Modern Warfare 3 Weapons, Attachments, and Tactical Equipment Guide

Unlike Battlefield 3, Modern Warfare 3 Focuses on Gun to Gun combat in relatively smaller maps. The gameplay is still quite addictive and you are going to spend a lot of time in unlocking different weapons and equipment. This guide will focus on the Modern Warfare 3 weapons, their attachments and the tactical equipment you can take with you during fights.

If you have been following the series since Modern Warfare then you would already know about the most but if you need any kind of help, we are here to help you out. Why you need help? Because you don’t want to get pawned by the pros out there. Do you?

This guide will cover Weapons, Attachments and Equipment you can use in the multiplayer of MW3. If you want any description about any particular Attachment or Proficiency then you can refer to this guide. For more help on Modern Warfare 3, read our Intel Locations Guide.

Modern Warfare 3 Weapons

You can carry two weapons at a time i.e the primary weapon and the secondary weapon.

Assault Rifles

M4A1

The traditional M4 Carbine. Nothing much has been changed and the weapon still is reliable and relatively accurate. M4A1 will be unlocked by default. You can play with it both in Campaign and multiplayer.

M16A4

The famous assault rifle has a three round burst fire mode. You can unlock this weapon at level 4 in multiplayer while it will be available by level 1 in Survival mode.

Attachments

M203

Holographic Sight

ACOG Scope

Hybrid Scope

Red Dot Sight

Extended Mags

Shotgun (attachment)

Heartbeat Sensor

Suppressor

Thermal Scope

SCAR-L

Similar to SCAR-H in Modern Warfare 2, this automatic assault rifle is a good option for medium to long range shooting. The weapon will be available at level 10 in multiplayer while in Survival mode, you will have to wait till Level 5. Each magazine carries 30 rounds in it.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Silencer

Grenade Launcher

ACOG Scope

Heartbeat Sensor

Hybrid Sight

Shotgun (attachment)

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

Thermal Scope

CM901

It’s a full automatic assault rifle and is unlocked from the beginning. In survival mode, it will be unlocked at level 43.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Silencer

Grenade Launcher

ACOG Scope

Heartbeat Sensor

Hybrid Sight

Shotgun (attachment)

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

Thermal Scope

Type 95

It’s another assault rifle with 3-round burst fire mode. In the multiplayer, the weapon will be available at level 32. For survival mode, you will have to wait till level 50 before it is unlocked.

Attachments

M203

Holographic Sight

ACOG Scope

Hybrid Scope

Red Dot Sight

Extended Mags

Shotgun (attachment)

Heartbeat Sensor

Suppressor

Thermal Scope

G36C

This fully automatic assault rifle is available at level 42. In the default class though, it is available right from the start.

Attachments

M203

Holographic Sight

ACOG Scope

Hybrid Scope

Red Dot Sight

Extended Mags

Shotgun (attachment)

Heartbeat Sensor

Suppressor

Thermal Scope

ACR 6.8

This ACR variant will be unlocked at level 50 in the mutiplayer and level 14 in Survival mode ($3000).

Attachments

M203

Holographic Sight

ACOG Scope

Hybrid Scope

Red Dot Sight

Extended Mags

Shotgun (attachment)

Heartbeat Sensor

Suppressor

Thermal Scope

MK14

It’s a semi-automatic weapon and will be available at level 60 of the multuplayer. For Survival mode, you will have to wait till level 47.

Attachments

M203

Holographic Sight

ACOG Scope

Hybrid Scope

Red Dot Sight

Extended Mags

Shotgun (attachment)

Heartbeat Sensor

Suppressor

Thermal Scope

AK-47

How can the list of Assault rifles be completed with ever great AK-47? The weapon can be unlocked level 68 in multiplayer. In Survival mode, it will be available after level 24 for $3000.

Attachments

M203

Holographic Sight

ACOG Scope

Hybrid Scope

Red Dot Sight

Extended Mags

Shotgun (attachment)

Heartbeat Sensor

Suppressor

Thermal Scope

FAD

Although the weapon is not included in campaign mode, you can unlock it at level 78 in the multiplayer and level 32 in Survival mode. It’s high fire rate makes it intriguing weapon to use.

