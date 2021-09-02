Call of Duty Modern Warfare is one of the most popular shooter games out there. So, it becomes a big hurdle for a huge number of players when error codes disrupt play sessions. One such example is the “Vivacious” error code, which can halt your connection with the server of the game. In this guide, we are going to tell you how to fix the Vivacious error code in CoD Modern Warfare, so you can get back into the multiplayer fun.

How to Fix Vivacious Error Code in CoD Modern Warfare

So, let’s begin with the solution to this error right away. We will try to explain the fixing procedure in the easiest way possible. First, note the fact that this problem can occur on both Xbox and PlayStation, so we will be adding separate solutions for both the consoles.

PlayStation 4

Press the power button on the console and keep pressing it until it makes a blaring sound two times.

Wait until the console is powered off. Now, you need to remove the power cable from the socket.

Next, plug the power cable back into the socket after 10 seconds.

Now, restart the console.

Xbox

Press the power button for about 10 seconds.

When the console is powered off, remove the power cable from the socket.

Next, plug the power cable back into the socket to restart the console.

Now, wait until the boot-up screen appears on the screen. Once it does appear, you need to complete the power cycle.

Once the players follow this process, the Vivacious error code should no longer cause problems for them to connect to the servers of the game.

After trying this solution, if you still face the same issue, then connect with Activision support to report the problem. They can surely help you resolve the issue if the problem is on the server-side. To do so, you can use the following link. https://support.activision.com/modern-warfare