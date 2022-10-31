Modern Warfare 2 Best VEL 46 (MP7) Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

Modern Warfare 2 brings back the MP7, now known as VEL 46. The veterans of the franchise will know just how deadly (and popular) the MP7 was in the past installments. That does not change with VEL 46.

This might be it if you are looking for a high fire rate and manageable recoil. VEL 46 is a beast, making players do things aggressively and surprising the enemies.

We have created this guide to build a proportional balance between aggressiveness and control of the weapon. If you want to rush in and secure the rounds, then the mentioned loadouts and class setups will boost your Modern Warfare 2 experience.

How to unlock VEL 46 (MP7) in Modern Warfare 2

Since there are some changes made in the weapon progression system in Modern Warfare 2, you all must be wondering how to unlock this weapon.

Though VEL 46 is a part of the LMP weapon platform, there is no need to play other weapons to open this beast of an SMG.

The weapon is unlocked automatically as you begin your multiplayer. You need to reach level 4 to open a custom loadout. After that, create the loadout and then tear the enemies apart.

VEL 46 short-range class setup

For class setup and build choice, we are going with the items that will ensure kills in short range and provide you some buffer in mid-range attacks.

Our selection of attachments will ensure that you have controllable recoil on your weapon, and your class setup can even be used to push back the enemies’ assault players.

Additionally, mobility is the best friend of SMG players. You want to rush in on your targets, leaving them with no time to act, so our loadout contains items that will boost your ADS speed and movement speed and buff your firing rate while you are sprinting.

The attachments also increase your hip-fire accuracy as, most of the time, you will be in the face of the enemies, and zooming your aim would be a grave mistake. So it’s vital to have a build that allows you to take down the enemies while moving and opening your fire.

Attachments

Muzzle : FTAC Castle Comp

: FTAC Castle Comp Barrel : Schlager RV-8

: Schlager RV-8 Underbarrel : Edge-47 Grip

: Edge-47 Grip Stock : VEL A-568 Collapsed

: VEL A-568 Collapsed Optic: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Loadout

Secondary : 50th GS (Desert Eagle)

: 50th GS (Desert Eagle) Tactical : Flash Grenade

: Flash Grenade Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade: Deadly Silence

Perks

Base Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Base Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

The priority of any SMG player is to have a higher firing speed and mobility to kill the opponents with the least amount of struggle. The hit-and-run tactic is essential for VEL 46 users in MW2, so our perks provide the required boost in the crucial segments.