Attachments

M203

Holographic Sight

ACOG Scope

Hybrid Scope

Red Dot Sight

Extended Mags

Shotgun (attachment)

Heartbeat Sensor

Suppressor

Thermal Scope

Sub-machine Guns

Submachine guns are well suited for short to medium range shooting. Modern Warfare 3 features following SMGs:

UMP45

Although the weapon is available in default class, you will be able to unlock this weapon in multiplayer at level 4. The weapon is highly effective at short range but the damage decreases drastically with range.

Attachments

Rapid Fire

Suppressor

Red Dot Sight

HAMR Scope

Extended Mags

ACOG Scope

Thermal Scope

Holographic Sight

MP5

This fully automatic SMG is available by default. The weapon has slightly different handguard section than its predecessors.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Silencer

Rapid Fire

ACOG Scope

HAMR Scope

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

Thermal Scope

PP90M1

In Survival mode, you can unlock this weapon for 2000 points. In the multiplayer, the weapon is available by default. Like all other SMGs, the weapon is useful ony at short range.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Silencer

Rapid Fire

ACOG Scope

HAMR Scope

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

Thermal Scope

P90

The weapon is famous for it’s light weight and low recoil. This fully automatic SMG is will be available after level 38 in multiplayer.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Silencer

Rapid Fire

ACOG Scope

HAMR Scope

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

Thermal Scope

P-M9

The weapon is unlocked at level 56 in multiplayer. It’s a fully automatic weapon for short range shooting.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Silencer

Rapid Fire

ACOG Scope

HAMR Scope

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

Thermal Scope

MP7

The weapon has low recoil and high fire rate and there are 40 rounds in each magazine. The weapon is unlocked in multiplayer at level 74.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Silencer

Rapid Fire

ACOG Scope

HAMR Scope

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

Thermal Scope

AK-74U

The weapon is not yet known to be included in multiplayer of the game although it has been included in singleplayer campaign.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Silencer

Light Machine Guns

If you are one of those who enjoy to blind fire a lot then you would know about the fun of using a LMG. They are heavy weapons but have plenty of round in their magazines. Following LMGs are features in MW3:

L86 LSW

The weapon is available from the start. It is quite similar to that of MW2 variant but has different iron sights.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Silencer

Grip

ACOG Scope

Rapid Fire

Heartbeat Sensor

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

Thermal Scope

MG36

This fully automatic weapon is available from the start. One thing i find cool and different in this weapon is that its reload time is lower than other weapons in the same class.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Silencer

Grip

ACOG Scope

Rapid Fire

Heartbeat Sensor

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

Thermal Scope

PKP Pecheneg

This LMG is pretty much the same as other weapons in the group. Each magazine has 100 rounds and the weapon is featured in multiplayer of the game only.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Holographic Sight

ACOG Scope

Thermal Scope

Grip

Silencer

Extended Mags

MK46

This automatic light machine gun is unlocked at level 54. Apart from its solo use, the weapon is also mounted on assault drones.

Attachments

Grip

Red Dot Sight

Holographic Sight

ACOG Scope

Thermal Scope

Rapid Fire

Silencer

Extended Mags

M60E4

The M60E4 LMG is unlocked at level 72. The weapon is fully automatic like the other LMGs in the group and carries 100 rounds in each magazine.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Silencer

Grip

ACOG Scope

Rapid Fire

Heartbeat Sensor

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

Sniper Rifles

Want to blow you opponent’s head with a single bullet? Sniper rifles are there for the service.

Barrett .50 cal

Barrett .50 cal is quite similar to the one in MW2 excpet that the scope is changed nad bipod is folder forward this time. The weapon is available from the start.

Attachments

ACOG Scope

Silencer

Extended Mags

Heartbeat Sensor

Variable Zoom

Thermal Scope

Grip

Rapid Fire

Holographic Sight

L118A

It’s a bolt action sniper rifle available from the beginning. Each magazine carries 5 rounds.

