as the main target.

Daimyo Hermitaur Weaknesses

The following table sums up Daimyo Hermitaur’s weaknesses and the damage the beast takes from different attack types on different body parts so you have knowledge of what to use and where to hit.

Body Parts Cut Damage Blunt Damage Ammo Damage Fire Damage Water Damage Thunder Damage Ice Damage Dragon Damage Head 50 60 45 30 10 35 20 0 Torso 40 50 330 15 5 20 10 0 Shell 22 40 25 20 5 25 10 0 Right Claw 25 30 15 35 5 20 10 0 Right Leg 35 40 30 15 5 15 10 0 Left Claw 25 30 15 35 5 20 10 0 Left Leg 35 40 30 15 5 15 10 0 Arm 40 45 30 15 5 15 10 0

Daimyo Hermitaur Ailment Effectiveness

Below is the list of different ailments that you can inflict on Daimyo Hermitaur in the game and their effectiveness against Daimyo Hermitaur:

Poison – 3 Star

3 Star Stun – 1 Star

1 Star Paralysis – 1 Star

1 Star Sleep – 1 Star

1 Star Blast – 2 Star

2 Star Exhaust – 1 Star

1 Star Fireblight – 2 Star

2 Star Waterblight – 1 Star

1 Star Thunderblight – 2 Star

2 Star Iceblight – 1 Stars

Daimyo Hermitaur Attack Patterns

Daimyo Hermitaur is like a crab, so you can expect all common carb/shellfish tropes from Daimyo Hermitaur.

Froth Laser – Daimyo Hermitaur will gather Froth in its mouth and shoot them at you as a laser. While Daimyo Hermituar is shooting the froth, it will also move from side to side so you need to run to the sides, or jump over the laser. The froth laser is strong so you might want to watch out for it.

Jump Slam – Daimyo Hermitaur will occasionally jump up and land on you trying to smash you. The attack is extremely fast and you need to dodge as soon as you see Daimyo Hermitaur jump so you can avoid the slam.

Underground Attack – Daimyo Hermitaur will dig into the ground, and dig under you. It will then spring out and launch you into the air. The attack is also fast, but you want to time your dodge because it can turn to home on you.

Claw Pinch – The most basic attack, if you stand too close to Daimyo Hermitaur, it will use its claws. It can do it with both claws and smashing you in the center, or a single claw that smashes on you.

How to Defeat Daimyo Hermitaur in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Focus on the Front

Daimyo Hermitaur’s back is covered by a strong shell and it takes reduced damage. Its best that you don’t waste your time attacking the back of Daimyo Hermitaur.

The best areas to focus on are the Face, Claws and Legs. These areas that have the highest damage and attacking the legs have a chance of knocking over Daimyo Hermitaur.

Regroup when the Monster is Blocking

Daimyo Hermitaur will often block your attacks by pulling both his claws in front of his face. Instead of attacking the beast, you should use this time to either heal or relocate, especially if there is another Daimyo Hermitaur near as it will come to its friend’s help.

Daimyo Hermitaur will hold the block for a short time so make sure you use this time to decide what you want to do.

Daimyo Hermitaur Item Drops

Here are the items dropped by Blood Orange Bishaten in Master Rank:

Material Target Rewards Capture Rewards Break Part Rewards Carves Dropped Materials Hermitaur Cortex 32% 45% — 45% (body) 80%, 20% Hermitaur Hardclaw 43% 22% 70% (claw), 30% (claw) 33% (body) — Monster Hardbone 15% 8% 10% (shell) 12% (body) — Fine Black Pearl 10% 15% — 10% (body) 20% Timeworn Crimson Horn — 10% 90% (shell) — — Crab Pearl+ — — — — 80% Afflicted Blood — — 20% 20% —

Daimyo Hermitaur Armor Sets

If you capture a Daimyo Hermitaur, you can get the following armor sets:

Brigade X Set

Barbania Set

Daimyo Hermitaur Weapons

Additional to the armors, you can also get one of the following weapons: