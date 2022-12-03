Midnight Suns Unknown Grave Mystery: Dolls Locations Guide

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is not short on mysteries and puzzles for the players to solve, so one of the first puzzles players come across might be slightly confusing for them. In this guide, we will discuss how you can complete the unknown grave mystery puzzle in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and where you can come across the three dolls that are required to complete the puzzle.

How to solve unknown grave mystery in Midnight Suns

The Unknown Grave Mystery Puzzle requires the player to find three dolls and place them atop their designated area, however, finding these items might be slightly confusing and might prove to be a slight challenge.

Thankfully, we have found all three handmade dolls for you and given their location across The Abbey in Midnight Suns.

Handmade Hunter Doll

The first handmade doll you’ll find is located at the Dreamer’s Descent. After you’ve interacted with the grave that initiates this quest, turn around and you’ll notice two paths you can take to move forward.

Move towards the rocky path and eventually, you’ll come across some blue torches lit up, which will lead you to the first Handmade Doll, titled Hunter.

Handmade Caretaker Doll

This doll is found following the other path, near the grave that has stairs leading up to a wooden bridge. Cross the bridge and you’ll notice another blue torch, alongside which you’ll come across the second handmade doll titled, Caretaker.

Handmade Lilith Doll

To find this doll you’ll be required to travel to Stone Terrace. Follow the path surrounded by yellow torches until you come across a staircase leading upwards toward a few blue torches.

Instead of heading upwards, turn left and follow this path until you notice two blue torches next to the circular wooden fence. Head towards this area and you’ll find the Lilith Doll sitting on a table.

Now that you’ve collected all the dolls, head back toward the unknown grave to place all the dolls on it. This will prompt a cutscene, ending the quest and completing the unknown grave mystery.