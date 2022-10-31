Modern Warfare 2 Best FSS Hurricane Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments



Previously with Modern Warfare 2 beta version, we witnessed a rave about FSS Hurricane, an SMG weapon with extremely low recoil and thrilling firepower. And now, with the game being widely available for users in its meta form, we’ve learned that the weapon has managed to sustain its ideal features, and if anything, it can be improved further with a well-crafted class setup.

With perfect attachments, players can make FSS Hurricane a fast-firing SMG that rips out enemies in close counters in no time. It closes the gap between you and your rivals, and with reliable performance, it converts you into the greatest threat on the field.

This guide will teach you how to unlock FSS Hurricane in CoD MW2, its perfect loadout, and a supreme setup. So without further ado, let’s begin.

How to unlock FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2

Homage to the real-life gun AR57, FSS Hurricane belongs to the M4 Platform in MWII. To unlock it, players need first to make a class based on the M4 weapon platform. M4 is available from the start, so simply create a class with it and get started. Leveling up the M4 to level 13 will unlock the 556 FTAC Recon Battle Rifle.

Now progress FTAC Recon Battle Rifle to Weapon Level 16, and you’ll finally obtain the FSS Hurricane Submachine Gun.

FSS Hurricane close-range class setup

This FSS Hurricane class setup in MW2 is for players who are big fans of the fast combat playstyle and want to control the battlefield by wiping out enemies and clearing the way. With recommended stock and rear grip attachment, we’ve ensured that while you’re mobile, FSS Hurricane delivers precise aims and kills off enemies effortlessly.

With Phantom Grip, you’ll be reacting fast and have the ability to recognize your threat instantly and aim at them. At the same time, the FSS-X7 Barrel and VX Pineapple will take the process further for you by providing great Recoil and Bullet Velocity.

With the below perk selection, we made sure that when you have this SMG weapon equipped, you have an increased crouch movement that will allow you to hide and move fast from dangerous areas. Moreover, you’ll have killstreaks and gain ammunition from fallen rivals.

Since you’ll be engaging in close combat, Battle Rage will ensure you have a constant loop of stamina and health regeneration.

Attachments

Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16″

FSS Cannonade 16″ Laser: 1MW Laser Box

1MW Laser Box Muzzle: Non

Non Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock

Demo Quicksilver Stock Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Receiver: FSS Hurricane

FSS Hurricane Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Loadout

Sidearm: X12

X12 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

Perks