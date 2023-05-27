Modern Warfare 3 Weapons, Attachments, and Tactical Equipment Guide

Unlike Battlefield 3, Modern Warfare 3 Focuses on Gun to Gun combat in relatively smaller maps. The gameplay is still quite addictive and you are going to spend a lot of time in unlocking different weapons and equipment. This guide will focus on the Modern Warfare 3 weapons, their attachments and the tactical equipment you can take with you during fights.
If you have been following the series since Modern Warfare then you would already know about the most but if you need any kind of help, we are here to help you out. Why you need help? Because you don’t want to get pawned by the pros out there. Do you?
This guide will cover Weapons, Attachments and Equipment you can use in the multiplayer of MW3. If you want any description about any particular Attachment or Proficiency then you can refer to this guide. For more help on Modern Warfare 3, read our Intel Locations Guide.
Modern Warfare 3 Weapons
You can carry two weapons at a time i.e the primary weapon and the secondary weapon.
Assault Rifles
M4A1
The traditional M4 Carbine. Nothing much has been changed and the weapon still is reliable and relatively accurate. M4A1 will be unlocked by default. You can play with it both in Campaign and multiplayer.
M16A4
The famous assault rifle has a three round burst fire mode. You can unlock this weapon at level 4 in multiplayer while it will be available by level 1 in Survival mode.
Attachments
- M203
- Holographic Sight
- ACOG Scope
- Hybrid Scope
- Red Dot Sight
- Extended Mags
- Shotgun (attachment)
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Suppressor
- Thermal Scope
SCAR-L
Similar to SCAR-H in Modern Warfare 2, this automatic assault rifle is a good option for medium to long range shooting. The weapon will be available at level 10 in multiplayer while in Survival mode, you will have to wait till Level 5. Each magazine carries 30 rounds in it.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Silencer
- Grenade Launcher
- ACOG Scope
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Hybrid Sight
- Shotgun (attachment)
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
- Thermal Scope
CM901
It’s a full automatic assault rifle and is unlocked from the beginning. In survival mode, it will be unlocked at level 43.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Silencer
- Grenade Launcher
- ACOG Scope
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Hybrid Sight
- Shotgun (attachment)
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
- Thermal Scope
Type 95
It’s another assault rifle with 3-round burst fire mode. In the multiplayer, the weapon will be available at level 32. For survival mode, you will have to wait till level 50 before it is unlocked.
Attachments
- M203
- Holographic Sight
- ACOG Scope
- Hybrid Scope
- Red Dot Sight
- Extended Mags
- Shotgun (attachment)
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Suppressor
- Thermal Scope
G36C
This fully automatic assault rifle is available at level 42. In the default class though, it is available right from the start.
Attachments
- M203
- Holographic Sight
- ACOG Scope
- Hybrid Scope
- Red Dot Sight
- Extended Mags
- Shotgun (attachment)
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Suppressor
- Thermal Scope
ACR 6.8
This ACR variant will be unlocked at level 50 in the mutiplayer and level 14 in Survival mode ($3000).
Attachments
- M203
- Holographic Sight
- ACOG Scope
- Hybrid Scope
- Red Dot Sight
- Extended Mags
- Shotgun (attachment)
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Suppressor
- Thermal Scope
MK14
It’s a semi-automatic weapon and will be available at level 60 of the multuplayer. For Survival mode, you will have to wait till level 47.
Attachments
- M203
- Holographic Sight
- ACOG Scope
- Hybrid Scope
- Red Dot Sight
- Extended Mags
- Shotgun (attachment)
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Suppressor
- Thermal Scope
AK-47
How can the list of Assault rifles be completed with ever great AK-47? The weapon can be unlocked level 68 in multiplayer. In Survival mode, it will be available after level 24 for $3000.
Attachments
- M203
- Holographic Sight
- ACOG Scope
- Hybrid Scope
- Red Dot Sight
- Extended Mags
- Shotgun (attachment)
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Suppressor
- Thermal Scope
FAD
Although the weapon is not included in campaign mode, you can unlock it at level 78 in the multiplayer and level 32 in Survival mode. It’s high fire rate makes it intriguing weapon to use.
