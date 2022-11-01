How To Get/Use Double XP Tokens In Modern Warfare 2

Double XP Tokens are back (obviously) and if you are a newcomer to the franchise, these rare tokens allow you to level up quicker in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Considering the new weapon progression system, leveling up is how you will be able to unlock new weapons, attachments, perks, killstreaks/scorestreaks, and more.

In fairness, Modern Warfare 2 is easy to grind but you can still use your MW2 XP Tokens to make that grind even lesser.

The following guide will tell you how to get and use Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2.

How to get Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2

There are two different types of Double XP Tokens. There are tokens for weapons as well as for your character. The Double Weapon XP Tokens will help you level up your weapons quicker. The simple Double XP Tokens will let you climb your character levels quicker.

Both tokens can be either earned or purchased. The following are all the ways to get Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2.

Complete the single-player campaign

This is probably the simplest and easiest method to get yourself started. Several missions in the campaign give you XP Tokens as a reward. When you beat the whole campaign, you will have 3x Double Weapon XP Tokens and 4x Double XP Tokens to spend in multiplayer.

Purchase bundles

There are several bundles to purchase with real-world money (Call of Duty Points) to slap on some new cosmetics on your weapons or operators. Some bundles like the Endowment bundle come with XP Tokens, so if you are looking to spend some hard-earned money, make sure to spend them on the right bundle.

Purchase special promotions products

Call of Duty has partnered with several real-world brands like Mountain Dew, Burger King, Little Caesars, and Jack Links. Purchasing one of their MW2 products (food/drink) at select retailers will give you Double XP Tokens.

Participate in Double XP Weekends

Keep an eye out for Double XP Weekends. You get bonus XP for every action for two straight days. You can effectively attain numerous ranks by playing through a single Double XP Weekend.

How to use Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2

There is no point in hoarding Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2. Make sure to consume them before jumping into a mode or map to level up quicker, especially if you and your friends are planning to do an all-nighter.

Head into the multiplayer menu and you will see a large box next to the Start button that says XP Tokens. Do not enter the matchmaking lobby just yet.

Select XP Tokens from the menu to open a list of all available tokens. That includes your Double Weapon XP and Double XP Tokens for different time periods such as 30 minutes or 1 hour.

Select which token you want to activate, return to the multiplayer menu, and hit start to begin matchmaking. Do note that a Double XP Token will remain activated until expiration even after you have quit the match or game. You cannot pause their timer by returning to the main menu. Hence, make sure to complete your matches to make full use of their bonus XP rates.