Attachments

ACOG Scope

Silencer

Thermal Scope

Extended Mags

Heartbeat Sensor

Variable Zoom

Rapid Fire

Holographic Sight

Red Dot Sight

Grip

Dragunov

Dragunov is a gas operated se,i-automatic sniper rifle. There are 10 rounds in each magazine. Dragunov is available from the beginning.

Attachments

Variable Scope

Extended Mags

ACOG Scope

Thermal Scope

Heartbeat Sensor

Grip

Holographic Sight

AS50

The AS50 is a semiautomatic sniper rifle that uses .50 BMG rounds. Originally, the weapon has the ability to use incendiary ammunition. You will be able to play with this weapon in the multiplayer.

Attachments

ACOG Scope

Heartbeat Sensor

Extended Mags

Thermal Scope

Variable Scope

Rapid Fire

Holographic Sight

Red Dot Sight

Grip

RSASS

You will be able to unlock it at level 44 in the multiplayer. The semi automatic sniper rifle has 20 rounds in each clip.

Attachments

Silencer

ACOG Scope

Thermal Scope

Variable Zoom

Extended Mags

Heartbeat Sensor

Hybrid Sight (singleplayer only)

Grip

Holographic Sight

Rapid Fire

MSR

The MSR is a bolt-action sniper rifle and its single shot usually will take out the target. The weapon is unlocked at level 66 multiplayer.

Attachments

ACOG Scope

Silencer

Extended Mags

Heartbeat Sensor

Variable Zoom

Thermal Scope

Grip

Red Dot Sight

Silencer

Rapid Fire

Holographic Sight

Shotguns

If snipers are for long range shooting, we have guns well suited for close quarter combat and scare campers.

USAS 12

It’s a fully automatic waepon available from the beginning. Each magazine carries 6 shells which can be fired with a fire rate of 140 RPM.

Attachments

Grip

Silencer

Red Dot Sight

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

KSG 12

It’s a double-barrel shotgun with 12 rounds in each magazine. The weapon will be unlocked at level 23 in multiplayer.

Attachments

Grip

Silencer

Red Dot Sight

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

SPAS-12

SPAS-12 is a pump action semi-automatic shotgun with a 8 round magazine. The weapon is available in both the singleplayer and the multiplayer.

Attachments

Grip

Silencer

Red Dot Sight

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

AA-12

The AA-12 is a fully automatic shotgun and has a magazine with the capacity of 8 rounds. Comparatively, it has lesser reload time than the other weapons.

Attachments

Grip

Silencer

Red Dot Sight

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

Striker

Although the shotgun is available in default multiplayer class, you will have to wait till level 48 for the custom classes. It’s the only semi-automatic shotgun in the game.

Attachments

Grip

Silencer

Extended Mags

Red Dot Sight

Holographic Sight

Model 1887

This lever action shotgun is available in multiplayer and can be unlocked at level 62. It is the oldest weapon to appear in COD series so far. It’s also the only weapon which fires blue shells rather than red.

Handguns

If ammo if your primary weapon runs out somehow then you can always switch to secondary weapon to save the day. Switching to your secondary weapon is faster than the reload.

USP .45

It’s a single fire semi-automatic pistol, available from the start. It’s one of the most commonly used pistols in Modern Warfare series.

Attachments

Extended Mags

Silencer

Akimbo

Tactical Knife

P99

It’s a light weight pistol and can be held by one hand. This semi-automatic pistol has 18 rounds in a single magazine. You still have to be precise as the bullets run out quickly.

Attachments

Suppressor

Extended Mags

Tactical Knife

MP412

The MP412 is a revolver equipped with Juggernaut point streak just like M60E4.The weapon is available by default and carries 6 rounds in each magazine.

Attachments

Tactical Knife

Akimbo

.44 Magnum

It’s one of the 5 revolvers featured in COD series. It has the minimum hip fire spread in the game. Magnum will be unlocked at level 46.

Attachments

FMJ

Akimbo

Tactical Knife

Five Seven

This semi-automatic pistol is available both in Survival and multiplayer modes. In multiplayer, you can unlock it at level 58. Like the other light weight side arms, it’s a single hand wielded weapon.

