Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Astalos Weaknesses, Weapons, Armor and Drops

Murderous and violent in nature, Astalos is described as the Flying Wyvern, who’s a returning boss in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. It is one of the strongest and most challenging Wyverns in the game and can easily take down its target if there’s no right strategy planned ahead of time.

In this Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak guide, we’ll be taking a look into the Astalos boss, its location, weakness, fight strategies, and much more.

Where Can I Find Astalos in MH Rise Sunbreak?

Players will be encountering Astalos in the Jungle biome, Shrine Ruins, and Flooded Forest. It is massive and has some of the most deadly wings. To identify it better, it will appear in a lime green color body, almost resembling a dragon, and will have an angry temperament.

During the following High-Level quests, you will encounter this monster:

An Electrifying Grace – Hub Quest (Level 4)

Operation Thunder-Clad – Follower Collab Quest (Level 5)

Troublemaking Trio Pt. 2 – Hub Quest (Level 4)

Jade Membrane, Sapphire Claws –Hub Quest (Level 4)

In Search of the Doctor – Hub Quest (Level 4)

Astalos Weaknesses

Listed below is all type of damage you can cause to Astalo’s different body parts in MHR. This information will help you figure out which element is it the weakest against and which weapons cause it the most damage.

Tail

Cut: 35

Blunt: 35

Ammo: 20

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Leg

Cut: 25

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 15

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Wing

Cut: 25

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 20

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Back

Cut: 25

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 20

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Neck

Cut: 55

Blunt: 55

Ammo: 30

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 5

Abdomen

Cut: 24

Blunt: 24

Ammo: 15

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Chest

Cut: 55

Blunt: 55

Ammo: 39

Fire: 5

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Astalos Ailment Effectiveness

The list below shows the effectiveness of different ailments on Astalos in MH Rise. The effectiveness rating is based on the number of stars. The more stars an ailment has, the more effective that ailment is against Astalos.

Poison – Immune

Immune Stun – 1 Star

1 Star Paralysis – 1 Star

1 Star Sleep – 1 Star

1 Star Blast – 2 Star

2 Star Exhaust – 1 Star

1 Star Fireblight – 1 Star

1 Star Waterblight – 1 Star

1 Star Thunderblight – 1 Star

1 Star Iceblight – 2 Stars

Astalos Attack Patterns

Before taking it on in combat, you must study Astalos’s attack patterns in MH Rise. We have listed all of its moves below to make things easier for you.

Wing Smash: When Astalos produces this attack, it will slam its wings individually or both at once towards the front, trying to affect its target. Players must be careful with this attack as this can convert into Thunderblight and inflict massive damage.

Electro Stake Explosion: For this attack, Astalos will plant its tail on the ground and produce an electrical explosion after a few minutes. This blast covers a larger area, so players must keep a distance while it takes place.

Electro Beam: This attack is mainly produced through Astalos’s tail. It is a long-range attack where the boss will fire electric bolts from its tail.

Electro Storms: For this attack, Astalos will be summoning a bunch of pillars into the battle arena that will start floating and traveling into a zigzag pattern.

Aerial Electro Slam: In this attack, Astalos will be taking a flight up and crashing down that will cause an electricity attack outbreak covering a large amount of area.

Electro Slingshot: The last attack made by Astalos is producing a charge and then dashing towards the hunter at a very high speed.

How to Defeat Astalos in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Look out for Charged State and Attacks

Our first tip while being in the area with Astalos will be to look out whenever it’s in the Charged state. It stores a deadly amount of electricity within its head, tail, and wings. It will start glowing in lime yellow color whenever it’s overflowing with electricity and will begin to move forward to attack you.

Keep your eye on this boss; whenever you encounter this charged state, it is time to move back and prepare to save yourself.

This state will make Astalos’s attack very powerful and even more insanely mobile. You need to keep a distance to protect yourself from being attacked; however, you should also attack it to end this charged state.

To do so, players must attack its charged body parts. Even though they store deadly energy, they are still vulnerable to any damage provided. So pull out your opposite-element weapons and start attacking.

We recommend using a lance as it has stronger guarding capabilities in comparison to swords and shields. Soon after enough damage is provided to the boss, it will get out of the charged state.

Don’t Use Shocktraps

Although using Shocktraps against massive bosses sounds like a good plan, you must remember that they actually work in favor of Astalos. You can go ahead and use it to stun the boss; however, a few moments after that, it will provide a spurt of energy to the boss, and it will become more powerful.

The damage it receives by being stunned is not going to be beneficial, as once the effect ends, Astalos will be back in energy and will be ready to attack you with a lot of anger in it. So instead, to receive the same effect but better, we recommend you use Pitfall Traps.

Nulberries Remove Thunderblight

It is worth mentioning again that Nullberries will become your best friend as they will help you end the Thunderblight attack.

Thunderblight can stun you and provide Astalos with an even lengthier opportunity to provide you with various attacks. Therefore, players should prepare beforehand to save themselves from these casualties and gather some Nullberries from their surroundings.

You can obtain them from the locale or can easily grab them from the item box in the main camp. Once you have these, whenever you suspect Thunderblight, pull these out of your inventory, and you should be able to end the attack.

Attack Glowing Parts

Glowing body parts indicate that they have been fully charged and can store energy that can absolutely destroy players once released. However, these parts are equally prone to getting the most damage and significantly lowering the health bar.

Use your weapons to hit the tail, head, and wings of Astalos, and you should be able to provide the boss with substantial damage.

Moreover, using Ice and Water attacks will become one of your best strategies while dealing with this boss, as they are the most harmful for it. Some of the attacks by this boss can be blocked; however, you will need powerful weapons most of the time. Other than that, you can try being mobile in the arena by running and dodging when you can.

Astalos Item Drops

In Low-Rank hunts, Astalos will drop the following items;

Item Body Carve Shiny Drop Wounded Back Capture Wounded Wing Tail Carve Wounded Head Astalos Scale 40% 23% 38% – – – – Astalos Shell 20% – 60% 25% – – – Astalos Membrane 20% – – 30% 65% – – Electroscale 16% – – 14% 10% 20% 25% Astalos Plate 4% 2% 3% 2% – – 3% Astalos Scissortail – – – 15% – 80% – Wyvern Tear – 75% – – – – – Astalos Wingtalon – – – 14% 25% – – Astalos Crest – – – – – – 72%

In High-Rank hunts, Astalos will drop the following items;

Item Body Carve Shiny Drop Wounded Back Capture Wounded Wing Tail Carve Wounded Head Astalos Scale+ 35% 18% 30% – – – – Astalos Scale 80% – – – – – – Astalos Shell+ 20% – 56% 22% – – – Astalos Shell – – 80% – – – – Astalos Membrane+ 18% – – 28% 60% – – Astalos Membrane – – – 8% – – – Electroscale+ 16% – – 12% 10% 20% 17% Electroscale – – – – – 10% Astalos Electrogem 3% 2% 2% 2% – – 3% Astalos Plate – 5% 4% 4% – – – Astalos Scissortail – – – 10% – 70% – Wyvern Tear – 38% – – – – – Large Wyvern Tear – 37% – – – – – Astalos Wingtalon – – – – 10% – – Ion – – – – 10% – –

Astalos Armor Set

Defeating or capturing Astalos in MH Rise Sunbreak will also you to use its dropped materials to craft its armor set in either the male or female versions. It will have the following skills: