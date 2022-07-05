Monster Hunter Rise Citadel Relic Record Locations Guide

With the release of Sunbreak expansion for MH Rise, two new biomes have been added. This also means that both of these biomes have their own Relic Records for players to find. In this guide, we will help you collect the Relic Records from the Citadel region of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise Citadel Relic Record Locations

Citadel Relic Records can be found scattered throughout the map of the Citadel. A few of them can be spotted easily but some can be difficult to find.

Once you have collected 5 Citadel Relic Records you can go to the Oboro the Merchant at the Outpost and he will give you a Garangolm Statue. After collecting all 10 Citadel Relic Records he will give a Lunagaron Statue as a reward.

Below you will find the details about the location of all 10 Citadel relic records in MH Rise so you can find them easily.

Citadel Relic Record #1

Firstly you will need to enter Area 3 and climb the wall on the right side of the doorway. There you will see a well. Jump inside and use the hole in the middle of the well to enter the room.

From the room follow the path going down and you will find the Citadel Relic Record in the outside area.

Citadel Relic Record #2

From the location of Citadel Relic Record #1 turn back and use the Great Wirebug to climb up. After that follow the path going to the location shown on the map above with the red pointer and continue to climb up.

You will find the Citadel Relic Record #2 between some bushes and flowers on the ledge of the mountain.

Citadel Relic Record #3

From the previous location head towards Area 14. Once you reach the border of Area 14 you have to climb the archway. You will find the Citadel Relic Record #3 at the top of the arch.

Citadel Relic Record #4

Reach the location shown on the map above right next to the river between Area 2 and 4 and place the Explosive Barrel in front of the closed door.

After the explosion, the entryway will be open and you can collect the Relic Record from inside.

Citadel Relic Record #5

After reaching the location shown on the map above you will see a snowy cliff. You have to climb that cliff to find the Relic record.

While climbing you will find relic record #5 on one of the snowy ledges of the cliff which can be seen in the image above as well.

Citadel Relic Record #6

Go to the location shown on the map above in Area 8 and start to climb up from where you can see a ledge.

After that, you will need to climb the hill using the Wirebug skill till you get to an area within the hill with the Relic record inside.

Citadel Relic Record #7

Head to the southwest of Area 5 and look for a hole. This hole is actually a cave and after entering it, you will need to reach its end to find relic record #7.

Citadel Relic Record #8

Exit from the cave and go towards Area 12. Just when you will reach the location shown on the map after climbing a little bit you will see a leaning tower.

Get to the top of the tower to find the Citadel Relic Record #8.

Citadel Relic Record #9

After reaching the location shown on the map above which is Area 13 just look for the mineshaft that you can enter from above. Jump inside it and you will find the Relic Record without much effort.

Citadel Relic Record #10

Get to Sub Camp 1 and enter the cave on the left side. Right at the end of this cave, you will find the Relic Record along with the 3 Spiritbirds.