Attachments

Silencer

Akimbo

Tactical Knife

Extended Mag

Desert Eagle

My favorite, the powerful deagle is good enough to take out your opponents like with a primary weapon. You will be able to unlock it at level 76. It’s the only pistol (other is to be included in all three Modern Warfare games.

Attachments

Akimbo

Tactical Knife

Machine Pistols

FMG9

Since it’s a machine pistol, the FMG9 has a high fire rate and relatively low recoil. Each magazine has 30 rounds. The weapon is unlocked at level 37 in Survival mode.

Attachments

Akimbo

Suppressor

Extended Mags

MP9

MP9 resembles an Uzi in appearane. The weapon is unlocked at level 32 in Survival mode. This fully automatic machine pistol has 32 rounds in each magazine.

Attachments

Suppressor

Red Dot Sight

Akimbo

Holographic Sight

Extended Mags

Skorpion

It’s no more a SMG in MW3 and has been place in the machine pistols category. In multiplayer, you can unlock it at level 36 while in survival mode, Skorpion is available at level 3.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Holographic Sight

Akimbo

Extended Mags

Silencer

G18

The weapon is almost similar to the one in MW2 except for the change in iron sights. G18 was voted as the best machine pistol in MW2 on Infinity Ward’s official website. You can unlock it at level 70 in multiplayer.

Attachments

Red Dot Sight

Holographic Sight

Akimbo

Extended Mags

Silencer

Launchers

If you are tired of using weapons then these launchers can be a good diversion. It’s fun and a good way to humiliate other players.

SMAW

SNAW launcher is available in one of the default classes right from the start. You need to aim down sight to fire it. It can either free fire or lock onto vehicles.

FIM-92 Stinger

You can unlock the stinger at level 40. When aimed down sight, it can lock onto vehicles. In MW2, fans voted it as the best Rocket Launcher on the official site.

FGM-148 Javelin

The Javelin rocket launcher is similar in functionality as the Stnger. The difference lies in the mechanism of locking targets.

XM25

The XM25 is a scoped, bullpup, air-burst grenade launcher with 4 rounds in one magazine. It’s somewhat more precise than the regular grenade launcher.

M320 GLM

You can unlock this single shot handheld grenade launcher at level 64 in multiplayer. It is not necessary to aim down sight to fire with this launcher.

RPG-7

Rocket Propelled Grenades are classic source of destruction. Poor accuracy is an issue but the destruction caused by it overcomes the weakness. RPG-7 can be unlocked at level 80 in the multiplayer.

AT4

It’s the second launcher in the COD series to have both the free-fire and lock on modes.

Special Weapons/Grenades

Flash bang – It temporarily blinds the target players.

Concussion grenade – There effect is almost similar to the stun grenades but the mode of action is different.

Scrambler – It jams every radar in its radius. Just works like the UAV jamer perk.

EMP Grenade – It disables enemy equipment and electronics in a particular radius.

Smoke Grenade – Creates a screen of smoke through which one cannot see the target.

Trophy System – One can deflect the two ariborne explosive and killstreak attacks like grenades, Rpg or predator missiles.

Tactical Insertion – This equipment can be used to select a particular point for the next spawn.

Portable Radar – With this equipment, you will hear sounds when the enemies are nearby. Useful specially in Hardcore where there is no minimap.

Modern Warfare 3 Tactical Equipment

Bouncing Betty

Unlocked at level 37, you can deploy the land mine to set a trap for your opponent.

C4

C4 is a remote detonated explosive. You can unlock it at level 69.

Claymore

It’s similar to C4 but it is not remote controlled. You will be able to unlock it at level 53 in the multiplayer.

Frag

A simple frag grenade you can cook and throw at your opponents.

Semtex

It’s a stick grenade which you can stick to any target and then it will explode. It takes almose 2.5 seconds to explode.

Throwing Knife

Like the name says, you can throw knives at enemies. You can also pick it back after the kill has been confirmed.