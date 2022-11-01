How To Change Showcase Operator In Modern Warfare 2

Similar to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, the new Modern Warfare 2 features operators that you can equip and customize for a tailored experience.

When entering a multiplayer lobby, your teammates will also be able to see your operator while the match is being loaded. That as well as in the game.

The following guide will tell you how to change your showcase operator in Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock new operators in MW2

Modern Warfare 2 features several operators to choose from, and you can expect a lot more to be added with each new season down the road.

In order to change your showcase operator in the game, you need to first unlock the operator you are interested in. Every operator has a list of challenges that you need to complete to unlock them. You can also unlock some operators by simply completing the single-player campaign.

Once you have unlocked your desired showcase operator, follow the steps below to equip them.

Enter the Multiplayer lobby and then access the Profile tab in the top-right corner of the screen on your PC.

lobby and then access the tab in the top-right corner of the screen on your PC. Console players will have to select the Menu and Options buttons respectively to access the tab.

and buttons respectively to access the tab. Next, enter the Edit Showcase tab.

tab. Here you will find all the available options for the showcase operators. Select the one you want.

Do note that you can not only change your showcase operator from this tab but also change calling cards and emblems that will be visible to spectating teammates and in killcams. This tab serves the same purpose as Barracks from the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot.

How to fix the operator showcase bug

A lot of players were having issues changing their showcase operator due to a bug. This bug reverts your showcase operator to the default operator even if you choose another operator.

This issue can be fixed by updating your game. Infinity Ward has rolled out a fix for this bug. Relaunch your game to update it if it’s already running.