Attachments
- M203
- Holographic Sight
- ACOG Scope
- Hybrid Scope
- Red Dot Sight
- Extended Mags
- Shotgun (attachment)
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Suppressor
- Thermal Scope
Sub-machine Guns
Submachine guns are well suited for short to medium range shooting. Modern Warfare 3 features following SMGs:
UMP45
Although the weapon is available in default class, you will be able to unlock this weapon in multiplayer at level 4. The weapon is highly effective at short range but the damage decreases drastically with range.
Attachments
- Rapid Fire
- Suppressor
- Red Dot Sight
- HAMR Scope
- Extended Mags
- ACOG Scope
- Thermal Scope
- Holographic Sight
MP5
This fully automatic SMG is available by default. The weapon has slightly different handguard section than its predecessors.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Silencer
- Rapid Fire
- ACOG Scope
- HAMR Scope
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
- Thermal Scope
PP90M1
In Survival mode, you can unlock this weapon for 2000 points. In the multiplayer, the weapon is available by default. Like all other SMGs, the weapon is useful ony at short range.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Silencer
- Rapid Fire
- ACOG Scope
- HAMR Scope
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
- Thermal Scope
P90
The weapon is famous for it’s light weight and low recoil. This fully automatic SMG is will be available after level 38 in multiplayer.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Silencer
- Rapid Fire
- ACOG Scope
- HAMR Scope
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
- Thermal Scope
P-M9
The weapon is unlocked at level 56 in multiplayer. It’s a fully automatic weapon for short range shooting.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Silencer
- Rapid Fire
- ACOG Scope
- HAMR Scope
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
- Thermal Scope
MP7
The weapon has low recoil and high fire rate and there are 40 rounds in each magazine. The weapon is unlocked in multiplayer at level 74.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Silencer
- Rapid Fire
- ACOG Scope
- HAMR Scope
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
- Thermal Scope
AK-74U
The weapon is not yet known to be included in multiplayer of the game although it has been included in singleplayer campaign.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Silencer
Light Machine Guns
If you are one of those who enjoy to blind fire a lot then you would know about the fun of using a LMG. They are heavy weapons but have plenty of round in their magazines. Following LMGs are features in MW3:
L86 LSW
The weapon is available from the start. It is quite similar to that of MW2 variant but has different iron sights.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Silencer
- Grip
- ACOG Scope
- Rapid Fire
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
- Thermal Scope
MG36
This fully automatic weapon is available from the start. One thing i find cool and different in this weapon is that its reload time is lower than other weapons in the same class.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Silencer
- Grip
- ACOG Scope
- Rapid Fire
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
- Thermal Scope
PKP Pecheneg
This LMG is pretty much the same as other weapons in the group. Each magazine has 100 rounds and the weapon is featured in multiplayer of the game only.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Holographic Sight
- ACOG Scope
- Thermal Scope
- Grip
- Silencer
- Extended Mags
MK46
This automatic light machine gun is unlocked at level 54. Apart from its solo use, the weapon is also mounted on assault drones.
Attachments
- Grip
- Red Dot Sight
- Holographic Sight
- ACOG Scope
- Thermal Scope
- Rapid Fire
- Silencer
- Extended Mags
M60E4
The M60E4 LMG is unlocked at level 72. The weapon is fully automatic like the other LMGs in the group and carries 100 rounds in each magazine.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Silencer
- Grip
- ACOG Scope
- Rapid Fire
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
Sniper Rifles
Want to blow you opponent’s head with a single bullet? Sniper rifles are there for the service.
Barrett .50 cal
Barrett .50 cal is quite similar to the one in MW2 excpet that the scope is changed nad bipod is folder forward this time. The weapon is available from the start.
Attachments
- ACOG Scope
- Silencer
- Extended Mags
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Variable Zoom
- Thermal Scope
- Grip
- Rapid Fire
- Holographic Sight
L118A
It’s a bolt action sniper rifle available from the beginning. Each magazine carries 5 rounds.
Attachments
- ACOG Scope
- Silencer
- Thermal Scope
- Extended Mags
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Variable Zoom
- Rapid Fire
- Holographic Sight
- Red Dot Sight
- Grip
Dragunov
Dragunov is a gas operated se,i-automatic sniper rifle. There are 10 rounds in each magazine. Dragunov is available from the beginning.
Attachments
- Variable Scope
- Extended Mags
- ACOG Scope
- Thermal Scope
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Silencer
- Red Dot Sight
- Grip
- Holographic Sight
AS50
The AS50 is a semiautomatic sniper rifle that uses .50 BMG rounds. Originally, the weapon has the ability to use incendiary ammunition. You will be able to play with this weapon in the multiplayer.
Attachments
- ACOG Scope
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Extended Mags
- Thermal Scope
- Variable Scope
- Rapid Fire
- Holographic Sight
- Red Dot Sight
- Grip
RSASS
You will be able to unlock it at level 44 in the multiplayer. The semi automatic sniper rifle has 20 rounds in each clip.
Attachments
- Silencer
- ACOG Scope
- Thermal Scope
- Variable Zoom
- Extended Mags
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Hybrid Sight (singleplayer only)
- Grip
- Holographic Sight
- Rapid Fire
MSR
The MSR is a bolt-action sniper rifle and its single shot usually will take out the target. The weapon is unlocked at level 66 multiplayer.
Attachments
- ACOG Scope
- Silencer
- Extended Mags
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Variable Zoom
- Thermal Scope
- Grip
- Red Dot Sight
- Rapid Fire
- Holographic Sight
Shotguns
If snipers are for long range shooting, we have guns well suited for close quarter combat and scare campers.
USAS 12
It’s a fully automatic waepon available from the beginning. Each magazine carries 6 shells which can be fired with a fire rate of 140 RPM.
Attachments
- Grip
- Silencer
- Red Dot Sight
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
KSG 12
It’s a double-barrel shotgun with 12 rounds in each magazine. The weapon will be unlocked at level 23 in multiplayer.
Attachments
- Grip
- Silencer
- Red Dot Sight
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
SPAS-12
SPAS-12 is a pump action semi-automatic shotgun with a 8 round magazine. The weapon is available in both the singleplayer and the multiplayer.
Attachments
- Grip
- Silencer
- Red Dot Sight
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
AA-12
The AA-12 is a fully automatic shotgun and has a magazine with the capacity of 8 rounds. Comparatively, it has lesser reload time than the other weapons.
Attachments
- Grip
- Silencer
- Red Dot Sight
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
Striker
Although the shotgun is available in default multiplayer class, you will have to wait till level 48 for the custom classes. It’s the only semi-automatic shotgun in the game.
Attachments
- Grip
- Silencer
- Extended Mags
- Red Dot Sight
- Holographic Sight
Model 1887
This lever action shotgun is available in multiplayer and can be unlocked at level 62. It is the oldest weapon to appear in COD series so far. It’s also the only weapon which fires blue shells rather than red.
Handguns
If ammo if your primary weapon runs out somehow then you can always switch to secondary weapon to save the day. Switching to your secondary weapon is faster than the reload.
USP .45
It’s a single fire semi-automatic pistol, available from the start. It’s one of the most commonly used pistols in Modern Warfare series.
Attachments
- Extended Mags
- Silencer
- Akimbo
- Tactical Knife
P99
It’s a light weight pistol and can be held by one hand. This semi-automatic pistol has 18 rounds in a single magazine. You still have to be precise as the bullets run out quickly.
Attachments
- Suppressor
- Extended Mags
- Tactical Knife
MP412
The MP412 is a revolver equipped with Juggernaut point streak just like M60E4.The weapon is available by default and carries 6 rounds in each magazine.
Attachments
- Tactical Knife
- Akimbo
.44 Magnum
It’s one of the 5 revolvers featured in COD series. It has the minimum hip fire spread in the game. Magnum will be unlocked at level 46.
Attachments
- FMJ
- Akimbo
- Tactical Knife
Five Seven
This semi-automatic pistol is available both in Survival and multiplayer modes. In multiplayer, you can unlock it at level 58. Like the other light weight side arms, it’s a single hand wielded weapon.
Attachments
- Silencer
- Akimbo
- Tactical Knife
- Extended Mag
Desert Eagle
My favorite, the powerful deagle is good enough to take out your opponents like with a primary weapon. You will be able to unlock it at level 76. It’s the only pistol (other is to be included in all three Modern Warfare games.
Attachments
- Akimbo
- Tactical Knife
Machine Pistols
FMG9
Since it’s a machine pistol, the FMG9 has a high fire rate and relatively low recoil. Each magazine has 30 rounds. The weapon is unlocked at level 37 in Survival mode.
Attachments
- Akimbo
- Suppressor
- Extended Mags
MP9
MP9 resembles an Uzi in appearane. The weapon is unlocked at level 32 in Survival mode. This fully automatic machine pistol has 32 rounds in each magazine.
Attachments
- Suppressor
- Red Dot Sight
- Akimbo
- Holographic Sight
- Extended Mags
Skorpion
It’s no more a SMG in MW3 and has been place in the machine pistols category. In multiplayer, you can unlock it at level 36 while in survival mode, Skorpion is available at level 3.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Holographic Sight
- Akimbo
- Extended Mags
- Silencer
G18
The weapon is almost similar to the one in MW2 except for the change in iron sights. G18 was voted as the best machine pistol in MW2 on Infinity Ward’s official website. You can unlock it at level 70 in multiplayer.
Attachments
- Red Dot Sight
- Holographic Sight
- Akimbo
- Extended Mags
- Silencer
Launchers
If you are tired of using weapons then these launchers can be a good diversion. It’s fun and a good way to humiliate other players.
SMAW
SNAW launcher is available in one of the default classes right from the start. You need to aim down sight to fire it. It can either free fire or lock onto vehicles.
FIM-92 Stinger
You can unlock the stinger at level 40. When aimed down sight, it can lock onto vehicles. In MW2, fans voted it as the best Rocket Launcher on the official site.
FGM-148 Javelin
The Javelin rocket launcher is similar in functionality as the Stnger. The difference lies in the mechanism of locking targets.
XM25
The XM25 is a scoped, bullpup, air-burst grenade launcher with 4 rounds in one magazine. It’s somewhat more precise than the regular grenade launcher.
M320 GLM
You can unlock this single shot handheld grenade launcher at level 64 in multiplayer. It is not necessary to aim down sight to fire with this launcher.
RPG-7
Rocket Propelled Grenades are classic source of destruction. Poor accuracy is an issue but the destruction caused by it overcomes the weakness. RPG-7 can be unlocked at level 80 in the multiplayer.
AT4
It’s the second launcher in the COD series to have both the free-fire and lock on modes.
Special Weapons/Grenades
Flash bang – It temporarily blinds the target players.
Concussion grenade – There effect is almost similar to the stun grenades but the mode of action is different.
Scrambler – It jams every radar in its radius. Just works like the UAV jamer perk.
EMP Grenade – It disables enemy equipment and electronics in a particular radius.
Smoke Grenade – Creates a screen of smoke through which one cannot see the target.
Trophy System – One can deflect the two ariborne explosive and killstreak attacks like grenades, Rpg or predator missiles.
Tactical Insertion – This equipment can be used to select a particular point for the next spawn.
Portable Radar – With this equipment, you will hear sounds when the enemies are nearby. Useful specially in Hardcore where there is no minimap.
Modern Warfare 3 Tactical Equipment
Bouncing Betty
Unlocked at level 37, you can deploy the land mine to set a trap for your opponent.
C4
C4 is a remote detonated explosive. You can unlock it at level 69.
Claymore
It’s similar to C4 but it is not remote controlled. You will be able to unlock it at level 53 in the multiplayer.
Frag
A simple frag grenade you can cook and throw at your opponents.
Semtex
It’s a stick grenade which you can stick to any target and then it will explode. It takes almose 2.5 seconds to explode.
Throwing Knife
Like the name says, you can throw knives at enemies. You can also pick it back after the kill has been confirmed.