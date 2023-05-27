If you, like me, are an achievement hunter, then you are going to want to get yourself every little detail scattered around the missions of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. This Modern Warfare 3 Intel Locations guide will serve as your map once the heat of the battle dies down to help you collect all intel.

The exciting storyline would just take over you so you may not even bother about these intel items during your first play-through. If you do want to collect all these items and earn the DAMN achievement, look for these in the locations mapped in the text and video that follows.

Modern Warfare 3 Intel Locations

There are 46 intel documents unevenly spread in 16 Modern Warfare 3 missions. There is at least one intel in every mission. I know it’s THIRD WORLD WAR but hey, you want to achievements right? follow our MW3 intel guide to find all these collectibles in each mission.

Black Tuesday

Intel #1

Take the stairs when you enter the first building. Walk past the crashed helicopter and look for this intel in the second bedroom on your right.

Intel #2

Take the stairs down after a breached bank vault door and look for this intel under the stairs.

Intel #3

Look for this intel on the left wall by the ammo crates when you enter NYSE building.

Intel #4

In the large room with surveillance TV’s and monitors, look for it on the Kiosk closet.

Intel #5

Get from the table before destroying the Jammer, just before final few short stairs.

Hunter Killer

Intel #6

Look for it in the back corner of the last bunk bed. It’s the same room you are in after you enter the Submarine. There are many bunk beds in the room so you should have trouble finding the room.

Intel #7

Take the metal stairs up from the room swarming with enemies, turn and follow the scaffolding to above where you initially entered. All enemies have laser pointing weapons – Just for when you can’t find the room with these enemies.

Persona Non Grata

Intel #8

Exit the building at the start of the level and look for in a small room on the right by the courtyard.

Intel #9

In the house, right of the street you enter, look for in the second floor bedroom.

Intel #10

Look for it in the weapon cache when you take control of the UGV.

Intel #11

Run outside after UGV sequence and it’s on the top of the slide.

Turbulence

Intel #12

Keep straight after walking down the stairs and look for it on your right.

Intel #13

Run past the survivors after the plane crash, you will come across a large tree that you have to jump over. When you jump, look to your immediate right and get this intel.

Back on the Grid Intel Location

Intel #14

Jump and run straight up the street after covering Price from the Sniper Tower. Look for this intel in the house you come across.

Intel #15

Retrieve the last intel from the house and run down the street. Look for this intel on your left as you run down.

Intel #16

When you reach the church after the mortar fight, walk through the door and look ahead to get this intel.

Mind the Gap

Intel #17

There is a building on the left after two bends down the street. Look for this intel in the building before the first set of stairs.

Intel #18

Look above the truck before you open its doors, you should see a walkway that leads to a room, with stairs leading to the room to the right of the same truck. Intel is in that room so take the stairs and get it.

Intel #19

Avoid the rolling grenades and look behind the counter of the kiosk on the wall to your right. You should see this intel.

Goalpost

Intel #20

After the beach, go right and you should see a crashed plane. Search the nose part of the plane and you should find this intel.

Intel #21

Keep moving forward from the top of the street, you will come across a tall white building. Look under it for this intel.

Intel #22

In the long street building you take cover after your tank crashes, look for this intel in the cubicles to the right. You should find these cubicles before the breach sequence.

Return to Sender Intel Location

Intel #23

When you moving into the blue building after leaving the docks area, look for it on the second floor.

Intel #24

Look for it in the room you breach the door of. You capture HVT in the same room.

Intel #25

Look for it in the small hut you will come across on the road after the countdown starts.

Bag and Drag

Intel #26

You will find it in the bookstore, on the windowsill of the top of floor.

Intel #27

In the courtyard after making your way through the bookstore and kitchen. Look for it in the back of the second store across the courtyard.

Intel #28

Same room, where flash grenades blind you and HVT runs away.

Intel #29

When you climb the ladder in pursuit of Volk, you will come across few stairs. You will find this intel just before the last door after which the pursuit goes out in the open and you chase Volk in his car.

Iron Lady

Intel #30

Snipe out the mounted gunman, jump down and go left through the glass building and you should get this intel on your way.

Intel #31

When you fly the AC-130 for the second time, destroy the tank in front, and then look for this intel on the back of the bus that is left of the bridge.

Eye of the Storm

Intel #32

Take out the snipers on the rooftop and then patrolling enemies. When you have successfully done that, look for this intel in the bar you take cover from the snipers on the rooftops.

Intel #33

In the courtyard, on the café table to your left. It’s the sequence when allies take the rooftop to fight the might of the enemy.

Blood Brothers

Intel #34

Look for this intel in the next room, in the right corner, near the Windows towards the exit. It’s after you get Price to safety.

Stronghold

Intel #35

When you get blinded by the flash grenades, take the stairs leading up into the control room. You should find the intel in the left corner of the this room.

Intel #36

Retrieve the previous intel and make your way to the large courtyard outside. Instead of following Capt. Price, follow the catwalk around the edge of the castle and look for the second intel of this mission.

Scorched Earth

Intel #37

In the cubicle in front as you enter the office, first building you walk into.

Intel #38

Get to the roof and look for it behind the fence in the northeast. You should find the fence by the set of stairs.

Intel #39

Rappel down the building and run straight into the bookstore ahead. You should find this intel by the registers.

Intel #40

In the large street with German Tanks around you – ‘after you destroy the tank with RPG’, look for this intel in the Teknik Deutsch Building across the street.

Intel #41

Look for this intel under the stairs after you run past the tank in the Bar fight sequence.

Down the Rabbit Hole

Intel #42

Exit the elevator and in to the large cavern-like area. To the left of the cavern, look at the top of the cabinets in the control room.

Intel #43

After rescuing the president, turn around and enter the small room to retrieve this intel.

Dust to Dust

Intel #44

Walk past the right escalator and turn around to retrieve this intel on a bar.

Intel #45

Take the first door after leaving the elevator and look for this Modern Warfare 3 Intel location on the poker table.

Intel #46

Take the elevator and make your way around the central lobby area. Look at the bars by the right wall. Be careful here, you will be hit by rockets if you go too far.